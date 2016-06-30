1 season available (1 episode)

I Love You...But I LiedI Love You...But I Lied

Each episode of the hourlong series tells two stories, based on actual events, in which lies lead to consequences for the people involved. Family secrets and personal betrayal are often at the center of the situations that lead to explosive confrontations and, eventually, attempts at making amends. Stories told include past decisions that could affect current relationships, secrets that could destroy families, people confessing to living double lives and paternity questions. Dramatic re-creations bring the stories to life.more

Each episode of the hourlong series tells two stories, based on a...More

TV14RealityTV Series2016
  • hd

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About this Show

I Love You...But I Lied

Each episode of the hourlong series tells two stories, based on actual events, in which lies lead to consequences for the people involved. Family secrets and personal betrayal are often at the center of the situations that lead to explosive confrontations and, eventually, attempts at making amends. Stories told include past decisions that could affect current relationships, secrets that could destroy families, people confessing to living double lives and paternity questions. Dramatic re-creations bring the stories to life.

TV14RealityTV Series2016
  • hd

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