There’s cool — and then there’s Diane Keaton cool. For more than five decades, she’s turned every role into something unmistakably her own: funny, stylish, and effortlessly cool in a way you just can’t replicate.

Before you cue up your next comfort watch, check out these iconic Diane Keaton movies that capture the unmistakable magic of a true Hollywood legend.

Diane Keaton Movies

Father of the Bride (1991)

Few actors play “the heart of the family” quite like Diane Keaton. In Father of the Bride, she brings grace and humor to the role of Nina Banks — the voice of reason amid her husband’s wedding-induced panic.

A beloved ’90s rom-com movie with immaculate Nancy Meyers vibes, it’s filled with cozy home aesthetics, heartfelt moments, and the kind of wit that never ages. Starring opposite Steve Martin, Keaton grounds it all with warmth and humor, making this nearly 35-year-old classic feel as timeless as ever.

Father of the Bride Part II (1995)

The wedding is over, and now Nina and George Banks are settling into a new kind of mayhem. In Father of the Bride Part II, Diane Keaton and Steve Martin return as everyone’s favorite parents, facing family life that’s suddenly a little more unpredictable — and a lot more crowded.

The beloved duo brings even more heart and humor to this sequel, which doubles down on the cozy chaos and tender moments that made the first film so special.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Diane Keaton didn’t just inspire the “coastal grandmother” aesthetic — she invented it. Something’s Gotta Give, the quintessential Diane Keaton and Jack Nicholson movie written and directed by Nancy Meyers, is the blueprint: breezy linen shirts, warm white beach houses, and a woman who seems to have it all figured out. That is, until love surprises her.

The Family Stone (2005)

A Christmas movie that captures both the chaos and comfort of coming home for the holidays, The Family Stone stars Diane Keaton in a role she does best: the matriarch trying to hold her family (and herself) together. What begins as a comedy of clashing personalities evolves into something far deeper. Equal parts funny and tender, it’s a holiday film that feels as comforting and complicated as family itself.

Watch: The Family Stone

Annie Hall (1977)

No list of Diane Keaton movies would be complete without Annie Hall. It’s the film that made her a household name, solidified her as a fashion icon, and won her an Oscar . As the endlessly quotable Annie, she turns neurotic charm into an art form and menswear into a movement. Decades later, Annie Hall still feels effortlessly cool — and so does Keaton.

Mack & Rita (2022)

In Mack & Rita, Diane Keaton proves that getting older doesn’t mean growing dull. The comedy follows Mack (Elizabeth Lail), a 30-year-old writer who’s tired of pretending to be someone she’s not. After an unexpected run-in with a “regression pod,” she wakes up as her 70-year-old self — played by Keaton — and learns how to be comfortable in her own skin.

Watch: Mack & Rita

The Godfather (1972)

Before Diane Keaton became synonymous with turtlenecks and Nancy Meyers kitchens, she held her own in The Godfather as Kay Adams — Michael Corleone’s wife and the film’s uneasy conscience. Surrounded by power and violence, Keaton plays the outsider who sees the cost of it all. Her performance brings humanity to a story built on corruption, showing the heartbreak of loving someone you can never fully trust.

The First Wives Club (1996)

Alongside Goldie Hawn and Bette Midler, Diane Keaton defines “revenge chic” in The First Wives Club — the ultimate ode to friendship and reinvention. Keaton’s character, Annie, may start off nervous and soft-spoken, but by the end, she’s found her voice and her power.

Summer Camp (2024)

In Summer Camp, Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates, and Alfre Woodard remind us that growing older just means having better stories to tell.

When three childhood friends reunite for a camp reunion, they rediscover the thrill of adventure and the joy of a little harmless trouble. Equal parts heart and hilarity, this comedy celebrates lasting friendship and the freedom that comes with finally doing things your own way.

Watch: Summer Camp

Because I Said So (2007)

Diane Keaton takes her turn as the ultimate meddling mom in Because I Said So, playing opposite Mandy Moore ( This Is Us , streaming on Hulu) and Lauren Graham ( Gilmore Girls , also on Hulu) in this modern rom-com about mothers and daughters.

With her trademark humor and heart, Keaton turns every moment of motherly overreach into something deeply relatable and completely entertaining.

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Finding Dory (2016)

In Finding Dory, Diane Keaton lends her voice to Jenny, Dory’s endlessly patient mom, in a role that adds emotional depth to Pixar’s beloved underwater world. Though Keaton appears mostly in flashbacks, her gentle, reassuring presence gives heart to Dory’s search for belonging — a reminder that even when we lose our way, love helps us remember who we are.

Watch: Finding Dory *

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