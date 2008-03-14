A shy and lonely new boy in town is befriended by a group of neighborhood kids who invite him to join their baseball team.
Happy Gilmore
TV14 • Sports, Comedy • Movie (1996)
A rejected hockey player becomes a golf star.
Never Back Down
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2008)
A rebellious teen is mentored by an MMA master to battle a high school bully in an underground match.
Love & Basketball
PG-13 • Sports, Drama • Movie (2000)
Quincy and Monica fall in love and share an all-consuming interest in basketball, but they struggle to keep their relationship alive as they pursue success as professional athletes.
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
PG-13 • Sports, Comedy • Movie (2009)
After transferring to an exclusive prep school where the cheerleading captain blocks her from varsity, Lina recruits her best friends from her old school to help her whip the pathetic junior varsity cheerleading squad into fighting shape.
Hardball
PG-13 • Drama, Sports • Movie (2001)
Keanu Reeves stars as a desperate gambler forced to coach a lousy inner-city little-league baseball team for cash.
Bring It On: In It to Win It
PG-13 • Sports, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Californian cheer queen Carson leads her team's cheerleading squad to a prestigious cheer camp, where they face off with their elite New York rivals.
Major League II
PG • Comedy, Sports • Movie (1994)
Pennant-winning Cleveland Indians put their squabbling egos first and once again fall apart as a dream season begins - can these comic ballplayers get it together? With Dennis Haysbert.
Rush
R • Sports, Action • Movie (2013)
The merciless 1970s rivalry between Formula One rivals James Hunt and Niki Lauda.
Major League
R • Comedy, Sports • Movie (1989)
A new baseball team owner puts together a purposely horrible team.
Warrior
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2011)
WARRIOR tells the inspirational story of an estranged family that finds redemption in the unlikeliest of places-the MMA ring.
Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2009)
Vengeance fuels a martial artist's effort to bring down a sadistic crime boss in this explosive action-thriller based on the video game.
Radio
PG • Sports, Drama • Movie (2003)
A unique friendship between a coach and a developmentally disabled neighbor transforms a Southern town.
Above the Rim
R • Sports, Drama • Movie (1994)
A high-school basketball star (Duane Martin) is torn by loyalties to a drug dealer (Tupac Shakur) and an ex-player (Leon).
The Miracle Season
PG • Drama, Sports • Movie (2018)
Based on the inspiring true story of West High girls' volleyball team. After the loss of the their star player, Caroline "Line" Found, in an accident, the remaining team players must band together in hopes of winning the state championship.
Pride
PG • Sports, Drama • Movie (2007)
The year is 1973, and Jim Ellis, a college-educated African-American, can’t find a job. Driven by his love of competitive swimming, Jim converts an abandoned recreational pool hall in a Philadelphia slum with the help of Elston, a local janitor.
Master of Nine Dragon Fist
TV14 • Action, Martial Arts • Movie (2020)
Nine Dragon Fist master Wong Ching-Ho leads local martial arts heroes in Guangzhou to fight illegal British opium dealers.
Attrition
R • Action, Martial Arts • Movie (2018)
A former special ops soldier reassembles his team for one final mission.
13 Assassins
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Cult director Takashi Miike (Ichi the Killer, Audition) delivers a bravado period action film set at the end of Japan’s feudal era. 13 Assassins is centered around a group of elite samurai who are secretly enlisted to bring down a sadistic lord.
Hoosiers
PG • Sports, Drama • Movie (1986)
Gene Hackman stars as a basketball coach who guides a tiny Indiana high-school team to a state title in this sports classic.
Major League: Back to the Minors
PG-13 • Comedy, Sports • Movie (1998)
Team of minor league underdogs - with a couple of twists up their sleeves - decide to take on the major league Twins in this genial baseball comedy. With Dennis Haysbert.
Drunken Master
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (1979)
Wong Fei-Hung is a mischievous yet righteous young man, but after a series of incidents, his frustrated father has him disciplined by Beggar So, a Master of drunken martial arts! Subtitled.
Double Team
R • Adventure, Action • Movie (1997)
A retired CIA agent forced to live in a secret prison engineers a breakout when he learns that a former enemy is going to kill the his pregnant wife. With Mickey Rourke.
