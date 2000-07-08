Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
Classics
Popular
Seinfeld
TVPG • Comedy, Classics • TV Series (1989)
In the Emmy award-winning "Seinfeld," Jerry Seinfeld provides a hysterical look at life as a single adult in the '90s.
The Golden Girls
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1985)
The Golden Girls is the story of four older women who share a house in Miami Beach, Florida. Bea Arthur plays Dorothy, a divorced school teacher, with a sardonic wit. Rue McClanahan plays Blanche, a man-hunting Southern Belle. Betty White plays Rose, a very sweet woman who is somewhat spacey. Rounding out the trio is Estelle Getty, playing Dorothy's outspoken mother, Sophia.
Night of the Living Dead
TVMA • Classics, Thriller • Movie (1968)
A group of people hide from bloodthirsty zombies in a farmhouse.
I Love Lucy
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1951)
Lucy Ricardo is a scatterbrained housewife whose husband, Ricky, is a bandleader at a nightclub. Lucy and Ricky's best friends are landlords Fred and Ethel Mertz who often become unwitting participants in Lucy's get-rich-quick and other wild schemes. From sneaking into Ricky's shows to hiding household indiscretions, Lucy's antics have held audiences' attention for decades and have made her one of TV's most beloved characters.
Cheers
TVPG • Comedy, Classics • TV Series (1982)
Top-rated, 28-time Emmy-winning half-hour comedy series centering on the colorful characters who frequent a Boston bar owned by a former Red Sox pitcher.
Living Single
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1993)
Khadijah James (Queen Latifah) has it all—a great job running her own trendy magazine and part ownership of a fancy brownstone. Sharing the ownership of their home is her endearingly naïve cousin Synclaire (Kim Coles) who's also Khadijah's assistant at the magazine. Their third roommate is a sarcastic, selfish fortune hunter Regine (Kim Fields). And even though she doesn't live in the brownstone, Khadijah's best friend, Maxine (Erika Alexander)—a tough, aggressive divorce attorney always searching for Mr. Right—spends more time here than she does in her own home. With love, laughter and a little bit of luck, four women in New York City on the threshold of the rest of their lives hilariously celebrate Living Single.
The Twilight Zone
TVPG • Classics, Fantasy • TV Series (1959)
Rod Serling's seminal anthology series focused on ordinary folks who suddenly found themselves in extraordinary, usually supernatural, situations.
The Terminator
R • Action, Classics • Movie (1984)
Arnold Schwarzenegger is unforgettable as an unstoppable cyborg who is sent back in time to kill a young woman in this sci-fi classic.
American Beauty
R • Drama, Classics • Movie (1999)
Kevin Spacey plays Lester Burnham, a man in his mid-40s going through an intense midlife crisis; he's grown cynical and is convinced that he has no reason to go on.
The Jeffersons
TVPG • Comedy, Classics • TV Series (1975)
A spin-off of All in the Family, The Jeffersons is about a nouveau riche, African-American family who move into a luxury apartment building on the East Side of Manhattan.
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1970)
Mary Tyler Moore stars in THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW, one of the most realistic, well written and enduring situation comedies of all time. The supporting cast is one of the best ever ensembled for a sitcom.
THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW is one of the most influential in television history. The show spawned more successful spinoffs (Lou Grant, Rhoda and Phyllis) than any other sitcom in history, and its creative alumni have created such shows as The Simpsons, The Cosby Show and Cheers.
Wings
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1990)
Straight-laced Joe and laid-back Brian run a one-plane airline together on Nantucket surrounded by an eclectic and always funny group including the spacey mechanic, Lowell; the concert cellist and waitress, Helen; snarky nemesis, Roy and lovelorn taxi-driver, Antonio.
The Brady Bunch
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1969)
The Brady Bunch is a half-hour comedy series that follows the misadventures of a family united when single mother Carol (Florence Henderson) finds love and marriage with single father Mike Brady (Robert Reed). The Brady's tackle typical family issues such as sibling rivalry, misunderstandings, and growing up, in a way that brought innocence and charm to the series.
The Karate Kid
PG • Drama, Martial Arts • Movie (1984)
A misfit teen enlists a martial arts master to help him fight off bullies.
Star Trek: The Next Generation
TVPG • Action, Family • TV Series (1989)
Star Trek: The Next Generation (TNG) focuses on the 24th century adventures of Captain Jean-Luc Picard aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise (NCC-1701-D). This incarnation of the famous starship is much larger than the one captained by James T. Kirk a century earlier, and, accordingly, it carries a larger crew complement: 1,012 men, women…and, surprisingly, children. This era’s Starfleet Command believes that men and women are more likely to sign up for long-term exploratory missions if they think of their ship as home. Thus, Picard’s crew enjoys many of the comforts they’d have otherwise left behind, including a wide variety of recreational opportunities, “replicated” food dishes to suit every palate, and quarters large enough to share with spouses and offspring. There are schools for the children and a bar (stocked with synthetic alcohol, or synthehol) where the adults can unwind. However, the ongoing mission—no longer limited to a mere five years—remains virtually the same as it was during Kirk’s time: to seek out new life and new civilizations, and to boldly go where no one has gone before.
