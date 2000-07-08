The Dick Van Dyke Show is an American sitcom about a TV writer doing his best to juggle the responsibilities of life, both at work and at home, which initially aired on CBS from October 3, 1961 to June 1, 1966. The show was created by Carl Reiner and starred Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore. Totalling 158 episodes and five seasons, the show was also produced by Reiner, who wrote many episodes and played the part of Alan Brady. Reiner based the main character of Rob Petrie on himself and the Alan Brady character on his former boss Sid Caesar. Many of the show's plots were inspired by Reiner's experiences as a writer for Your Show of Shows (which starred Caesar). Dick Van Dyke won three Emmy's for his portrayal of Rob Petrie and Mary Tyler Moore (who would alter go on to star in her own self-titled Emmy-winning series) won two Emmy's playing Dick's irascible, Capri pants-wearing wife, Laura. The series was a launching pad for a slew of legendary comedians and artists, from director Garry Marshall and actress Rose Marie to comedians Jerry Farr and Don Rickles. Storylines deal with Rob Petrie and his two coworkers, Buddy and Sally, who write material for a television variety show. Mel Cooley, a balding straight man is the show's producer and the brother-in-law of Alan Brady, the show's seldom-seen star. Other stories focus on the home life of Rob and Laura, who live in suburban New Rochelle, New York. Frequently seen is their young son, Ritchie, as well as their neighbors, Jerry and Millie Helper.