Are you the person who has to read the book first, or do you like to wait for the next popular literary title to make its way to the small screen?

No matter how you prefer to keep up with popular book series and novels, Hulu has the best TV adaptations of stories by famous authors like Stephen King, Jane Austen, and Margaret Atwood. Plus, Hulu subscribers get exclusive access to new titles book-lovers and TV-bingers alike can’t get enough of, including James Clavell’s Shōgun and Karin Slaughter’s Will Trent series.

Whether you consider yourself a bookworm or you’re just looking for some premium content to watch, you’ve come to the right place. Check out our curated collection of TV shows based on books streaming now on Hulu.

Discover Movies Based on Books on Hulu

Best TV Shows Based on Books

Shōgun

Book Title: Shōgun

Book Author: James Clavell

Book Genre: Historical fiction

Like the novel, this series is set in late 16th century Japan and follows Lord Yoshii Toranaga — a warrior fighting for his life as his enemies unite against him. Meanwhile, a mysterious Englishman and his ship wash ashore in Japan, harboring secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power.

Learn more about the show with our series guide to Shōgun .

Watch: Shōgun

Interior Chinatown

Book Title: Interior Chinatown

Book Author: Charles Yu

Book Genre: Satire, fiction, social commentary

Based on the award-winning book of the same name by Charles Yu, Interior Chinatown is a Hulu Original series that follows an on-screen background character of a procedural TV series who inadvertently becomes a witness to a crime.

Watch: Interior Chinatown

Tell Me Lies

Book Title: Tell Me Lies

Book Author: Carola Lovering

Book Genre: Coming-of-age, romance, drama

Tell Me Lies is a Hulu Original series based on Carola Lovering’s novel, chronicling the intense and tumultuous relationship between college students Lucy and Stephen. Over the course of eight years, their connection swings like a pendulum between passion and dysfunction as the lies and secrets they surround themselves with unravel — leading them to bring out the worst in each other.

Watch: Tell Me Lies

Say Nothing

Book Title: Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland

Book Author: Patrick Radden Keefe

Book Genre: True crime, historical non-fiction, investigative journalism

Taking place during the “Troubles” era of Ireland from 1968 to 1988, Say Nothing is a Hulu and FX limited series based on the book “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Mystery” by Patrick Radden Keefe.

Blending personal stories and historical analysis, this action-packed historical thriller tells the real-life tale of the murder of Jean McConville by the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) in 1972 and the Irish communities torn apart by violence.

Watch: Say Nothing

The Handmaid’s Tale

Book Title: The Handmaid’s Tale

Book Author: Margaret Atwood

Book Genre: Fiction, dystopian

Based on Margaret Atwood’s best-selling novel, The Handmaid’s Tale is set in a dystopian alternative America — the theocratic Republic of Gilead. Here, freedom is reserved for men while women are completely deprived of independence.

The Handmaid’s Tale has received several Golden Globe® nominations, taking home awards for Best Television Series (Drama) and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Elisabeth Moss). Check out our guide to The Handmaid’s Tale to take a deeper dive into one of Hulu’s most acclaimed Original shows.

Watch: The Handmaid’s Tale

Will Trent

Book Title: Will Trent

Book Author: Karin Slaughter

Book Genre: Mystery, crime fiction

Special Agent Will Trent is known within Georgia’s Bureau of Investigation for his dedication and tenacity, despite his tendency to isolate himself due to learned trauma from his troubled past. In this series, Trent takes on the toughest cases in Georgia while working on his own healing and mental health.

Watch: Will Trent

We Were the Lucky Ones

Book Title: We Were the Lucky Ones

Book Author: Georgia Hunter

Book Genre: Historical fiction

Georgia Hunter’s New York Times best–selling novel, We Were the Lucky Ones, tells the incredible true story of a Jewish family separated at the start of World War II. In this Hulu Original limited series adaptation of the book, Joey King and Logan Lerman recount one of the darkest moments in human history to highlight the power of love, hope, and the human spirit.

Watch: We Were the Lucky Ones

Under the Bridge

Book Title: Under the Bridge

Book Author: Rebecca Godfrey

Book Genre: True crime, social commentary

Based on Rebecca Godfrey’s best-selling book, FX’s Under the Bridge explores the chilling true story of Reena Virk, a 14-year-old girl who vanished after attending a party in 1997. This gripping limited series investigates the dark secrets of the teenagers involved in her brutal murder, uncovering the startling truths behind the motives of her killers.

Watch: Under the Bridge

Queenie

Book Title: Queenie

Book Author: Candice Carty-Williams

Book Genre: Comedy, drama, social commentary

Queenie Jenkins is a 20-something Jamaican-British woman living in London. She works as an assistant at a news magazine, which might seem cool on the outside — but her life feels anything but cool.

