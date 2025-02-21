Whether you know Chris Distefano from his start on MTV or his hit podcasts Chrissy Chaos and Hey Babe! with Sal Vulcano of Impractical Jokers , he always brings the laughs. His goofy energy, self-deprecating humor, and Brooklyn attitude will have you laughing until your face hurts.

Stream Chris’ newest stand-up comedy special, It’s Just Unfortunate (2025), starting Friday, February 21 exclusively on Hulu.

Sign Up for Hulu

Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate (2025)

From his raw and real experiences with fatherhood to his relatable lack of handy-man skills, Chris Distefano doesn’t shy away from any subject matter in his newest comedy special, It’s Just Unfortunate — streaming exclusively on Hulu.

Watch: Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate

Chris Distefano Stand-Up Specials

It’s Just Unfortunate is the third stand-up special from comedian Chris Distefano. His first two specials include Size 38 Waist (2019) and Speshy Weshy (2022).

More Chris Distefano on Hulu

Life & Beth

Catch Chris’ cameo on Season 1, Episode 9 of Life & Beth titled “MRI.”

Watch: Life & Beth

Super Maximum Retro Show

Chris hosts a panel of commentators (including fellow Hularious comedian Roy Wood Jr. ) on the Super Maximum Retro Show — a comedy talk show featuring photos, videos, and commercials from the pre-internet era that would have gone viral today.

Watch: Super Maximum Retro Show *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Chris sits down with late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel to discuss his new Hulu stand-up special, his recent proposal, and his possible upcoming nuptials at his September 11, 2025 show at Madison Square Garden.

Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Live!: S23, E74

Celebrity Jeopardy!

Watch Chris on Season 3 of Celebrity Jeopardy! as he competes to win money for the 34.3 Foundation — a non-profit organization striving to preserve the memory of the bravery and sacrifice that took place on September 11, 2001.

Watch: Celebrity Jeopardy!