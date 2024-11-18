Creed IIICreed III

After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian - a fighter who has nothing to lose. "Creed III" is the third installment in the successful franchise and is Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut.more

After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jorda...More

Starring: Michael B. JordanTessa ThompsonJonathan Majors

Director: Michael B. Jordan

PG-13DramaMovie2023
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • multilingual

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About this Movie

Creed III

After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian - a fighter who has nothing to lose. "Creed III" is the third installment in the successful franchise and is Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut.

Starring: Michael B. JordanTessa ThompsonJonathan MajorsWood HarrisPhylicia Rashad

Director: Michael B. Jordan

PG-13DramaMovie2023
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • multilingual

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