Grappling with her mental health and seeking validation in unhealthy relationships, Queenie is just trying to put one foot in front of the other — something all of us can relate to at different points in our lives.

Watch: Queenie

Tiny Beautiful Things

Book Title: Tiny Beautiful Things

Book Author: Cheryl Strayed

Book Genre: Nonfiction, self-improvement

Tiny Beautiful Things is a touching story about Clare (Kathryn Hahn) — a young woman grappling with questions surrounding identity, self-discovery, and purpose. Despite feeling lost in her own life, Clare becomes an advice columnist by happenstance. As she helps others navigate their problems and challenges, she, too, learns how to face her own with empathy and grace.

Watch: Tiny Beautiful Things

Saint X

Book Title: Saint X

Book Author: Alexis Schaitkin

Book Genre: Murder mystery

Saint X is a suspenseful murder mystery series inspired by the true crime story of a young woman who mysteriously dies on a tropical family vacation. The victim’s sister revisits the island decades later searching for answers, but the more information she unravels, the more she finds herself in a dangerous game of cat and mouse with those who will stop at nothing to keep the truth hidden.

With stunning Caribbean scenery, compelling characters, and plenty of twists and turns, Saint X is a must-watch series — even if you haven’t read the book yet.

Watch: Saint X

Great Expectations

Book Title: Great Expectations

Book Author: Charles Dickens

Book Genre: Bildungsroman, period drama

FX’s Great Expectations is the captivating TV miniseries adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens novel of the same name. If you haven’t read the book, the story follows an orphaned boy named Pip (Fionn Whitehead) whose hard times are alleviated by a large sum of money he receives from a mysterious benefactor. However, Pip’s newfound wealth leads him to make poor decisions that ultimately complicate his life even further.

The novel and TV adaptation of Great Expectations explore themes of social class, ambition, and morality through vivid characters and rich symbolism, making it a must-watch (especially for those who are as obsessed with period dramas as we are).

Watch: Great Expectations

Conversations with Friends

Book Title: Conversations with Friends

Book Author: Sally Rooney

Book Genre: Coming of age, romance

Conversations with Friends is an emotional and thought-provoking novel about young love, sexuality, and the complexities of the modern relationship. Through the lens of four young adults living in Dublin, Sally Rooney’s expert storytelling translates seamlessly from book pages to the silver screen in this TV miniseries that will leave you deep in your feelings (and with a yearning to book a trip to Ireland ASAP).

Watch: Conversations with Friends

Pretty Little Liars

Book Title: Pretty Little Liars

Book Author: Sara Shepard

Book Genre: Mystery, thriller, teen drama

This isn’t your typical high school drama. Secrets, betrayal, and murder set the scene for this dark, twisted, and addictive mystery thriller that will captivate you until the very end.

Adapted from Sara Shepard’s book series of the same name, the Pretty Little Liars TV series on Freeform created a cultural phenomenon, uniting viewers in discussing theories of who the mysterious murder mastermind “A” is.

Without giving away too many spoilers, the answer will shock you. But you’ll have to watch the series to find out.

Watch: Pretty Little Liars

Shrill

Book Title: Shrill

Book Author: Lindy West

Book Genre: Memoir, feminist literature

Based on the personal stories and reflections of author Lindy West, Shrill is a dramedy series starring former SNL leading funny lady, Aidy Bryant. Similar to the novel of the same name, the TV adaptation of West’s book explores important topics, like fatphobia, body shaming, internet trolls, and sexism.

Through humor and honesty, Bryant’s character, Anne, is learning to accept herself in a society that makes her feel less than because of her weight. Shrill delivers an empowering message surrounding body positivity and the importance of standing up for yourself to get the respect and dignity you deserve — no matter your body type.

Watch: Shrill

High Fidelity

Book Title: High Fidelity

Book Author: Nick Hornby

Book Genre: Contemporary fiction

If you’ve read Nick Hornby’s book, High Fidelity, you might be surprised to see the main character, Rob, reimagined with Robyn (Zoë Kravitz) for the TV series adaptation. The new point of view creates a story loosely based on the novel while maintaining the original themes of music, love, and self-discovery.

Watch: High Fidelity

The Looming Tower

Book Title: The Looming Tower

Book Author: Lawrence Wright

Book Genre: Historical, nonfiction, journalism

This Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Looming Tower, takes a journalistic in-depth look at the events that led up to the 9/11 attacks. The Hulu Original limited series adaptation of the same name is a dramatization of Wright’s book, focusing on the miscommunication between the CIA and FBI at the time, along with the rise of Al Qaeda.

Though this limited series is a dramatization, the characters, facts, and timelines are completely true.

