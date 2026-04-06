Keiji is more than just an ordinary rooster - he's humanity's greatest defender! When strange creatures suddenly appear and start attacking, he confronts them head-on while scoffing, "You make my crown curl!" His opponents may be ten stories tall, but nothing is bigger than his stout heart and his fearsome battle cry - Kokekokko!more
Keiji is more than just an ordinary rooster - he's humanity's gre...More
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Keiji is more than just an ordinary rooster - he's humanity's greatest defender! When strange creatures suddenly appear and start attacking, he confronts them head-on while scoffing, "You make my crown curl!" His opponents may be ten stories tall, but nothing is bigger than his stout heart and his fearsome battle cry - Kokekokko!
About this Show
Rooster Fighter
Keiji is more than just an ordinary rooster - he's humanity's greatest defender! When strange creatures suddenly appear and start attacking, he confronts them head-on while scoffing, "You make my crown curl!" His opponents may be ten stories tall, but nothing is bigger than his stout heart and his fearsome battle cry - Kokekokko!