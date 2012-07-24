Original • 1 season available (6 episodes)

Up to SpeedUp to Speed

Filmmaker Richard Linklater, best known for his movies “Bernie” “School of Rock,” "Waking Life," and Oscar-nominated “Before Sunset,” has created a new historical travel show for Hulu called “Up to Speed.” Each week "Up to Speed" follows tour guide, historian and flaneur Timothy “Speed” Levitch (“The Cruise”) as he visits the monumentally ignored monuments of America's cities, from the shoe gardens of San Francisco to the luckiest subway grate in New York City.more

Filmmaker Richard Linklater, best known for his movies “Bernie” “...More

Starring: Timothy "Speed" Levitch

TV14TravelDocumentariesLifestyle & CultureTV Series2012
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Go Cart Tours
Restroom Breaks
Statue of William Seward
Subway Grate
The Lap Desk
The Revolving Service Door of Monticello
Founder's Rock
State Line
Chicago's Work Ethic
Hobo College Then and Now
All We Need Is a Quarter
The Great-Grandmother of San Francisco
Up to Speed - Trailer

About this Show

Up to Speed

Filmmaker Richard Linklater, best known for his movies “Bernie” “School of Rock,” "Waking Life," and Oscar-nominated “Before Sunset,” has created a new historical travel show for Hulu called “Up to Speed.” Each week "Up to Speed" follows tour guide, historian and flaneur Timothy “Speed” Levitch (“The Cruise”) as he visits the monumentally ignored monuments of America's cities, from the shoe gardens of San Francisco to the luckiest subway grate in New York City.

Starring: Timothy "Speed" Levitch

TV14TravelDocumentariesLifestyle & CultureTV Series2012
  • hd

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