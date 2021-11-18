Original • 1 season available (3 episodes)

The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die ForThe Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For

“The Curse of Von Dutch” chronicles the unbelievable true story behind the rise and fall of the 2000's most iconic fashion trend. In this epic character-driven saga, Venice Beach surfers, gangsters, European garmentos, and Hollywood movers and shakers all vie for control of the infamous brand — pushing it from obscurity to one of the most recognizable labels on Earth. After a decade of backstabbing, greed, and bloodshed, their lives – and pop culture – will never be the same.more

“The Curse of Von Dutch” chronicles the unbelievable true story b...More

TVMADocumentariesCrimeTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand To Die For

About this Show

The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For

“The Curse of Von Dutch” chronicles the unbelievable true story behind the rise and fall of the 2000's most iconic fashion trend. In this epic character-driven saga, Venice Beach surfers, gangsters, European garmentos, and Hollywood movers and shakers all vie for control of the infamous brand — pushing it from obscurity to one of the most recognizable labels on Earth. After a decade of backstabbing, greed, and bloodshed, their lives – and pop culture – will never be the same.

TVMADocumentariesCrimeTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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