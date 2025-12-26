1 season available (8 episodes)

Sunny NightsSunny Nights

Strait-laced American Martin Marvin teams up with his loose cannon sister, Vicki, to set up a spray tan business in Sydney. Home to one of the highest skin cancer rates in the world, Australia is also home to Martin’s estranged wife, whom he’s determined to win back. But as Martin and Vicki attempt to turn their company from a start-up operating out of the back of a van into a multi-million-dollar empire, the siblings become tangled up in Sydney’s criminal underworld, and when a ruthless gangster begins to catch up with them, the two must figure out how to stay alive, out of prison, and in the black. Sunny Nights stars Will Forte (Kinda Pregnant, The Four Seasons, The Last Man on Earth, Saturday Night Live) as Martin Marvin and D’Arcy Carden (The Handmaid’s Tale, The Good Place, Barry) as Vicki Marvin. Supporting cast members include Rachel House (Thor: Ragnarok, Heartbreak High, Foundation), Jessica De Gouw (The Couple Next Door, The Artful Dodger, Ladies in Black), Miritana Hughes (Wakefield, Preacher), Ra Chapman (White Fever, Wentworth), Megan Wilding (Gold Diggers, Mystery Road: Origin), and a special appearance from Patrick Brammall (Colin From Accounts, No Activity, The Letdown). more

Strait-laced American Martin Marvin teams up with his loose canno...More

TVMADramaComedyTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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Sunny Nights - Trailer

About this Show

Sunny Nights

Strait-laced American Martin Marvin teams up with his loose cannon sister, Vicki, to set up a spray tan business in Sydney. Home to one of the highest skin cancer rates in the world, Australia is also home to Martin’s estranged wife, whom he’s determined to win back. But as Martin and Vicki attempt to turn their company from a start-up operating out of the back of a van into a multi-million-dollar empire, the siblings become tangled up in Sydney’s criminal underworld, and when a ruthless gangster begins to catch up with them, the two must figure out how to stay alive, out of prison, and in the black. Sunny Nights stars Will Forte (Kinda Pregnant, The Four Seasons, The Last Man on Earth, Saturday Night Live) as Martin Marvin and D’Arcy Carden (The Handmaid’s Tale, The Good Place, Barry) as Vicki Marvin. Supporting cast members include Rachel House (Thor: Ragnarok, Heartbreak High, Foundation), Jessica De Gouw (The Couple Next Door, The Artful Dodger, Ladies in Black), Miritana Hughes (Wakefield, Preacher), Ra Chapman (White Fever, Wentworth), Megan Wilding (Gold Diggers, Mystery Road: Origin), and a special appearance from Patrick Brammall (Colin From Accounts, No Activity, The Letdown).

TVMADramaComedyTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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