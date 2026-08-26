After the assassination of the Russian Ambassador, Deputy Commissioner Gutierrez, a police officer with a less than stellar track record, takes the case. When the CIA — led by Mike Robinson — takes over, Gutierrez decides to prove only he can control his turf. With a loyal but inept team and questionable methods, he will wreak havoc trying to prove he can solve the murder before the CIA.more
After the assassination of the Russian Ambassador, Deputy Commiss...More
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After the assassination of the Russian Ambassador, Deputy Commissioner Gutierrez, a police officer with a less than stellar track record, takes the case. When the CIA — led by Mike Robinson — takes over, Gutierrez decides to prove only he can control his turf. With a loyal but inept team and questionable methods, he will wreak havoc trying to prove he can solve the murder before the CIA.
About this Show
Gutierrez is Mai Neim
After the assassination of the Russian Ambassador, Deputy Commissioner Gutierrez, a police officer with a less than stellar track record, takes the case. When the CIA — led by Mike Robinson — takes over, Gutierrez decides to prove only he can control his turf. With a loyal but inept team and questionable methods, he will wreak havoc trying to prove he can solve the murder before the CIA.