Watch: The Looming Tower

Little Fires Everywhere

Book Title: Little Fires Everywhere

Book Author: Celeste Ng

Book Genre: Literary fiction, domestic drama

Based on the popular book by Celeste Ng, Little Fires Everywhere centers around two strong and polarizing characters: Elena Richardson (Reese Witherspoon) and Mia Warren (Kerry Washington).

If you like a drama that cuts right to the chase, the miniseries opens with the Richardson house engulfed in flames. A look back at the months leading up to that night reveals there were, quite literally, little fires everywhere.

Watch: Little Fires Everywhere

Pride and Prejudice

Book Title: Pride and Prejudice

Book Author: Jane Austen

Book Genre: Romantic fiction, period drama

Based on the classic love story of the same title by Jane Austen, the ’90s series Pride and Prejudice is a period drama that follows Elizabeth Bennet (Jennifer Ehle) as she navigates England’s high society and falls in love with a rather surprising suitor, Mr. Darcy (Colin Firth).

Watch: Pride and Prejudice

Killing Eve

Book Title: Codename Villanelle

Book Author: Luke Jennings

Book Genre: Thriller, espionage

Killing Eve follows Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), an intelligence investigator tasked with capturing Villanelle (Jodie Comer), a dangerous and psychopathic assassin. As the two realize they’re more connected than they originally thought, they each become infatuated with the other, causing them to lose sight of their original missions.

Watch: Killing Eve

Younger

Book Title: Younger

Book Author: Pamela Redmond

Book Genre: Women’s fiction, “chick-lit”

What would you do with another shot at your twenties?

From the mind of New York Times best–selling author, Pamela Redmond, and the creators of Sex and The City, comes the hit series, Younger, which follows 40-year-old Liza Miller (Sutton Foster) who passes herself off as 26 to land a new job. Seasons 1 – 7 are streaming now.

Watch: Younger

Nine Perfect Strangers

Book Title: Nine Perfect Strangers

Book Author: Liane Moriarty

Book Genre: Psychological thriller, contemporary fiction

At Tranquillum House, people are healed and transformed. Guided by unorthodox healer Masha (Nicole Kidman), a group of nine guests take part in a 10-day wellness retreat that promises to fix them. With a stacked cast led by Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, Nine Perfect Strangers follows the group as they learn just how difficult healing can be, especially under Masha’s care.

Check out the insider’s guide to Nine Perfect Strangers for more on the popular series.

Watch: Nine Perfect Strangers

Normal People

Book Title: Normal People

Book Author: Sally Rooney

Book Genre: Coming of age, young adult fiction

Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since high school (where Marianne was a misfit and Connell was a popular jock). Normal People explores the way relationships shift and change as two people grow up and grow into their adult selves.

Watch: Normal People

Dopesick

Book Title: Dopesick

Book Author: Beth Macy

Book Genre: Narrative nonfiction, journalism

With claims of a “less than 1%” addiction rate, OxyContin quickly earned a reputation as the pain medication of the future — and Purdue Pharma took all the credit. But when users of the seemingly non-addictive drug end up with dangerous opioid addictions, things aren’t so positive. The award-winning miniseries examines the effects of OxyContin in America and the start of the opioid epidemic still running rampant today.

Watch: Dopesick

Castle Rock

Book Title: Castle Rock

Book Author: Stephen King

Book Genre: Horror, suspense, supernatural fiction

For Stephen King superfans, Castle Rock probably sounds familiar. The spooky locale has appeared a number of times in King’s works — including in The Dead Zone, Cujo, Needful Things, and others. While the first season centers on a mysterious suicide at King’s iconic Shawshank Prison, the second is largely focused on Annie Wilkes (Lizzy Caplan) from King’s 1987 novel, Misery.

Castle Rock delivers what we’ve all come to expect from Stephen King: twisted, heart-pumping, leave-the-light-on entertainment.

Watch: Castle Rock

Shadowhunters

Book Title: The Mortal Instruments

Book Author: Cassandra Clare

Book Genre: Urban fantasy, young adult

Clary Fray (Katherine McNamara) is a normal teenager — or so she thought before her life changed forever on her 18th birthday. Not only is Clary not a normal teenager, but she’s not even fully human.

Clary comes from a long line of demon-hunting, human-angel hybrids called Shadowhunters. When her mother is kidnapped, Clary is thrown into a world of magical creatures and dangerous adventures to save her. The series follows Clary as she learns her new role as a Shadowhunter and everything that comes with it.

Watch: Shadowhunters

Justified

Book Title: Fire in the Hole

Book Author: Elmore Leonard

Book Genre: Novella, crime fiction, thriller

U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant), the beloved hero of the FX series Justified, was born from New York Times best–selling author Elmore Leonard’s novella, Fire in the Hole. When Deputy Givens finds himself back in his home state of Kentucky, his Wild West style of seeking justice gets him into trouble. All six seasons of the Emmy®-winning series are streaming now.

Watch: Justified