1 season available (6 episodes)

I Love You...But I LiedI Love You...But I Lied

Each episode of the hourlong series tells two stories, based on actual events, in which lies lead to consequences for the people involved. Family secrets and personal betrayal are often at the center of the situations that lead to explosive confrontations and, eventually, attempts at making amends. Stories told include past decisions that could affect current relationships, secrets that could destroy families, people confessing to living double lives and paternity questions. Dramatic re-creations bring the stories to life.more

Each episode of the hourlong series tells two stories, based on a...More

TV14RealityTV Series2015
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $6.99/mo.

New subscribers only.

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.  
Details
GET THE DISNEY BUNDLE
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

I Love You...But I Lied

Each episode of the hourlong series tells two stories, based on actual events, in which lies lead to consequences for the people involved. Family secrets and personal betrayal are often at the center of the situations that lead to explosive confrontations and, eventually, attempts at making amends. Stories told include past decisions that could affect current relationships, secrets that could destroy families, people confessing to living double lives and paternity questions. Dramatic re-creations bring the stories to life.

TV14RealityTV Series2015
  • hd

You May Also Like

Married At First Sight: The First YearTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2015)
Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After?TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2018)
Married at First Sight: Second ChancesTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2017)
Pawn StarsTVPG • Reality • TV Series (2009)
Glam MastersTVPG • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2018)
Celebrity Wife SwapTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2012)
Forged in FireTVPG • Reality • TV Series (2015)
Married at First Sight: UnmatchablesTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2021)
Married at First SightTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2014)
Forged in Fire: Beat the JudgesTVPG • Reality • TV Series (2020)
Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus OneTVPG • Reality • TV Series (2017)
Extreme MomsReality • TV Series (2012)
Making a Model With Yolanda HadidTVPG • Reality • TV Series (2018)
Little Women: AtlantaTV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Dance Moms MiamiTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Reality • TV Series (2011)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.^^
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$6.99/mo.
$12.99/mo.
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
^For current-season shows in the streaming library only
^^Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.