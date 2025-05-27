As American settlers relentlessly move west during the mid 19th century, they increasingly encroach on Native American lands, until a legendary Lakota leader emerges, one determined to fight back. Sitting Bull is a four-hour documentary event charting the extraordinary life of the renowned leader of the Lakota people.more
As American settlers relentlessly move west during the mid 19th c...More
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As American settlers relentlessly move west during the mid 19th century, they increasingly encroach on Native American lands, until a legendary Lakota leader emerges, one determined to fight back. Sitting Bull is a four-hour documentary event charting the extraordinary life of the renowned leader of the Lakota people.
About this Show
Sitting Bull
As American settlers relentlessly move west during the mid 19th century, they increasingly encroach on Native American lands, until a legendary Lakota leader emerges, one determined to fight back. Sitting Bull is a four-hour documentary event charting the extraordinary life of the renowned leader of the Lakota people.