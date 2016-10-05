Four fan favorites from Kids Baking Championship are back to battle in two frightful challenges. They must create something sweet and scary as well as a hybrid monster dessert. Only one will take home the title of champion and $10,000.more
Four fan favorites from Kids Baking Championship are back to batt...More
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Four fan favorites from Kids Baking Championship are back to battle in two frightful challenges. They must create something sweet and scary as well as a hybrid monster dessert. Only one will take home the title of champion and $10,000.
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Kids Halloween Baking Championship
Four fan favorites from Kids Baking Championship are back to battle in two frightful challenges. They must create something sweet and scary as well as a hybrid monster dessert. Only one will take home the title of champion and $10,000.