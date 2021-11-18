The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For

Original • 1 season available (3 episodes)

“The Curse of Von Dutch” chronicles the unbelievable true story behind the rise and fall of the 2000's most iconic fashion trend. In this epic character-driven saga, Venice Beach surfers, gangsters, European garmentos, and Hollywood movers and shakers all vie for control of the infamous brand — pushing it from obscurity to one of the most recognizable labels on Earth. After a decade of backstabbing, greed, and bloodshed, their lives – and pop culture – will never be the same.more

DocumentariesCrimeTV Series2021
“The Curse of Von Dutch” chronicles the unbelievable true story behind the rise and fall of the 2000's most iconic fashion trend. In this epic character-driven saga, Venice Beach surfers, gangsters, European garmentos, and Hollywood movers and shakers all vie for control of the infamous brand — pushing it from obscurity to one of the most recognizable labels on Earth. After a decade of backstabbing, greed, and bloodshed, their lives – and pop culture – will never be the same.

