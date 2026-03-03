R.J. Decker is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy new benefactor -- a woman from his past who could be his greatest ally -- or his one-way ticket back to prison.more
R.J. Decker is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who sta...More
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R.J. Decker is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy new benefactor -- a woman from his past who could be his greatest ally -- or his one-way ticket back to prison.
About this Show
R.J. Decker
R.J. Decker is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy new benefactor -- a woman from his past who could be his greatest ally -- or his one-way ticket back to prison.