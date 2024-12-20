Wondering what’s so ‘Hularious’?

It’s the brand new Hulu Original stand-up comedy special from none other than Ilana Glazer. Whether you know her from her previous comedy special, The Planet Is Burning (2020), or from the hit Comedy Central show Broad City — you’re going to love Human Magic (2024), streaming exclusively on Hulu starting Friday, December 20.

Discover how to stream more Ilana Glazer movies, TV shows, and specials now on Hulu.

Ilana Glazer: Human Magic (2024)

In her second stand-up comedy special, Ilana Glazer gets unfiltered about her awkward high school years and the nitty-gritty truths of labor, delivery, and motherhood.

Watch: Ilana Glazer: Human Magic

More Ilana Glazer Specials on Hulu

The Planet Is Burning (2020)

In her first-ever stand-up comedy special, Ilana Glazer gives her signature bold and unapologetic view on today’s most important topics, like homophobes, the patriarchy, and how useless women’s razors are.

Recorded live from the White Oak Music Hall in Houston, Texas — you’re not going to want to miss this laugh-out-loud comedy special.

Watch: The Planet Is Burning

Ilana Glazer Movies and TV Shows

Babes (2024)

Starring and co-written by Ilana Glazer, Babes is a comedy film about Eden (Glazer) — a free-spirited yoga instructor whose life becomes a little less “free” and a lot more complicated with an unplanned pregnancy.

With help from her BFF, Dawn (Michelle Buteau), Eden navigates the uncertainty of parenthood — but not without prenatal blunders and mishaps, of course.

Watch: Babes

Broad City

Created by and starring Ilana Glazer, Broad City is a hit Comedy Central series about two unapologetic, twenty-something millennial women entering adulthood within the unhinged and unforgiving confines of New York City.

Celebrated for its fresh perspective, authentic portrayals of female friendship, and true-to-life representation of LGBTQIA+ themes and relationships — Broad City might just become your new favorite comfort show if it isn’t already.

Watch: Broad City

False Positive (2021)

Ilana Glazer stars in the Hulu Original movie, False Positive, a psychological thriller film about the paranoia, control, and loss of agency Ilana Glazer’s character (Lucy) felt throughout her pregnancy. But as Lucy soon discovers — the paranoia might not be all in her head.

In this departure from her usual comedic roles, Ilana Glazer delivers a beautifully nuanced and emotionally charged performance.

Watch: False Positive