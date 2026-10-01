In the haunted heart of New Orleans, three teenage witches and their warlock peers attend an elite magic boarding school where power is currency, secrets are lethal and attraction is a liability.more
In the haunted heart of New Orleans, three teenage witches and th...More
Starring: Malina Pauli WeissmanMalachi BartonJordan Leftwich
Creator: Tim Federle
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In the haunted heart of New Orleans, three teenage witches and their warlock peers attend an elite magic boarding school where power is currency, secrets are lethal and attraction is a liability.
About this Show
Coven Academy
In the haunted heart of New Orleans, three teenage witches and their warlock peers attend an elite magic boarding school where power is currency, secrets are lethal and attraction is a liability.