A woman who shut herself off from empathy and a man overwhelmed by the emotions of others. Through the surreal phenomenon of “emotional transference,” the two become entangled in each other’s emotional worlds and slowly rediscover the feelings they had lost in this romantic comedy. more
A woman who shut herself off from empathy and a man overwhelmed b...More
Starring: Kim MyungsooKang MinahKwon Sohyun
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A woman who shut herself off from empathy and a man overwhelmed by the emotions of others. Through the surreal phenomenon of “emotional transference,” the two become entangled in each other’s emotional worlds and slowly rediscover the feelings they had lost in this romantic comedy.
Starring: Kim MyungsooKang MinahKwon SohyunJeong HeetaeSon Jina
About this Show
Love In Sync
A woman who shut herself off from empathy and a man overwhelmed by the emotions of others. Through the surreal phenomenon of “emotional transference,” the two become entangled in each other’s emotional worlds and slowly rediscover the feelings they had lost in this romantic comedy.
Starring: Kim MyungsooKang MinahKwon SohyunJeong HeetaeSon Jina