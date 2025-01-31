The next Hularious Hulu Original stand-up comedy special has arrived, featuring the master of observational comedy: Roy Wood Jr.

Whether you know him from his previous comedy specials or as Trevor Noah’s sharp-witted correspondent on The Daily Show — you’re going to love Lonely Flowers (2025), streaming exclusively on Hulu.

Discover how to stream more from comedian Roy Wood Jr., including movies, TV shows, and more on Hulu.

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Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers (2025)

Our society is more disconnected than ever — thanks to COVID-19, social media, and the polarizing state of politics.

In his fourth and most recent stand-up comedy special, Lonely Flowers, Roy Wood Jr. gives his take on our isolated and withdrawn culture — including customer service employees who can’t be bothered and using the self-checkout lane.

Watch: Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers

Roy Wood Jr. Stand-Up Specials

Before Lonely Flowers, Roy Wood Jr. released three comedy specials: Father Figure (2017), No One Loves You (2019), and The Imperfect Messenger (2021).

Roy Wood Jr. Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

Only Murders in the Building (S1, E5: “Twist”)

Though his cameo as Vaughn — the oatmeal cookie-loving “Horticulture Homie” — is brief, Roy Wood Jr. steals the scene with his effortlessly charismatic delivery.

Watch: Only Murders in the Building

Have I Got News for You

Hosted by Roy Wood Jr., alongside team captains Amber Ruffin and Michael Ian Black, Have I Got News for You is a new CNN comedy panel show.

The sharp and witty trio leads guests through games and discussions, offering a humorous take on the week’s news. From the surreal to the downright absurd, this show’s playful approach to current events delivers laughs and thought-provoking insight in equal measure.

Watch: Have I Got News for You *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

From 2015 to 2022, Roy Wood Jr. became a fan-favorite correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. Whether joining Trevor Noah to poke fun at politics or delivering laugh-out-loud field pieces, Wood brought a perfect mix of satire and substance to every segment.

Watch: The Daily Show *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Confess, Fletch (2022)

In the mystery-comedy movie, Confess, Fletch, Jon Hamm stars as Fletch, a former investigative journalist who becomes the prime suspect in a murder case. As he works to clear his name, a skeptical detective — Inspector Monroe (Roy Wood Jr.) — hilariously clashes with Fletch’s efforts.

Watch: Confess, Fletch *

*Confess, Fletch requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.