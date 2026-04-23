Get Real is a weekly show that dives deep into the Hulu realityverse, bringing together stars from some of the most talked-about unscripted hits streaming on Hulu. Each episode will feature unfiltered conversations with fan-favorite reality personalities and celebrity guests as they unpack the latest drama, revisit viral moments, and give fans unprecedented, real-time access to the stories and personalities everyone is buzzing about.more
Get Real is a weekly show that dives deep into the Hulu realityve...More
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Get Real is a weekly show that dives deep into the Hulu realityverse, bringing together stars from some of the most talked-about unscripted hits streaming on Hulu. Each episode will feature unfiltered conversations with fan-favorite reality personalities and celebrity guests as they unpack the latest drama, revisit viral moments, and give fans unprecedented, real-time access to the stories and personalities everyone is buzzing about.
About this Show
Get Real
Get Real is a weekly show that dives deep into the Hulu realityverse, bringing together stars from some of the most talked-about unscripted hits streaming on Hulu. Each episode will feature unfiltered conversations with fan-favorite reality personalities and celebrity guests as they unpack the latest drama, revisit viral moments, and give fans unprecedented, real-time access to the stories and personalities everyone is buzzing about.