Bob Ross - The Joy of Painting
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (1983)
You’ve seen him before. He’s the soft spoken guy painting happy clouds, mountains and trees in about twenty-six television minutes, using big house-painting-type brushes and cooing soothing “you can do its” to the audience. His Joy of Painting program is the most recognized, most watched TV art show in history.
The Bob Newhart Show
TVG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1972)
Bob Newhart is Dr. Robert Hartley, a Chicago psychologist living with his schoolteacher wife Emily.
Footloose
PG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1984)
An urban teenager who moves to a small town dominated by a fundamentalist preacher wages an ambitious war against adult repression.
The Breakfast Club
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1985)
John Hughes' 1985 high-school classic about five disparate teens tossed together for an eight-hour Saturday detention.
Heathers
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1989)
Westerburg High School's elite clique of popular girls is "The Heathers," comprised of the powerful Heather Chandler, the green-with-envy Heather Duke, and the cowardly Heather McNamara. Rounding out the foursome is Veronica Sawyer (Winona Ryder), who is so fed up with the Heathers and the entire peer pressure cooker that she starts running with J.D. (Christian Slater), a mysterious - and possibly psychotic - motorcycle-riding newcomer. But what begins as their noble effort to rid Westerburg of its bad apples ends up taking a real toll. And their teen rebellion produces a serious and mounting body count. Shannen Doherty co-stars in this cruelly hilarious dark comedy, which became one of the biggest cult classics of the '80s.
Ally McBeal
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (1997)
A quirky series about a wistfully idealistic -- if perennially insecure -- lawyer and her chaotic life at a Boston firm.
National Lampoon's Animal House
R • Comedy, Classics • Movie (1978)
Toga! Toga! Toga! John Belushi leads the madcap charge in this comedy classic about the wildly obscene antics of a college frat house.
Taxi
TVPG • Comedy, Classics • TV Series (1978)
TAXI is a half-hour comedy series that centers around the eclectic staff of a New York city cab company. While trying to deal with tyrannical dispatcher Louie De Palma (Danny DeVito), they build friendships as they struggle for success in other careers, love and life.
Star Trek: The Original Series
TVPG • Action, Family • TV Series (1966)
The 23rd century adventures of Captain James T. Kirk and the U.S.S. Enterprise (NCC-1701), a powerful interstellar spacecraft dispatched by Earth-based Starfleet Command to explore the galaxy. Kirk commands a crew of 430 men and women aboard his starship, which can travel at speeds surpassing the speed of light. Kirk's five-year mission—and his mandate from Starfleet—is to seek out new life and new civilizations, and to boldly go where no man has gone before.
The Dick Van Dyke Show
TVG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1961)
The Dick Van Dyke Show is an American sitcom about a TV writer doing his best to juggle the responsibilities of life, both at work and at home, which initially aired on CBS from October 3, 1961 to June 1, 1966. The show was created by Carl Reiner and starred Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore.
Totalling 158 episodes and five seasons, the show was also produced by Reiner, who wrote many episodes and played the part of Alan Brady. Reiner based the main character of Rob Petrie on himself and the Alan Brady character on his former boss Sid Caesar. Many of the show's plots were inspired by Reiner's experiences as a writer for Your Show of Shows (which starred Caesar).
Dick Van Dyke won three Emmy's for his portrayal of Rob Petrie and Mary Tyler Moore (who would alter go on to star in her own self-titled Emmy-winning series) won two Emmy's playing Dick's irascible, Capri pants-wearing wife, Laura. The series was a launching pad for a slew of legendary comedians and artists, from director Garry Marshall and actress Rose Marie to comedians Jerry Farr and Don Rickles.
Storylines deal with Rob Petrie and his two coworkers, Buddy and Sally, who write material for a television variety show. Mel Cooley, a balding straight man is the show's producer and the brother-in-law of Alan Brady, the show's seldom-seen star. Other stories focus on the home life of Rob and Laura, who live in suburban New Rochelle, New York. Frequently seen is their young son, Ritchie, as well as their neighbors, Jerry and Millie Helper.
Miller's Crossing
R • Drama, Classics • Movie (1990)
The right-hand man of an Irish mob boss plays all the angles in a Prohibition gangland story filled with dark emotion - from the creators of "No Country For Old Men", with Marcia Gay Harden.
The Untouchables
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1987)
During the era of Prohibition in the United States, federal agent Eliot Ness sets out to stop ruthless Chicago gangster Al Capone, and because of rampant corruption, assembles a small, hand-picked team to help him.
