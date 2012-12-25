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Classics

TV for You
FriendsFriends
Six friends live in New York, and hang out at a coffee shop.
TVPG • Classics, Comedy • TV Series (1994)
Ally McBealAlly McBeal
A quirky series about a wistfully idealistic -- if perennially insecure -- lawyer and her chaotic life at a Boston firm.
TVPG • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (1997)
Living SingleLiving Single
Four upwardly mobile and very different African American women share adventures, advice and an exclusive brownstone in New York City as they explore life and Living Single. Khadijah James has it all: a great job running her own trendy magazine and part ownership of a fancy brownstone. Sharing the ownership of their home is her endearingly naïve cousin Synclaire, who's also Khadijah's assistant at the magazine. Cramping their lifestyle is their third roommate, the sarcastic fortune-hunter Regine. And even though she doesn't live in the brownstone, Khadijah's best friend Maxine, a tough divorce attorney always searching for Mr. Right, spends more time there than she does in her own home.
TV14 • Black Stories, Classics • TV Series (1993)
The Golden GirlsThe Golden Girls
The Golden Girls is the story of four older women who share a house in Miami Beach, Florida. Bea Arthur plays Dorothy, a divorced school teacher, with a sardonic wit. Rue McClanahan plays Blanche, a man-hunting Southern Belle. Betty White plays Rose, a very sweet woman who is somewhat spacey. Rounding out the trio is Estelle Getty, playing Dorothy's outspoken mother, Sophia.
TVPG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1985)
Wagon Train
Adventures of a wagon train traveling from Missouri to California.
TVPG • Western, Adventure • TV Series (1957)
Bewitched (1964)Bewitched (1964)
Sparks fly when mere mortal Darrin Stephens takes a witch named Samantha to be his bride, much to the dismay of her skeptical mother, Endora.
TVG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1964)
CheersCheers
Top-rated, 28-time Emmy-winning half-hour comedy series centering on the colorful characters who frequent a Boston bar owned by a former Red Sox pitcher.
TVPG • Classics, Comedy • TV Series (1982)
Designing WomenDesigning Women
Ambitious Julia Sugarbaker and her sister, diva-like ex-beauty queen Suzanne, decide to open their own design firm. They are aided by close friends Mary Jo and Charlene. Also on hand is ex-con Anthony who provides the women with some moving muscle and his often unsolicited male opinion.
TVPG • Classics, Sitcom • TV Series (1986)
Bob Ross - The Joy of PaintingBob Ross - The Joy of Painting
You’ve seen him before. He’s the soft spoken guy painting happy clouds, mountains and trees in about twenty-six television minutes, using big house-painting-type brushes and cooing soothing “you can do its” to the audience. His Joy of Painting program is the most recognized, most watched TV art show in history.
TVG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1983)
Pride and PrejudicePride and Prejudice
This is the definitive Pride and Prejudice starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle. Witty Elizabeth Bennet charms smouldering, haughty Darcy against a backdrop of a picture postcard countryside, small-town assembly rooms and stately English homes.
TV14 • Drama, History • TV Series (1995)
Movies for You
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1971)
Indiana Jones and the Last CrusadePG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (1989)
The Breakfast ClubR • Drama, Teen • Movie (1985)
Sixteen CandlesPG • Drama, Teen • Movie (1984)
Thelma & LouiseR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1991)
Toy StoryG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost ArkPG • Action, Drama • Movie (1981)
Destroy All MonstersG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1968)
The Maltese FalconDrama, Classics • Movie (1941)
2001: A Space OdysseyTVG • Adventure, Space • Movie (1968)
The Man Who Knew Too MuchTVPG • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1934)
Pulp FictionR • Drama, Classics • Movie (1994)
Terminator 2: Judgment DayR • Adventure, Classics • Movie (1991)
The Usual SuspectsR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1995)
Foreign CorrespondentTVPG • Thriller, Classics • Movie (1940)
The OutsidersPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
Popular
The OutsidersPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
The Maltese FalconDrama, Classics • Movie (1941)
FriendsTVPG • Classics, Comedy • TV Series (1994)
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1971)
The Golden GirlsTVPG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1985)
The Usual SuspectsR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1995)
Toy StoryG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Living SingleTV14 • Black Stories, Classics • TV Series (1993)
Sixteen CandlesPG • Drama, Teen • Movie (1984)
CheersTVPG • Classics, Comedy • TV Series (1982)
The Breakfast ClubR • Drama, Teen • Movie (1985)
Bewitched (1964)TVG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1964)
The Man Who Knew Too MuchTVPG • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1934)
Designing WomenTVPG • Classics, Sitcom • TV Series (1986)
Thelma & LouiseR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1991)
Pulp FictionR • Drama, Classics • Movie (1994)
Wagon TrainTVPG • Western, Adventure • TV Series (1957)
