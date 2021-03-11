1 season available

Nine Films About Technology

ComedyTV Series2021

Nine loosely connected and darkly comic stories about human relationships in this mod...more

Season1
Episode 1

Under the Influence

Liliana struggles to find the perfect content that will propel her follower count to 100,000.
Episode 2

Modern Romantic

Parker searches for love but discovers he just might have to look deeper at himself.

Nine Films About Technology

Nine loosely connected and darkly comic stories about human relationships in this modern age of smart phones, social media and connectivity.

