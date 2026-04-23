Original • 1 season available (1 episode)

Get RealGet Real

Get Real is a weekly show that dives deep into the Hulu realityverse, bringing together stars from some of the most talked-about unscripted hits streaming on Hulu. Each episode will feature unfiltered conversations with fan-favorite reality personalities and celebrity guests as they unpack the latest drama, revisit viral moments, and give fans unprecedented, real-time access to the stories and personalities everyone is buzzing about.more

Get Real is a weekly show that dives deep into the Hulu realityve...More

TVMATalk & InterviewCelebrity and GossipRealityTV Series2026
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $11.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

HULU (with ads)
Try Hulu free for 1 monthTry Hulu free for 1 month
START YOUR FREE TRIAL
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Get Real

Get Real is a weekly show that dives deep into the Hulu realityverse, bringing together stars from some of the most talked-about unscripted hits streaming on Hulu. Each episode will feature unfiltered conversations with fan-favorite reality personalities and celebrity guests as they unpack the latest drama, revisit viral moments, and give fans unprecedented, real-time access to the stories and personalities everyone is buzzing about.

TVMATalk & InterviewCelebrity and GossipRealityTV Series2026
  • hd

You May Also Like

Vanderpump VillaTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2024)
Raising ChelseaTVMA • Reality • TV Series (2026)
Hot Yachts MiamiTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2023)
Grand Cayman: Secrets in ParadiseReality • TV Series (2024)
Got To Get OutTV14 • Reality and Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Fatal DestinationTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Get Real House LiveTVMA • Celebrity and Gossip, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2026)
Secrets of Celebrity Sex TapesTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
The Chrisleys: Back to RealityTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
The BaldwinsTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Love Thy NaderTVMA • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
A Sorority Mom's Guide to Rush!TV14 • Drama, Reality • TV Series (2025)
TMZ Presents: TMZ's Most Outrageous Moments of 2025Live Events and Specials • TV Series (2025)
Born to Be Viral: The Real Lives of KidfluencersTV14 • Docuseries • TV Series (2025)
IMPACT x Nightline: LooksmaxxedNews Magazine • TV Series (2026)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 45%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price
$23.98/mo.$12.99/mo
$37.98/mo.$19.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.