1 season available (4 episodes)

The Choe ShowThe Choe Show

TVMAAward Shows & Events • Lifestyle & CultureTalk & InterviewNewsTV Series2021

World-renowned artist David Choe turns his eccentric, compassionate and disruptive wo...more

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

MaPa

David Choe paints portraits – literally and figuratively – of Asa Akira, Kat Von D and Rafael Reyes.
Episode 2

Just us 3

David Choe paints portraits – literally and figuratively – of Will Arnett and Denzel Curry.
Episode 3

My Shame Makes Me Shameless

David Choe paints portraits – literally and figuratively – of Rainn Wilson, Neil Strauss and Erica Garza.
Episode 4

Hurt People, Heard People

David Choe paints portraits – literally and figuratively – of Maya Erskine and Steve-O.

The Choe Show Official Trailer

About this Show

The Choe Show

World-renowned artist David Choe turns his eccentric, compassionate and disruptive worldview into a lens for an audience to experience a kind of radical empathy for others. From the walls of his childhood home, Choe takes his guests on a journey where he is both a motivational interviewer and compassionate listener. While using the acts of art and play, both Choe and his guests depart on a journey of shared emotional experience. It is through their bonded and authentic connection that Choe is able to bring forth an of-the-moment honesty to the portraiture he’s creating.

Starring: David Choe

Creator: David Choe

TVMAAward Shows & EventsLifestyle & CultureTalk & InterviewNewsTV Series2021

