After being suddenly transported to another world, Natsuki Subaru discovers a terrible truth - he can't die. Or rather, he can't remain dead. With this terrifying new ability, he experiences reset after reset and it begins to take its toll on his mental state. But, determined to protect his new friends and the woman he's fallen in love with, Subaru suffers to save.more
After being suddenly transported to another world, Natsuki Subaru...More
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After being suddenly transported to another world, Natsuki Subaru discovers a terrible truth - he can't die. Or rather, he can't remain dead. With this terrifying new ability, he experiences reset after reset and it begins to take its toll on his mental state. But, determined to protect his new friends and the woman he's fallen in love with, Subaru suffers to save.
About this Show
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-
After being suddenly transported to another world, Natsuki Subaru discovers a terrible truth - he can't die. Or rather, he can't remain dead. With this terrifying new ability, he experiences reset after reset and it begins to take its toll on his mental state. But, determined to protect his new friends and the woman he's fallen in love with, Subaru suffers to save.