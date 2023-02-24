Do you ever wonder how your favorite musician or actor rose to fame? Or, maybe you’re curious to know what really went on behind closed doors during big historical moments and headline-making scandals. You might even be wondering where to watch the Elvis movie ahead of the upcoming Oscars ® (hint — you can watch it right here on Hulu).

We’ve gathered some of the best biopic movies and shows to stream, including the Oscar-nominated biopic film, Elvis.

What is a Biopic?

“Biopic” is a nickname for the genre “biographical picture,” a type of film or TV series that brings a dramatized version of a real person’s life story to the screen. Filmmakers typically choose to make biopics about notable figures throughout history — namely celebrities, athletes, politicians, musicians, etc.

Best Biopics on Hulu

Elvis (2022) — Elvis Presley

Whether you know him for his devilish good looks, his signature dance moves, or his iconic melodies that have proven to transcend time — we all know who the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll is … or do we? Sideburns, bejeweled body suits, pelvis swings, and all of it — this Academy Award ® -nominated biographical film about the one and only Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) tells the little-known story of his equally beautiful and tragic life.

If you like Elvis, be sure to check out more of our favorite movies about musicians .

Watch: Elvis *

*Elvis is available on Hulu with HBO Max® add-on subscription

Wu-Tang: An American Saga — The Wu-Tang Clan

When you think of East Coast hip-hop in the 1990s, the work of the Wu-Tang Clan is sure to be at the top of the list. You might know their hit songs like “Rushing Elephants,” “Gravel Pit,” and “A Better Tomorrow,” but do you know their origin story?

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is a Hulu Original series inspired by the true tale of the Wu-Tang Clan and how they came to be in 1992 during the height of the cocaine epidemic in New York City. Follow along in this three-season series as RZA (Ashton Sanders) brings his vision of hip-hop and unity to fruition.

Watch: Wu-Tang: An American Saga

Pam & Tommy — Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

The year was 1996. Playmate and actress, Pamela Anderson (Lily James), and Motley Crue drummer, Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan), made headlines for their whirlwind marriage and the internet — a confusing concept at the time and still unavailable to most people. That is until everyone wanted easy access to Pam and Tommy’s infamous stolen home video.

A real-life love story, dramedy, and crime caper rolled into one, Pam & Tommy is an eight-part Hulu original limited series that explores the intersection of privacy, technology, and celebrity.

Watch: Pam & Tommy

Candy — Candy Montgomery

Responsible housewife, loving mother, loyal friend, devout churchgoer, and … ax murderer? The pressure to maintain a perfect image can lead some people to do unthinkable things (like have an affair with their best friend’s husband and get caught in the violent aftermath).

Based on the true story of Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel), Candy revisits the shocking 1980s Texas true crime tale that made national headlines.

Check out the Insider’s Guide to Candy for details on this shocking case.

Watch: Candy

Stardust (2020) — David Bowie

Today, David Bowie is one of the most influential artists of the 20th century — but that wasn’t always the case. When his interviews and appearances didn’t quite appeal to the masses early on in his career, Bowie decided that it was time to introduce a different side of him to the world — someone who wasn’t locked into the guise of a rock ‘n’ roll persona.

Enter: Ziggy Stardust — a gender-fluid rock icon that disrupted the 1970s music scene and started the glam-rock revolution. Stardust tells the real-life story inspired by David Bowie (Johnny Flynn) on his first American tour.

Watch: Stardust

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021) — Billie Holiday

Singer Billie Holiday has fans of all colors, giving her the platform to sing about lynching and the inhumanity experienced by people of color in 1931 in the song “Strange Fruit.” The U.S. government grew concerned about the messaging as Holiday’s song gained momentum, making her the target of a sting operation intended to silence her.

Starring Oscar-nominated actress, Andra Day, the Hulu Original film The United States vs. Billie Holiday captures a tumultuous time in the civil rights movement and one woman’s unfaltering determination to fight back.

Learn more about Billie Holiday’s story and check out more Black history movies on Hulu.

Watch: The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) — Freddie Mercury

Farrokh Bulsara was under pressure: from his immigrant parents to make something of himself, from society to hide his sexuality, and from his own expectations to create rock ‘n’ roll music the way only “Freddie Mercury” could.

Bohemian Rhapsody is a music industry biopic film inspired by the life of Farrokh, though you probably know him as Queen’s frontman Freddie Mercury. Starring Rami Malek, this biographical movie tells the story of the boy who grew up in Zanzibar, moved to London, and became one of the most iconic and influential names in music and pop culture around the world — even three decades after his tragic death.

Watch: Bohemian Rhapsody *

*A Live TV plan is required to watch Bohemian Rhapsody on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Lincoln (2012) — Abraham Lincoln

When you think of Abraham Lincoln, his tall top hat and long beard probably come to mind first. But there’s much more to this Civil War leader than meets the eye. Set in 1865, Lincoln narrows in on the last four months of the president’s life — ending the war and abolishing slavery before his assassination at Ford’s Theater in Washington D.C.

Daniel Day-Lewis stars as the 16th president of the United States in this biographical drama directed by Stephen Spielberg.

Watch: Lincoln *

*Live TV plan required to watch Lincoln on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

I, Tonya (2017) — Tonya Harding

Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie) had difficulty being accepted into the figure skating world despite being incredibly gifted. Having grown up on the “wrong side of the rink,” Tonya never quite fit in with the wealthier high-brow skaters, so she dedicated her life to the craft to prove her worth.

