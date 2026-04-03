"Yukio, I'm going to make a friend." For shy young Tetsuo, the only friend he's ever known is the giant robot <Yukio>. Together, they defended humanity as its "saviors," standing against intergalactic kaiju that invaded from space. A decade has passed since their final, desperate battle for humanity's survival. When Tetsuo finally returns to Earth, he finds a world transformed into a frozen wasteland—an icebound planet now known as <SNOWBALL EARTH>. Carrying the promise he once made to Yukio deep in his heart, Tetsuo takes his first steps into this strange new world.more
"Yukio, I'm going to make a friend." For shy young Tetsuo, the on...More
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"Yukio, I'm going to make a friend." For shy young Tetsuo, the only friend he's ever known is the giant robot <Yukio>. Together, they defended humanity as its "saviors," standing against intergalactic kaiju that invaded from space. A decade has passed since their final, desperate battle for humanity's survival. When Tetsuo finally returns to Earth, he finds a world transformed into a frozen wasteland—an icebound planet now known as <SNOWBALL EARTH>. Carrying the promise he once made to Yukio deep in his heart, Tetsuo takes his first steps into this strange new world.
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SNOWBALL EARTH
"Yukio, I'm going to make a friend." For shy young Tetsuo, the only friend he's ever known is the giant robot <Yukio>. Together, they defended humanity as its "saviors," standing against intergalactic kaiju that invaded from space. A decade has passed since their final, desperate battle for humanity's survival. When Tetsuo finally returns to Earth, he finds a world transformed into a frozen wasteland—an icebound planet now known as <SNOWBALL EARTH>. Carrying the promise he once made to Yukio deep in his heart, Tetsuo takes his first steps into this strange new world.