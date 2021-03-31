Celebrating Trailblazers: Guide to Women Empowerment Movies Shows
Revised: March 7, 2025
Women deserve to be celebrated every month — and with all the empowering titles on Hulu, you can plan on it. From real-life women trailblazers who changed history, to the female characters who inspire us, join us in celebrating our favorite leading ladies for Women’s History Month and beyond.
Strong Women in History
Take a look back at true stories of inspiring women who paved the way for this generation, like the feminist pioneers in Mrs. America and the notorious Ruth Bader Ginsberg in RBG.
Discover more Strong Female Characters
Best Documentaries About Women
Learn about the women in politics, activism, and pop culture whose influence has shaped our world. Check out Documentaries like Hillary, I Am Greta, and The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears streaming now.
Explore the Best Documentaries on Hulu
Inspiring Female Characters
Our favorite female characters inspire us and sometimes even change how we see the world. Check out must-watch Hulu Original shows like The Handmaid’s Tale and The Great that deliver the strong, relatable, empowering energy we love to see.
Discover more Inspiring Female Characters
Directed & Produced by Women
In the spirit of celebrating female creators, check out shows and movies directed by women, like Booksmart, Little Fires Everywhere, and Kid 90. Plus, visit Hulu’s Made By Her Collection for more titles that earned the ReFrame Stamp for gender-balanced production.
Award-Winning Women in Film
We love to see women shattering glass ceilings, and that seems to be the theme of the 2021 awards season.
One of the few performers to achieve the “Triple Crown of Acting” (receiving Academy®, Emmy®, and Tony® Award wins), Frances McDormand received Oscar® nominations for her leading role and the production of Nomadland, becoming the first woman to ever receive nominations for producing and starring in the same film. Likewise, Director Chloé Zhao (now nominated for four Oscars) recently became the first woman of color to win a Golden Globe® Award for Best Director.
Andra Day, Oscar-nominated for Best Actress, recently took home a Golden Globe Award for her breakout role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, becoming the first Black woman in 35 years to win in the Best Actress – Drama category.
Stream more Golden Globe Nominees & Winners
Honor Best-Selling Female Authors
For the bookworms out there, we’re highlighting best-selling female authors whose works inspired some of our favorite shows and movies like, for example, Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women.* Plus, learn about literary icons like novelist Margaret Atwood, creator of The Handmaid’s Tale, in Margaret Atwood: A Word after a Word after a Word is Power, Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am, and others.
Discover Shows & Movies Based on Books
*Little Women requires STARZ® on Hulu add-on subscription.
Little Women © 2019 Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. and Monarchy Enterprises S.àr.l. and Regency Entertainment (USA), Inc. Starz and related channels and service marks are the property of Starz Entertainment, LLC.
’80s & ’90s Female Leads We Love
If this decade really isn’t doing it for you, you just found your perfect escape. Celebrate some of the most iconic women of the ’80s and ’90s with hits like First Wives Club*, The Golden Girls, and Sister, Sister.
Discover the Best ’90s TV Shows Streaming Now
*The First Wives Club requires SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.
For more empowering picks, check out Hulu’s Made By Her Collection.
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