Destroy All MonstersG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1968)
Bob Ross - The Joy of PaintingTVG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1983)
Ally McBealTVPG • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (1997)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost ArkPG • Action, Drama • Movie (1981)
Foreign CorrespondentTVPG • Thriller, Classics • Movie (1940)
Terminator 2: Judgment DayR • Adventure, Classics • Movie (1991)
Indiana Jones and the Last CrusadePG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (1989)
Pride and PrejudiceTV14 • Drama, History • TV Series (1995)
2001: A Space OdysseyTVG • Adventure, Space • Movie (1968)
The UntouchablesR • Drama, Classics • Movie (1987)
Night of the Living DeadTV14 • Thriller, Classics • Movie (1968)
Terms of EndearmentPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of KhanPG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1982)
Withnail and IR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1987)
Modern TimesG • Classics, Comedy • Movie (1936)
Across The Great DivideG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1976)
The Great DictatorTVPG • Classics, Comedy • Movie (1940)
A-Z
2001: A Space OdysseyTVG • Adventure, Space • Movie (1968)
The 400 BlowsTV14 • Drama, Classics • Movie (1959)
42nd StreetTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1933)
Across The Great DivideG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1976)
The Addams FamilyPG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1991)
Ally McBealTVPG • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (1997)
Apocalypse Now ReduxR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1979)
The Battle of AlgiersTV14 • Drama, Classics • Movie (1967)
Bells Are RingingTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1960)
Bewitched (1964)TVG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1964)
Blue SteelTVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1934)
Bob Ross - The Joy of PaintingTVG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1983)
Border BadmenTVG • Adventure, Classics • Movie (1945)
The Brave OneTVG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1956)
The Breakfast ClubR • Drama, Teen • Movie (1985)
CarrieR • Classics, Horror • Movie (1976)
CasablancaPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (1942)
CheersTVPG • Classics, Comedy • TV Series (1982)
Chimes at MidnightTVPG • Drama, History • Movie (1967)
City LightsTVG • Drama, Romance • Movie (1931)
The Courtship of Eddie's FatherDrama, Classics • Movie (1963)
Designing WomenTVPG • Classics, Sitcom • TV Series (1986)
Destroy All MonstersG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1968)
DiaboliqueDrama, Thriller • Movie (1955)
Die HardR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1988)
Early SpringTVPG • International, Drama • Movie (1956)
An Eastern WesternerTVG • Classics, Comedy • Movie (1920)
The EntertainerTVPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1960)
Foreign CorrespondentTVPG • Thriller, Classics • Movie (1940)
The Four FeathersTVPG • International, British • Movie (1939)
The FreshmanTVG • Classics, Comedy • Movie (1925)
FriendsTVPG • Classics, Comedy • TV Series (1994)
The Gold RushTVG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1925)
The Golden GirlsTVPG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1985)
Gone With the WindG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1939)
The Great DictatorTVPG • Classics, Comedy • Movie (1940)
High and DizzyTVG • Comedy, Classics • Movie (1920)
Indiana Jones and the Last CrusadePG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (1989)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost ArkPG • Action, Drama • Movie (1981)
The Kennel Murder CaseTVG • Mystery, Drama • Movie (1933)
Knute Rockne, All AmericanG • Biography, Drama • Movie (1940)
Les MiserablesTV14 • Drama, Classics • Movie (2012)
Living SingleTV14 • Black Stories, Classics • TV Series (1993)
The Machine That Kills Bad PeopleTVMA • Drama, Classics • Movie (1952)
The Maltese FalconTVG • Crime, Drama • Movie (1931)
The Maltese FalconDrama, Classics • Movie (1941)
The Man Who Knew Too MuchTVPG • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1934)
Modern TimesG • Classics, Comedy • Movie (1936)
Monsieur VerdouxTVPG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1947)
The Naked CityDrama, Classics • Movie (1948)
The Naked KissTV14 • Drama, Classics • Movie (1964)
Nanook of the NorthClassics, Documentaries • Movie (1922)
Night of the Living DeadTV14 • Thriller, Classics • Movie (1968)
The Night PorterR • Drama, Classics • Movie (1974)
Objective, Burma!TVPG • Action, Military & War • Movie (1945)
Ocean's ElevenTV14 • Drama, Classics • Movie (1960)
The OutsidersPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
Panama HattieTVG • Musicals, Music • Movie (1942)
Pride and PrejudiceTV14 • Drama, History • TV Series (1995)
Pulp FictionR • Drama, Classics • Movie (1994)
RashomonTVPG • Drama, International • Movie (1950)
A Room With a ViewTVMA • Drama, International • Movie (1986)
Royal WeddingTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1951)
Safety Last!TVG • Classics, Romance • Movie (1923)
Santa Fe TrailTVPG • Western, Drama • Movie (1940)
Shock CorridorTV14 • Drama, Classics • Movie (1963)
Sixteen CandlesPG • Drama, Teen • Movie (1984)
SpeedyTVG • Action, Comedy • Movie (1928)
Stand by MeR • Drama, Teen • Movie (1986)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of KhanPG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1982)

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