Despite her hard work, talent, and success in the sport, Tonya Harding’s name is now synonymous with “the incident” that made world headlines leading up to the 1994 Winter Olympics.

I, Tonya tells the true story of Tonya Harding — from discovering her love for figure skating to the career-altering scandal that ended it all.

Watch: I, Tonya

King Richard (2021) — Richard Williams (Father of Venus and Serena Williams)

You know sibling tennis stars Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena Williams (Demi Singleton), but do you know how they became the champions they are today?

It all started on the tennis courts in Compton, California, in the early 1990s with their father Richard Williams (Will Smith) at the reins. Defying the odds and bleak expectations, Richard found unwavering determination in the raw talent he saw in his daughters.

With Venus and Serena serving as executive producers of the film, viewers can expect King Richard to tell the true-to-life Williams family story both on and off the court.

Watch: King Richard *

*King Richard is available on Hulu with HBO Max® add-on subscription.

Walk the Line (2005) — Johnny Cash

From his turbulent upbringing in Arkansas to rising to the ranks along other icons like Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash was getting everything anyone could ever dream of. Could fame, fortune, and love be enough to keep his darkness from destroying it all?

Joaquin Phoenix walks the line in this biography film with Reese Witherspoon as Cash’s companion, June Carter. Discover the story behind one of music’s most influential names and how Cash came to write the rugged tunes he’s known for.

Watch: Walk the Line *

*Walk the Line is available on Hulu with HBO Max® add-on subscription.

Whitney (2015) — Whitney Houston

Even after death, Whitney Houston’s voice, career, and story remain larger than life.

From her earliest musical experiences in a church choir to her launch into superstardom and to navigating her turbulent relationship with singer Bobby Brown, Whitney is a biographical film that chronicles the entire life of this iconic singer and actress.

Grab your tissues and take in Whitney’s beautifully broken story as portrayed by actress, Yaya DaCosta.

Watch: Whitney

Flight (2012) — William “Whip” Whitaker

Commercial airline pilot, William “Whip” Whitaker (Denzel Washington), became an overnight hero when the passenger flight he was navigating experienced sudden mechanical failure. Whip’s experience combined with quick action allowed for a “safe” crash-landing maneuver, saving almost everyone on board.

However, blood tests revealed high levels of alcohol and cocaine in Whitaker’s system during the hours following the incident. Flight recounts the criminal investigation against Whitaker, as well as his journey to get his addictions under control.

Watch: Flight

Women of the Movement — Mamie Till Mobley

Just as we never forgot the horrific racially-motivated murder of Emmett Till in the 1950s, neither did his mother, Mamie Till Mobley (Adrienne Warren). Despite living through a nightmarish tragedy that would leave the best of us emotionally debilitated — Mamie dedicate her entire life to opening the world’s eyes to the unfathomable pain endured by people of color.

More than just a biographical anthology series, Women of the Movement tells a crucial story we mustn’t forget.

Watch: Women of the Movement

The Dropout — Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) came up with a revolutionary concept — what if blood tests could be run with just a single drop of blood from a finger prick? Instead of finishing her degree at Stanford, Holmes dropped out and her company Theranos was born.

There’s just one major problem — Holmes was never able to create a working prototype. That didn’t stop her from barreling forward though, as she continued to raise millions of dollars to build an empire that would make her the world’s first self-made female billionaire. But an empire built on a foundation of deceit can only stay standing for so long.

The Dropout is a real-life cautionary account about how far one lie can go and what happens when the world catches on.

Watch: The Dropout

Ali (2001) — Muhammad Ali

Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.

On the heels of his Olympic gold medal win in 1960, Muhammad Ali (Will Smith) exuded a level of confidence that had never been seen before by a Black athlete. He believed he was the greatest boxer of all time, and that belief became reality, bringing him a heavyweight championship win in 1964.

Ali follows the famous boxer as he sacrifices everything for what he believes in.

Watch: Ali *

*Ali requires STARZ® on Hulu add-on subscription. STARZ and related channels and service marks are the property of STARZ Entertainment, LLC. All other titles and related trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Tesla (2020) — Nikola Tesla

Before the word “Tesla” was attached to high-tech cars, there was Nikola Tesla (Ethan Hawke) — an inventor with a revolutionary mind in the late 1800s who is credited with creating a sparkless motor with an alternating current (AC).

Tesla tells the tale of Nikola’s uphill battle to create and sell his AC technology, while his boss, Thomas Edison (Kyle MacLachlan), worked against him.

Watch: Tesla

Shirley (2020) — Shirley Jackson

Based on the life and work of horror fiction writer, Shirley Jackson (Elisabeth Moss), Shirley follows newlyweds who have been offered free room and board from Stanley Hyman (Michael Stuhlbarg) and his wife, Shirley.

While only partially biographical, Shirley explores Jackson’s life and the effects her husband’s infidelity had on her work and psyche.

Watch: Shirley

My Friend Dahmer (2017) — Jeffrey Dahmer

How did Jeffrey Dahmer become the notorious monster he’ll forever be known as? My Friend Dahmer is a biopic film that takes a deep look into how one of the most violent minds in history developed.

With actor, Ross Lynch, portraying the infamous serial killer, we get to see a different perspective on the troubled home and school life that may have played a part in the twisted psyche he developed during the years approaching adulthood.

Watch: My Friend Dahmer