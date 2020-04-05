1 season available

Digimon Adventure:

Animation, Anime • TV Series • 2020

It's the year 2020. The Network has become something humans can no longer do without in their daily lives. But what humans don't know is that on the o...more

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Sub) Tokyo Digital Crisis

Taichi Yagami and Koshiro Izumi are two boys preparing for their kids’ club camping trip when Taichi’s mother and sister are caught in a cyberattack occurring in Tokyo. Taichi fights to save his family with a mysterious life form.
Episode 2

(Sub) War Game

Taichi comes face to face with a mysterious boy riding on the back of a Digimon inside the Network. The missile launch is approaching and Taichi and his friends must stop it at all costs.
Episode 3

(Sub) And to the Digital World

An enormous, white Digimon fights with Taichi and Yamato to stop the missile just before it hits the metropolis. Shortly after the missile incident and the kids’ club camping trip, a new threat closes in on the city of Tokyo.
Episode 4

(Sub) BIRDRAMON SOARS

As Taichi is pulled back into the world of the Network, he finds himself before an unfamiliar scenery. A dangerous path is set before Taichi and the others to find the answers they seek.

