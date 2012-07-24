Filmmaker Richard Linklater, best known for his movies “Bernie” “School of Rock,” "Waking Life," and Oscar-nominated “Before Sunset,” has created a new historical travel show for Hulu called “Up to Speed.” Each week "Up to Speed" follows tour guide, historian and flaneur Timothy “Speed” Levitch (“The Cruise”) as he visits the monumentally ignored monuments of America's cities, from the shoe gardens of San Francisco to the luckiest subway grate in New York City.more
Filmmaker Richard Linklater, best known for his movies “Bernie” “...More
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Filmmaker Richard Linklater, best known for his movies “Bernie” “School of Rock,” "Waking Life," and Oscar-nominated “Before Sunset,” has created a new historical travel show for Hulu called “Up to Speed.” Each week "Up to Speed" follows tour guide, historian and flaneur Timothy “Speed” Levitch (“The Cruise”) as he visits the monumentally ignored monuments of America's cities, from the shoe gardens of San Francisco to the luckiest subway grate in New York City.
About this Show
Up to Speed
Filmmaker Richard Linklater, best known for his movies “Bernie” “School of Rock,” "Waking Life," and Oscar-nominated “Before Sunset,” has created a new historical travel show for Hulu called “Up to Speed.” Each week "Up to Speed" follows tour guide, historian and flaneur Timothy “Speed” Levitch (“The Cruise”) as he visits the monumentally ignored monuments of America's cities, from the shoe gardens of San Francisco to the luckiest subway grate in New York City.