True Grit
G • Western, Adventure • Movie (1969)
A 14-year-old girl gets a hard-drinking U.S. Marshal and a Texas Ranger to help her track down the murderer of her father. John Wayne won an Oscar for his performance.
Baywatch
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (1989)
Remastered. Join the Baywatch lifeguards on their thrilling adventures filled with beautiful beaches and those iconic red swimsuits.
Pride and Prejudice
TV14 • Drama, History • TV Series (1995)
This is the definitive Pride and Prejudice starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle. Witty Elizabeth Bennet charms smouldering, haughty Darcy against a backdrop of a picture postcard countryside, small-town assembly rooms and stately English homes.
Carrie
R • Classics, Horror • Movie (1976)
A shy teen exacts terrifying revenge on classmates who taunt her.
The Lucy Show
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1967)
Lucille Ball is up to her usual hijinks again as she holds down a job (barely), and raises two teenage children - with Gale Gordon, Vivian Vance, and big name guest stars.
The Silence of the Lambs
R • Drama, Classics • Movie (1991)
FBI trainee Jodie Foster works with incarcerated madman Anthony Hopkins to find a serial killer in this unforgettable 1991 Oscar(R)-winner.
Saturday Night Fever
R • Drama, Music • Movie (1977)
A 19-year-old young man who works in a paint store lets nothing spoil Saturday nights at his favorite disco where he is the center of attraction.
The Odd Couple
TVPG • Comedy, Classics • TV Series (1970)
Based on Neil Simon's hit Broadway play, "The Odd Couple" matches prim, compulsively neat Felix (Tony Randall) and gruff, sloppy Oscar (Jack Klugman), as divorced men comically struggling to live together in the same New York City apartment.
Hopalong Cassidy
TVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1952)
A loner travels with his horse companion chasing villians across the frontier.
RoboCop
R • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1987)
Motown gets the ultimate law enforcer in a crime-riddled future when scientists use a murdered cop's body to create a cyborg crime fighter.
Jaws
PG • Classics, Adventure • Movie (1975)
When the seaside community of Amity finds itself under attack by a dangerous great white shark, the town's chief of police (Roy Scheider), a young marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a grizzled shark hunter (Robert Shaw) embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast before it strikes again.
Lost in Space
TVG • Action, Family • TV Series (1965)
Created by legendary producer Irwin Allen ("The Poseidon Adventure") and set in the space age "future" of 1997, this sci-fi series follows an American family, their robot and a stowaway on their space adventures.
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
PG • Action, Drama • Movie (1969)
Paul Newman and Robert Redford are wisecracking outlaws on the run in this classic Western, a breezy blend of action, comedy and romance.
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
PG • Action, Family • Movie (1982)
In this classic movie spin off from the TV series, Admiral Kirk escapes the tedium of his desk job to embark on another space mission and crosses path with his old enemy, Khan, who is on a mission to destroy the Enterprise, even if it means universal Armageddon. Stars William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy.
Apocalypse Now
R • Drama, Military & War • Movie (1979)
An Army captain's secret mission becomes a journey into madness in Francis Ford Coppola's spectacular drama of the Vietnam War.
Babe
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (1995)
Young Babe has no way of knowing how much his world is about to change when his mother is suddenly hauled off in a truck that takes pigs away. Babe then arrives at the farm of Mr. Hoggett and his large and lively wife, Esme. All kinds of species live on the farm, and some of the animals welcome Babe with open paws, while a few resent the friendly little porker. Babe's approach to the barnyard life is different from all the others, and he goes to great lengths to find acceptance.
The Last Sunset
TVPG • Western, Classics • Movie (1961)
Two enemies - a short-tempered outlaw and a haunted sheriff - find themselves working together on a cattle drive, with both trying to outwit the other in this intense story. With Dorothy Malone.
Witness
R • Drama, Classics • Movie (1985)
A tough Philadelphia detective hides out from murderers with a reluctant family of Amish farmers.
Fear
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1996)
A teen girl's first romance takes a deadly turn when her new boyfriend begins to exhibit a violently possessive side to his personality.
The Warriors
R • Action, Classics • Movie (1979)
A street gang is blamed unfairly for a rival gang leader's death and must fight its way home to Coney Island from the Bronx. In HD.
Tall Stranger
Western, Adventure • Movie (1957)
In the post-Civil War Colorado Territory, a rancher rescued from death by a wagon-train demonstrates his gratitude by guiding the train to the newly-opened land. He also finds the rustlers who shot him, as well as true love.
A Room With a View
TVMA • Drama, Classics • Movie (1986)
A sheltered young English girl awakens to the world of love and passion in this charming romantic comedy.
Terms of Endearment
PG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1983)
Aurora is looking for love, while her daughter has her own set of problems.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?