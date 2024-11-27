The Polar Express is a classic animated Christmas movie about a group of kids wavering in their belief in Santa Claus. That is until a mysterious train stops by on Christmas Eve to help remind them of the season’s magic.

No matter how many times you’ve seen The Polar Express, its heartwarming message of friendship, adventure, and faith never gets old.

Wondering where to watch The Polar Express this season? Hulu has your golden ticket to the North Pole — though you have to provide your own hot chocolate.

Watch: The Polar Express

Where to Stream

All Hulu subscribers can stream The Polar Express on demand this holiday season.

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How to Watch

Streaming your favorite holiday movies is easy with a Hulu subscription.

Start by choosing the plan that works best for you and follow the prompts — you’ll be having a Christmas movie marathon before you can say “hot, hot, hot, hot, hot chocolate.”

Meet the Polar Express Cast and Characters

Tom Hanks as Multiple Characters

Tom Hanks plays quite a large role in The Polar Express — six roles, to be exact. Though he’s most noted for lending his voice to the Conductor, Hanks also provides the dialogue for Hero Boy, Hero Boy’s father, Hobo, Scrooge Ghost, and Santa Claus.

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Nona Gaye as “Hero Girl”

Simply referred to as “Hero Girl," this character, voiced by actress Nona Gaye is a key component of the movie's themes of friendship and bravery. Even when things got tough aboard the train, Hero Girl never stopped believing in the magic of Christmas.

Eddie Deezen as “Know-It-All”

Despite beginning his journey on the Polar Express as a skeptic, the “Know-It-All,” voiced by actor Eddie Deezen, arrives at the realization that some things can’t be explained, only believed. The “Know-It-All” serves as an important reminder, especially for adults, that it’s important to let go of skepticism and embrace the magic and wonder of Christmas.

Peter Scolari as “Lonely Boy”

Shy, reserved, and isolated, the “Lonely Boy” represents the importance of emotional vulnerability and human connection.

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Polar Express

Is The Polar Express Streaming Anywhere?

Yes, The Polar Express is currently streaming on Hulu for the 2024 holiday season.

Is There a Polar Express 2?

Though it has been rumored that a Polar Express sequel is in development, there has been no official confirmation or release date announced yet.

How Many Voices Does Tom Hanks Do in The Polar Express?

Tom Hanks voices six characters in The Polar Express, including the Conductor, Hero Boy, Hero Boy’s father, Hobo, Scrooge Ghost, and Santa Claus.

What Is The Polar Express About?

The Polar Express is about a magical North Pole-bound train that picks up children on Christmas Eve — taking them on a whimsical journey in the hopes of rediscovering the wonder, imagination, and spirit of Christmas.

Is The Polar Express Based on a Book?

Yes, The Polar Express is a movie based on a book by Chris Van Allsburg.