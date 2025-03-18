Comedy legend Bill Burr returns with his 12th stand-up special, Drop Dead Years (2025) streaming now.

Whether you know him from his Monday Morning Podcast, hit stand-up specials, or iconic television cameos — this is one you won’t want to miss.

Stream Drop Dead Years and more Bill Burr comedy — including movies and TV shows — now on Hulu.

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years (2025)

With his iconic, sharp, and unapologetic comedic style, Bill Burr dives deep into the topics of male sadness, marriage advice, and the uncomfortable realities of death in his new one-hour stand-up special, Drop Dead Years — streaming only on Hulu.

Watch: Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years

More Bill Burr Movies and TV Shows

Drugstore June (2024)

June (Esther Povitsky) is a young and aloof wannabe influencer who sees a small-town pharmacy robbery as the perfect opportunity to boost her following and finally make something of herself.

Bill Burr makes a cameo as June’s brutally honest primary care physician in this hilarious crime comedy film.

Watch: Drugstore June

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017)

Bill Burr makes an appearance as a cranky dad at the school dance in the Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg comedy, Daddy’s Home 2.

Watch: Daddy’s Home 2 *

*Daddy’s Home 2 requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

New Girl

Bill Burr plays Nick’s cousin Bob in two episodes of the beloved quirky comedy, New Girl — Season 2, Episode 20 (“Chicago”) and Season 5, Episode 5 (“Bob & Carol & Nick & Schmidt”).

Check out the Hulu insider’s guide to New Girl for more about the show.

Watch: New Girl

Reservation Dogs

Watch Bill Burr as Coach Bobson in Season 1, Episode 7 (“California Dreamin’”) of the hit FX series Reservation Dogs, where he plays an unconventional and questionably qualified driving instructor in this hilarious yet emotional episode.

Watch: Reservation Dogs

The Mandalorian

From stand-up comedy to dramatic acting roles, Bill Burr is proving there’s nothing he can’t do. Catch his cameo as Migs Mayfeld in Season 1, Episode 6 (“The Prisoner”) and Season 2, Episode 7 (“The Believer”) of the Disney+ Original Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

Watch: The Mandalorian *

*The Mandalorian is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Barry

In a brief yet memorable cameo, Bill Burr delivers a hilarious audio-only performance in Season 4, Episode 6 (“The Wizard”) of the Bill Hader HBO series , Barry. While grappling with the decision to commit murder, Barry (Hader) stumbles upon a podcast by Nick Saint Angelo (Burr) — a morally skewed pastor, who happens to confirm Barry’s biases and justify his actions.

Watch: Barry *

*Barry requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

The Simpsons

Bill Burr lends his voice to The Simpsons in Season 28, Episode 3 (“The Town”) where he plays a Boston football fan.

Love The Simpsons? Discover more of the best adult cartoons streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: The Simpsons *

*The Simpsons is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.