Twins Yuhi and Yuamu Ohdo believe there's alien life beyond the stars, even though their attempts to prove it have only ended in failure; their hard work and dedication are about to pay off when an extraterrestrial finally arrives on Earth!more
Twins Yuhi and Yuamu Ohdo believe there's alien life beyond the s...More
Starring: John PatneaudePaul Castro Jr.Michelle Jin
Creators: Yoshihisa HeishiYukio KawasakiTakuyuki Hirobe
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Twins Yuhi and Yuamu Ohdo believe there's alien life beyond the stars, even though their attempts to prove it have only ended in failure; their hard work and dedication are about to pay off when an extraterrestrial finally arrives on Earth!
About this Show
Yu-Gi-Oh! GO RUSH!!
Twins Yuhi and Yuamu Ohdo believe there's alien life beyond the stars, even though their attempts to prove it have only ended in failure; their hard work and dedication are about to pay off when an extraterrestrial finally arrives on Earth!