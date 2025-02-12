Benefits with Friends

If the love of your life was by your side the whole time, how long would it take for you to realize it? Bruna Marquezine and Sérgio Malheiros star in this irresistible romantic comedy about the ups and downs of Bia and Victor, their love lives, and unshakable friendship.more
If the love of your life was by your side the whole time, how lon...More
Starring: Bruna MarquezineSérgio MalheirosDanilo Mesquita
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If the love of your life was by your side the whole time, how long would it take for you to realize it? Bruna Marquezine and Sérgio Malheiros star in this irresistible romantic comedy about the ups and downs of Bia and Victor, their love lives, and unshakable friendship.
Starring: Bruna MarquezineSérgio MalheirosDanilo MesquitaRayssa BratillieriRomulo Estrela
About this Show
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If the love of your life was by your side the whole time, how long would it take for you to realize it? Bruna Marquezine and Sérgio Malheiros star in this irresistible romantic comedy about the ups and downs of Bia and Victor, their love lives, and unshakable friendship.
Starring: Bruna MarquezineSérgio MalheirosDanilo MesquitaRayssa BratillieriRomulo Estrela