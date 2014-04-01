ALL YOUR FAVORITE TV IN ONE PLACE
Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
 

Sports Movies

Live
Cowgirls n' Angels: Dakota's Summer
A young woman navigates her way through the rodeo circuit while coming to terms with a deeply hidden family secret.
PG • Drama, Kids • Movie (2014)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog StoryDodgeball: A True Underdog Story
The misfit members of a failing health club enter a $50,000 dodgeball challenge in an effort to save the business in this hilarious comedy.
PG-13 • Sports, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Upcoming
The FuriousR • Action, Martial Arts • Movie (2026)
Bleed For ThisR • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2016)
Blood and BoneR • Drama, Action • Movie (2009)
Million Dollar BabyPG-13 • Drama, Sports • Movie (2004)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog StoryPG-13 • Sports, Comedy • Movie (2004)
SouthpawR • Sports, Martial Arts • Movie (2015)
Million Dollar BabyPG-13 • Drama, Sports • Movie (2004)
The FuriousR • Action, Martial Arts • Movie (2026)
Coach CarterPG-13 • Sports, Drama • Movie (2005)
The FuriousR • Action, Martial Arts • Movie (2026)
Space JamPG • Sports, Family • Movie (1996)
Space JamPG • Sports, Family • Movie (1996)
New on Hulu
Miller Night FootballTVMA • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2026)
The FuriousR • Action, Martial Arts • Movie (2026)
Grudge MatchPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2013)
Knute Rockne, All AmericanG • Biography, Drama • Movie (1940)
To Please a LadyTVG • Action, Drama • Movie (1950)
Jerry MaguireR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1996)
Moneyball en EspañolPG-13 • Baseball, Sports • Movie (2011)
Creed IIPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2018)
Jerry Maguire en EspañolR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1996)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog StoryPG-13 • Sports, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Above the RimR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1994)
Blood and BoneR • Drama, Action • Movie (2009)
Coach CarterPG-13 • Sports, Drama • Movie (2005)
SouthpawR • Sports, Martial Arts • Movie (2015)
The Winning SeasonPG-13 • Sports, Drama • Movie (2009)
MoneyballPG-13 • Baseball, Sports • Movie (2011)
Popular
7 Days in HellTVMA • Sports, Tennis • Movie (2015)
Grudge MatchPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2013)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog StoryPG-13 • Sports, Comedy • Movie (2004)
CreedPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2015)
Remember the TitansPG • Sports, Drama • Movie (2000)
Jerry MaguireR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1996)
The SandlotPG • Baseball, Sports • Movie (1993)
Creed IIPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2018)
The FuriousR • Action, Martial Arts • Movie (2026)
Happy GilmorePG-13 • Sports, Golf • Movie (1996)
MoneyballPG-13 • Baseball, Sports • Movie (2011)
Above the RimR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1994)
Coach CarterPG-13 • Sports, Drama • Movie (2005)
SouthpawR • Sports, Martial Arts • Movie (2015)
They FightTVMA • Sports, Drama • Movie (2026)
Gran TurismoPG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2023)
Free SoloPG-13 • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Blood and BoneR • Drama, Action • Movie (2009)
Million Dollar BabyPG-13 • Drama, Sports • Movie (2004)
UndisputedR • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2002)
Moneyball en EspañolPG-13 • Baseball, Sports • Movie (2011)
Blippi's Winter Olympics DreamTVG • Sports, Kids • Movie (2022)
Jerry Maguire en EspañolR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1996)
Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt StoryTVPG • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream TVG • Baseball, Sports • Movie (2023)
ImportedTVMA • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2025)
Trending Sports
Gran TurismoPG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2023)
MoneyballPG-13 • Baseball, Sports • Movie (2011)
They FightTVMA • Sports, Drama • Movie (2026)
Moneyball en EspañolPG-13 • Baseball, Sports • Movie (2011)
61*TVMA • Baseball, Sports • Movie (2001)
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics ScandalTVMA • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Jerry Maguire en EspañolR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1996)
Blippi's Winter Olympics DreamTVG • Sports, Kids • Movie (2022)
Mortal Kombat IIR • Action, Adventure • Movie (2026)
Babe RuthTVPG • Baseball, Sports • Movie (1998)
Bleed For ThisR • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2016)
Surviving Ohio StateTVMA • Documentaries, Crime and Courtroom Drama • Movie (2025)
Free SoloPG-13 • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
ChristyR • Biography, Drama • Movie (2025)
Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream TVG • Baseball, Sports • Movie (2023)
Michigan vs. Ohio State: The RivalryTVPG • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2007)
Most Liked Sports
Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt StoryTVPG • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Free SoloPG-13 • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
The Smashing MachineR • Biography, Drama • Movie (2025)
ChristyR • Biography, Drama • Movie (2025)
