Something strange is stirring in the Austrian Alps, and it has Masha’s fingerprints all over it.

If you thought the first season of the Hulu Original series Nine Perfect Strangers was wild, just wait until you see what Season 2 has in store.

With a new location, new strangers, and the same unnervingly serene host with an insatiable taste for transformation — get prepared to be pushed to the brink of a breakthrough (or a full-blown breakdown).

Whether you’re here for a refresher or are diving in for the first time, consider this your guide to the secrets, questions, and psychological twists that make this show so deliciously addictive.

Watch: Nine Perfect Strangers

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 Release Date

The first two episodes of the new season premiere on Wednesday, May 21, with the remaining episodes dropping every Wednesday throughout the season — exclusively on Hulu.

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 Trailer

Meet the Season 2 Cast of Nine Perfect Strangers

The new season of Nine Perfect Strangers brings a new group of troubled guests seeking transformation and healing at the hands of Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman) — an enigmatic “wellness leader” whose questionable healing methods are anything but conventional.

Get reacquainted with Masha, and meet the next nine strangers who received a hand-picked invitation into her world:

Nicole Kidman as Masha Dmitrichenko



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Murray Bartlett as Brian



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Christine Baranski as Victoria

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Annie Murphy as Imogen



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Dolly de Leon as Agnes





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Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Wolfie

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King Princess as Tina

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Aras Aydin as Matteo

Lucas Englander as Martin

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Mark Strong as David

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Henry Golding as Peter

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Lena Olin as Helena

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Nine Questions Answered About Nine Perfect Strangers

Whether you’ve been patiently waiting for more Masha since Season 1 wrapped or you’re new to the show and curious about the hype — we have the answers to your most burning questions.

1. Where Was Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 Filmed?

Season 2 of Nine Perfect Strangers was filmed in the mountainous regions of Austria and Germany, as the season takes place at a brand new retreat in the Austrian Alps.

2. How Many Episodes Are in Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2?

There will be eight episodes in Season 2 of Nine Perfect Strangers.

3. What Is Nine Perfect Strangers About?

Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers follows nine carefully selected guests who are desperate to turn their lives around. Over the course of a week, at a remote and mysterious health-and-wellness retreat led by Masha, the strangers hope to walk away transformed — in mind, body, and soul.

But as Masha’s methods grow increasingly extreme, and everyone’s personal secrets begin to surface, the guests begin to question whether the promise of healing is worth the cost.

4. Is Nine Perfect Strangers Based on a Book?

Yes, the series Nine Perfect Strangers is based on the The New York Times bestselling book by Liane Moriarty. The Australian author also wrote Big Little Lies , which was adapted into an HBO series in 2017, starring Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz.

5. Is Nine Perfect Strangers Based on a True Story?

While Nine Perfect Strangers isn’t based on a true story, it is inspired by real-world wellness trends and health influencers. Author Liane Moriarty crafted the fictional retreat and its leader as a satirical take on the self-help industry, blending dark drama and psychological suspense to explore how far people will go in the name of transformation.

6. Where Did Nine Perfect Strangers Season 1 Leave Off?

While Season 1 of Nine Perfect Strangers wraps up the guests’ stories with a sense of closure, Masha’s fate is left open to interpretation — hinting that her ongoing quest for healing herself (and others) is far from over.

7. Who Was in Nine Perfect Strangers Season 1?

The star-studded cast of Season 1 includes:

Nicole Kidman as Masha

Melissa McCarthy as Frances

Luke Evans as Lars

Tiffany Boone as Delilah

Regina Hall as Carmel

Bobby Cannavale as Tony

Samara Weaving as Jessica

Melvin Gregg as Ben

Michael Shannon as Napoleon

Asher Keddie as Heather

Grace Van Patten as Zoe

Manny Jacinto as Yao

8. Where Is the Retreat in Season 1 of Nine Perfect Strangers?

Masha’s wellness retreat in Season 1 is known as the Tranquillum House and is set in the fictional town of Cabrillo, California. The actual filming location of the house, however, is located just outside of Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia.

9. What Are Some Other Shows Like Nine Perfect Strangers?

Love Nine Perfect Strangers? Check out these similar shows that blend psychological depth with edge-of-your-seat suspense, tangled relationships, and unexpected twists that will keep you hooked from start to finish:

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