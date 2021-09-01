Kortney Wilson uses her extensive flipping and real estate expertise to help homeowners make strategic moves with their money as she helps them convert their fixer-upper into the home of their dreams – all the while making smart investments into the biggest asset these families own.more
Kortney Wilson uses her extensive flipping and real estate expert...More
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Kortney Wilson uses her extensive flipping and real estate expertise to help homeowners make strategic moves with their money as she helps them convert their fixer-upper into the home of their dreams – all the while making smart investments into the biggest asset these families own.
About this Show
Making It Home With Kortney & Kenny
Kortney Wilson uses her extensive flipping and real estate expertise to help homeowners make strategic moves with their money as she helps them convert their fixer-upper into the home of their dreams – all the while making smart investments into the biggest asset these families own.