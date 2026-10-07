When star Korean spatial designer Lee Yubin loses everything, he heads off to a Japanese island; there, he meets Karin, a resilient strawberry farmer; hailing from different worlds, their lives collide in a big misunderstanding.more
When star Korean spatial designer Lee Yubin loses everything, he ...More
Starring: Ji Chang-wookRinka KumadaNam Yoon-su
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When star Korean spatial designer Lee Yubin loses everything, he heads off to a Japanese island; there, he meets Karin, a resilient strawberry farmer; hailing from different worlds, their lives collide in a big misunderstanding.
Starring: Ji Chang-wookRinka KumadaNam Yoon-suKenta SadoiYasunori Danda
About this Show
Merry Berry Love
When star Korean spatial designer Lee Yubin loses everything, he heads off to a Japanese island; there, he meets Karin, a resilient strawberry farmer; hailing from different worlds, their lives collide in a big misunderstanding.
Starring: Ji Chang-wookRinka KumadaNam Yoon-suKenta SadoiYasunori Danda