Marty SupremeR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2026)
Master Z: The Ip Man LegacyNot Rated • Sports, Martial Arts • Movie (2018)
The Quincy Avery EffectTV14 • Sports, Black Stories • Movie (2025)
Surviving Ohio StateTVMA • Documentaries, Crime and Courtroom Drama • Movie (2025)
ImportedTVMA • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2025)
A-Z
61*TVMA • Baseball, Sports • Movie (2001)
7 Days in HellTVMA • Sports, Tennis • Movie (2015)
Above the RimR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1994)
Andre the GiantTV14 • Pro Wrestling, Sports • Movie (2018)
Any Given SundayR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1999)
Any One of UsTVPG • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2019)
At Home with 99TVPG • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2023)
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics ScandalTVMA • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Babe RuthTVPG • Baseball, Sports • Movie (1998)
The Babe Ruth StoryTVG • Sports, Drama • Movie (1948)
Bad HombresTV14 • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2020)
Battle of the SexesPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Sports • Movie (2017)
Belichick & Saban: The Art of CoachingTVPG • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Billie Jean King: Portrait of a PioneerTVPG • Sports, Biography • Movie (2006)
Bleed For ThisR • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2016)
BlindsidedTVPG • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2023)
Blippi's Winter Olympics DreamTVG • Sports, Kids • Movie (2022)
Blood and BoneR • Drama, Action • Movie (2009)
Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt StoryTVPG • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
ChristyR • Biography, Drama • Movie (2025)
ChuckR • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2016)
City Dump: The Story of the 1951 CCNY Basketball ScandalTVPG • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (1998)
Coach CarterPG-13 • Sports, Drama • Movie (2005)
Cowgirls n' AngelsPG • Sports, Family • Movie (2012)
Cowgirls n' Angels: Dakota's SummerPG • Drama, Kids • Movie (2014)
CreedPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2015)
Creed IIPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2018)
The CupPG • Sports, Drama • Movie (2012)
D.L. Hughley: UnapologeticTVMA • Sports, Black Stories • Movie (2007)
The Day Sports Stood StillTVMA • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Dear RiderTVMA • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Diego Maradona (Eng Sub)TV14 • Sports, Latino • Movie (2019)
Dirty Driving: Thundercars of IndianaTVMA • Sports, Automotive • Movie (2008)
DisgracedTV14 • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog StoryPG-13 • Sports, Comedy • Movie (2004)
The Fastest Woman on EarthTVMA • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2022)
Ferrell Takes the FieldTV14 • Baseball, Sports • Movie (2015)
FirstTVPG • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2012)
Fists of Freedom: The Story of the '68 Summer GamesTVPG • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (1999)
Free SoloPG-13 • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
The FuriousR • Action, Martial Arts • Movie (2026)
Gran TurismoPG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2023)
Grudge MatchPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2013)
Happy GilmorePG-13 • Sports, Golf • Movie (1996)
Here To ClimbTV14 • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2024)
The Heroic TrioR • Action, Fantasy • Movie (1993)
ImportedTVMA • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2025)
InvinciblePG • Sports, Drama • Movie (2006)
Jerry MaguireR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1996)
Jerry Maguire en EspañolR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1996)
Kansas City BomberPG • Action, Sports • Movie (1972)
KEVIN GARNETT: Anything Is PossibleTVMA • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Knute Rockne, All AmericanG • Biography, Drama • Movie (1940)
Lady Snowblood 2: Love Song of VengeanceTVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1974)
Lindsey Vonn: The Final SeasonTV14 • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
The LionheartTV14 • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart at the River StyxTVMA • Adventure, Martial Arts • Movie (1972)
Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in PerilTVMA • Sports, Martial Arts • Movie (1972)
Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in the Land of DemonsTVMA • Sports, Martial Arts • Movie (1973)
Lone Wolf and Cub: Sword of VengeanceTVMA • Action, Martial Arts • Movie (1972)
The Longest YardPG-13 • Sports, Football • Movie (2005)
Love & BasketballPG-13 • Sports, Black Stories • Movie (2000)
Love Means ZeroTVPG • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
MACHO: THE HECTOR CAMACHO STORYTV14 • Boxing, Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Magic & Bird: A Courtship of RivalsSports, Black Stories • Movie (2010)
Marty SupremeR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2026)
Master Z: The Ip Man LegacyNot Rated • Sports, Martial Arts • Movie (2018)
McENROESports, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
The McKenna ProjectTV14 • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2026)
Michigan vs. Ohio State: The RivalryTVPG • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2007)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.