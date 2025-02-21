Hularious Spotlight: Comedian Chris Distefano Stand-Up Specials, Shows, and More on Hulu
February 21, 2025
Whether you know Chris Distefano from his start on MTV or his hit podcasts Chrissy Chaos and Hey Babe! with Sal Vulcano of Impractical Jokers, he always brings the laughs. His goofy energy, self-deprecating humor, and Brooklyn attitude will have you laughing until your face hurts.
Stream Chris’ newest stand-up comedy special, It’s Just Unfortunate (2025), starting Friday, February 21 exclusively on Hulu.
Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate (2025)
From his raw and real experiences with fatherhood to his relatable lack of handy-man skills, Chris Distefano doesn’t shy away from any subject matter in his newest comedy special, It’s Just Unfortunate — streaming exclusively on Hulu.
Watch: Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate
Chris Distefano Stand-Up Specials
It’s Just Unfortunate is the third stand-up special from comedian Chris Distefano. His first two specials include Size 38 Waist (2019) and Speshy Weshy (2022).
More Chris Distefano on Hulu
Life & Beth
Catch Chris’ cameo on Season 1, Episode 9 of Life & Beth titled “MRI.”
Watch: Life & Beth
Super Maximum Retro Show
Chris hosts a panel of commentators (including fellow Hularious comedian Roy Wood Jr.) on the Super Maximum Retro Show — a comedy talk show featuring photos, videos, and commercials from the pre-internet era that would have gone viral today.
Watch: Super Maximum Retro Show*
*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Chris sits down with late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel to discuss his new Hulu stand-up special, his recent proposal, and his possible upcoming nuptials at his September 11, 2025 show at Madison Square Garden.
Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Live!: S23, E74
Celebrity Jeopardy!
Watch Chris on Season 3 of Celebrity Jeopardy! as he competes to win money for the 34.3 Foundation — a non-profit organization striving to preserve the memory of the bravery and sacrifice that took place on September 11, 2001.
Watch: Celebrity Jeopardy!
Discover new Hulu Original stand-up specials premiering each month, including Jim Gaffigan’s The Skinny (2024) and Ilana Glazer’s Human Magic (2024) streaming now.
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