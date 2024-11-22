Hulu isn’t just your streaming home for the best shows based on books . We also have some of the best movies based on books streaming right now — including Little Women (2019), Poor Things (2023), and your favorite Nicholas Sparks romance films.

Whether you’re a self-proclaimed bookworm, a veteran movie buff, or both — turn the page of the best movies adapted from novels and books streaming on Hulu.

Movies Based on Books

Little Women (2019)

Book Title: Little Women

Book Author: Louisa May Alcott

Book Genre: Coming-of-age, historical fiction

Travel back in time to 19th century Massachusetts during the Civil War in the critically acclaimed adaptation of Little Women, based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott. Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen star as the March sisters in this coming-of-age period drama as they face the turbulence of poverty, love, sacrifice, and death together.

Watch: Little Women

Dune (2021)

Book Title: Dune

Book Author: Frank Herbert

Book Genre: Science fiction

In the epic desert sci-fi adventure Dune, a noble family finds themselves in a high-stakes fight for control of the galaxy’s most coveted resource — melange.

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster, this 2021 adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic novel is a visually captivating revival of the original 1984 film.

Don’t miss Dune: Part Two (2024), now streaming on MaxⓇ, for the next chapter in this sweeping saga. Watch: Dune *

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*Dune requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility varies by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

Book Title: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Book Author: J.K. Rowling

Book Genre: Fantasy, young adult

One of the first major book-to-movie franchises, Harry Potter became a global phenomenon when the first book, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” was published in 1997. By the time the first film adaptation premiered in 2001, the franchise saw explosive growth — capturing the imaginations of millions.

With its enchanting world and unforgettable characters, including Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), the series’ lasting popularity and dedicated fan base make Harry Potter one of the most successful and influential franchises in cinematic and literary history.

Watch: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone *

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Poor Things (2023)

Book Title: Poor Things

Book Author: Alasdair Gray

Book Genre: Satire, fantasy, dark comedy

Blending gothic fiction, dark humor, surrealism, and social satire, the genre-defying novel “Poor Things” is set in a Victorian-era world and follows the life (well, technically after-life) of Bella Baxter — a young, deceased woman resurrected by a quirky yet brilliant scientist.

Emma Stone stars as Bella in this imaginative and out-of-the-ordinary take on the Alasdair Gray novel, “Poor Things.”

Watch: Poor Things

The Last Song (2010)

Book Title: The Last Song

Book Author: Nicholas Sparks

Book Genre: Romance, drama, coming-of-age

Romance novels-turned-movies are kind of Nicholas Sparks’ thing, and The Last Song is no exception.

When Ronnie Miller (Miley Cyrus), a rebellious teenager, is forced to spend the summer with her father in a small beach town in North Carolina, her first instinct is to detest the entire situation. But as time passes, she falls for a local boy who teaches her the power of love and forgiveness — especially when it comes to her relationship with her dad.

Watch: The Last Song

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Book Title: A Walk to Remember

Book Author: Nicholas Sparks

Book Genre: Romance, drama, coming-of-age

Speaking of Nicholas Sparks, his iconic romance novel “A Walk to Remember” became a movie to remember for its heart-wrenching story of first love and tragic loss. Starring Mandy Moore and Shane West, A Walk to Remember is a quintessential coming-of-age story — especially when you just need a good movie to cry along with .

Watch: A Walk to Remember

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Book Title: The Lord of the Rings

Book Author: J.R.R Tolkien

Book Genre: Fantasy

“The Lord of the Rings” is a globally renowned high fantasy novel series written by J.R.R. Tolkien and later adapted into a successful film trilogy directed by Peter Jackson. Both the literature and the films have become a cultural phenomenon, beloved by readers and viewers around the world.

Follow the young hobbit Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) and his wizard, elf, dwarf, and fellow hobbit companions on a quest for the Ring.

Watch: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring *

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*The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

The Princess Diaries (2001)

Book Title: The Princess Diaries

Book Author: Meg Cabot

Book Genre: Young adult, coming-of-age

Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) isn’t just any teenager — she’s the princess of the small European country of Genovia, according to the big news her mom shared with her.

Adapted from the book series by Meg Cabot, The Princess Diaries is part romantic comedy, part coming-of-age drama, and part royal fantasy, making it a beloved story for audiences of all ages.

Don’t forget to stream The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004), which is also on Hulu and Disney+.

Watch: The Princess Diaries

Holes (2003)

Book Title: Holes

Book Author: Louis Sachar

Book Genre: Young adult, fiction, coming-of-age

What started as a popular required reading novel in grade school turned into one of the most quintessential Disney movies of the millennial generation. In both the novel and the film adaptation starring Shia LaBeouf, Holes explores important life lessons surrounding injustice, friendship, and perseverance.

Even if it’s been years since you’ve seen the film, we’re willing to bet you’ll remember all the words to “Dig It.”

Watch: Holes *

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*Holes is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Tuck Everlasting (2002)

Book Title: Tuck Everlasting

Book Author: Natalie Babbitt

Book Genre: Fantasy, philosophical fiction, coming-of-age

First published in 1975 by Natalie Babbitt, “Tuck Everlasting” is a romantic period piece about immortality, the passage of time, and the importance of living a full life.

Alexis Bledel stars in Tuck Everlasting as Winnie Foster — a young and sheltered girl growing up in the quaint countryside of England. Her entire life is controlled by the overprotective rules of her wealthy family, that is until she meets Angus Tuck, who gives her the adventure and rebellion she’s been yearning for.

Watch: Tuck Everlasting *

*Tuck Everlasting is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Freaky Friday (2003)

Book Title: Freaky Friday

Book Author: Mary Rogers

Book Genre: Fantasy, fiction, comedy

What would you do if you woke up this morning to discover that you and your mom have switched bodies? For Anna Coleman (Lindsay Lohan) — this was her reality.

With no choice but to live each other’s lives, Anna and her mom, Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis), experience the harsh realities of the other’s struggles, hardships, and perspectives. For Tess, that means surviving the social jungle of high school. And for Anna? She has to somehow take on all of the responsibilities of her mom’s high-pressure job.

Both the original novel and the 2003 Disney adaptation of Freaky Friday are full of laughs, drama, and important life lessons.

Stream Freaky Friday now on Hulu and Disney+ and prepare for the long-awaited sequel, Freakier Friday (2025) coming soon.

Watch: Freaky Friday

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)

Book Title: The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Book Author: C.S. Lewis

Book Genre: Fantasy, adventure, children’s literature

“The Chronicles of Narnia” is a beloved seven-book fantasy series from the 1950s by C.S. Lewis, one of the most influential writers of the 20th century.

In 2005, the series took on a new life with new audiences in the trilogy film adaptation consisting of The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008), and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010).

Walk through the wardrobe doors and enter the mystical winter world of Narnia in this beloved fantasy adventure by streaming the first two films of the trilogy on Hulu and Disney+.