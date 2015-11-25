Creed IICreed II

Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan). Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family's past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what's worth fighting for, and discover that nothing's more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can't escape your history.more

Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jord...More

Starring: Michael B. JordanSylvester StalloneTessa Thompson

Director: Steven Caple Jr.

PG-13BoxingSportsBlack StoriesDramaMovie2018
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • multilingual

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About this Movie

Creed II

Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan). Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family's past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what's worth fighting for, and discover that nothing's more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can't escape your history.

Starring: Michael B. JordanSylvester StalloneTessa ThompsonPhylicia RashadDolph Lundgren

Director: Steven Caple Jr.

PG-13BoxingSportsBlack StoriesDramaMovie2018
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • multilingual

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