Bulletproof Monk
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2003)
A Tibetan monk with mystical martial-arts skills trains a street-wise kid.
Master of White Crane Fist
TV14 • Action, Martial Arts • Movie (2019)
A kung fu master goes undercover to bring down an opium-trafficking gang.
A 2nd Chance
PG • Sports, Family • Movie (2014)
A young girl and her coach overcome adversity to make their way into the National Gymnastics Competition.
Paterno
TVMA • Biography, Drama • Movie (2018)
Al Pacino stars as Penn State football coach Joe Paterno in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky sexual-abuse scandal.
Legendary
PG-13 • Drama, Sports • Movie (2010)
A book-smart teenager joins his school's wrestling team as a way to reunite his surviving family members, who split apart after the death of his father, a college wrestling legend, 10 years ago.
The Longest Yard
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1974)
Imprisoned for drunkenness and car theft, a football star is blackmailed into training a prison football team of misfits. He earns respect for the convicts and risks his chance of freedom by leading them to victory.
Hero
PG-13 • Sports, Action • Movie (2002)
In medieval China, a man tells how he defeated three assassins to defend the king - but the king spins his own versions of the tales in this lavish, action-packed spectacle.
Borg vs McEnroe
R • Sports, Drama • Movie (2017)
BORG VS. MCENROE tells the story of the epic rivalry between brash American tennis legend John McEnroe (LaBeouf), and his greatest adversary, the reigning world champion Björn Borg, which came to a head during the 1980 Wimbledon Championships.
Bruce Lee - The Man/The Myth
TV14 • Adventure, Martial Arts • Movie (1985)
From his childhood in Hong Kong to his rise to movie stardom, the life of Bruce Lee is revealed in this film.
61*
TVMA • Sports, Drama • Movie (2001)
Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris chase Babe Ruth's home-run record during the Yankees magical 1961 season in this acclaimed baseball drama.
For Love of the Game
PG-13 • Drama, Sports • Movie (1999)
Veteran pitcher Kevin Costner considers the two loves of his life---baseball and a woman--as he tosses an unlikely perfect game.
More Than a Game
PG • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2009)
Experience the riveting true story that documents future NBA superstar LeBron James and four talented teammates on their inspirational journey from humble beginnings to national acclaim.
No Holds Barred
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1989)
When world wrestling champion Rip Thomas (Hulk Hogan) refuses to join a competing network, an evil executive creates a new program, "The Battle of the Tough Guys," where rules don't exist and men engage in an all-out brawl for money.
The Monkey King 3
PG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
The Monkey King and his traveling companions must find a way to escape from the clutches of a queen who rules an all-female kingdom. They soon land in even deeper trouble when their shenanigans anger the mighty River God.
Bull Durham
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1988)
A slow-witted pitcher comes between a sexy sports fan and a minor leaguer.
Bruce Lee: His Last Days, His Last Nights
TVPG • Biography, Drama • Movie (1976)
The story of action star Bruce Lee's life in the days leading up to untimely death.
The Weight of Gold
TV14 • Documentaries, News • Movie (2020)
The widespread mental health issues among Olympic athletes are examined in this documentary.
Namath
TVPG • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2012)
Hall of Fame QB Joe Namath is the focus of this film that looks at his fascinating journey as a sports star, media icon and sex symbol.
What's My Name | Muhammad Ali
TV14 • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2019)
A look back at Muhammad Ali's childhood and boxing career up through his epic first fight with Joe Frazier.
Magic & Bird: A Courtship of Rivals
Drama, Sports • Movie (2010)
An exploration of the fierce rivalry between NBA superstars Larry Bird and Magic Johnson during their decade of dominance.
Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching
TVPG • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2019)
Legendary football coaches Bill Belichick and Nick Saban open up in this documentary that looks at their four-decade-long friendship.
Soul On Ice: Past, Present and Future
TV14 • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Soul on Ice is the rarely-told story of black players in hockey, a sport often seen as whiter than the ice it's played upon.
Million Dollar Arm
PG • Drama, Sports • Movie (2014)
A struggling sports agent lands on an unconventional idea - recruit the best cricket players from India via a reality tv show, then train them to become major league baseball pitchers! Based on a true story.
Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton
PG • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2017)
Experience the white-knuckle thrill of big wave surfing through the eyes of Laird Hamilton, a living legend who conquers the world's mightiest tides.
D.L. Hughley: Unapologetic
TVMA • Comedy, Sports • Movie (2007)
Popular stand-up comic D.L. Hughley takes the stage in Washington, D.C., in his fourth HBO special.
Do You Believe in Miracles? The Story of the 1980 U.S. Hockey Team
TVPG • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2001)
A look back at the miraculous American victory over the Soviets in hockey during the 1980 Olympics.
The Reunion
PG-13 • Sports, Adventure • Movie (2011)
After the death of her father, a daughter fulfills his last wish and finds a way to bring her three brothers back together.
Legendary Nights: the Tale of Gatti-Ward
TVPG • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2013)
The brutal trilogy of light-welterweight fights between Arturo 'Thunder' Gatti and 'Irish' Mickey Ward is the focus of this documentary.
Runnin' Rebels of UNLV
TVPG • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2011)
A look at the UNLV men's basketball team and their controversial coach Jerry Tarkanian from 1973 to 1992.
Ferrell Takes the Field
TV14 • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Will Ferrell travels to five different spring-training ballparks, playing 10 positions on 10 different teams, to fight cancer.
What's My Name | Muhammad Ali Part 2
TV14 • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
This documentary explores Muhammad Ali's greatest triumphs and comebacks through his own voice.
Sugar Ray Robinson: The Bright Lights & Dark Shadows of a Champion
TVPG • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (1999)
This sports documentary tells the remarkable story of the man voted the greatest boxer in history.
Michigan vs. Ohio State: The Rivalry
TVPG • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2007)
One of the greatest rivalries in all of sports--Michigan vs. Ohio State in college football--is examined in this documentary.
The Cage Fighter
Documentaries, Drama • Movie (2017)
A mixed martial arts competitor risks everything—his family, his marriage, even his life—to keep fighting in this riveting, true-life tale of resilience.
Kareem: Minority of One
TVPG • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2015)
Explore the complexity and genius of the NBA's all-time leading scorer--Kareem Abdul-Jabbar--in this documentary.
McEnroe/Borg: Fire & Ice
TVPG • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2011)
Inside the fiery rivalry between John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg that put tennis in the headlines in the late 1970s and early '80s.
Knuckleball!
Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2012)
Two knuckleballers are followed over the 2011 Major League baseball season.
Diego Maradona (Eng Sub)
TV14 • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
HBO Sports presents the extraordinary story of Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona.
The Cup
PG • Sports, Drama • Movie (2012)
The inspirational true story of horse racing legend who overcame incredible odds to win the 2002 Melbourne Cup Trophy.
City Dump: The Story of the 1951 CCNY Basketball Scandal
TVPG • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (1998)
This documentary examines one of the darkest and saddest chapters in sports history: the CCNY basketball team game-fixing scandal.
In Search of Greatness
PG-13 • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
IN SEARCH OF GREATNESS is a groundbreaking documentary that reveals the true nature and nurture of the greatest athletes of all time
Fists of Freedom: The Story of the '68 Summer Games
TVPG • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (1999)
A powerful look back at the unforgettable moment in the '68 Olympics when two U.S. athletes raised their fists in a black-power salute.
Shot Heard 'Round the World
TVPG • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2001)
This baseball documentary looks at the famed 1951 Giants-Dodgers pennant race that ended with Bobby Thomson's epic home run.
Hoop Dreams
PG-13 • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (1994)
This film follows five years in the lives of two young inner-city basketball stars as they chase their dream of making it to the NBA.
A Game of Honor
PG-13 • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2011)
Documentary about the yearly Army-Navy Football Game.
Dirty Driving: Thundercars of Indiana
TVMA • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2008)
A look at the local obsession with auto racing in the struggling town of Anderson, Indiana.
The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters
PG-13 • Biography, Documentaries • Movie (2007)
Two die-hard gamers compete to break the world record on the classic video arcade game 'Donkey Kong'.
