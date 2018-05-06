Presented by architect Hugh Wallace, this charming series follows six homeowners in Ireland as they try to restore and transform their derelict properties into comfortable homes fit for the 21st century – while saving a piece of the country’s architectural heritage.more
Presented by architect Hugh Wallace, this charming series follows...More
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Presented by architect Hugh Wallace, this charming series follows six homeowners in Ireland as they try to restore and transform their derelict properties into comfortable homes fit for the 21st century – while saving a piece of the country’s architectural heritage.
About this Show
The Great House Revival
Presented by architect Hugh Wallace, this charming series follows six homeowners in Ireland as they try to restore and transform their derelict properties into comfortable homes fit for the 21st century – while saving a piece of the country’s architectural heritage.