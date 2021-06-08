About this Show
The Choe Show
World-renowned artist David Choe turns his eccentric, compassionate and disruptive worldview into a lens for an audience to experience a kind of radical empathy for others. From the walls of his childhood home, Choe takes his guests on a journey where he is both a motivational interviewer and compassionate listener. While using the acts of art and play, both Choe and his guests depart on a journey of shared emotional experience. It is through their bonded and authentic connection that Choe is able to bring forth an of-the-moment honesty to the portraiture he’s creating.
Starring: David Choe
Creator: David Choe