An exhilarating South African multi-generational drama following the Field family and those who cross their paths – each with their own secrets and desires. Love, Loss, rivalry and relationship woes. Summertide follows the lives of the Field Family in beautiful Simon's Town as they tackle trials and tribulations.more
An exhilarating South African multi-generational drama following ...More
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An exhilarating South African multi-generational drama following the Field family and those who cross their paths – each with their own secrets and desires. Love, Loss, rivalry and relationship woes. Summertide follows the lives of the Field Family in beautiful Simon's Town as they tackle trials and tribulations.
About this Show
Summertide
An exhilarating South African multi-generational drama following the Field family and those who cross their paths – each with their own secrets and desires. Love, Loss, rivalry and relationship woes. Summertide follows the lives of the Field Family in beautiful Simon's Town as they tackle trials and tribulations.