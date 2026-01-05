Welcome to Abbott Elementary, where Mr. Johnson can fix just about anything but his work ethic, the kids stay two steps ahead of the adults, and Janine Teagues is basically a walking gold-star sticker in cardigans.

Filmed mockumentary-style in a fictitious West Philly public school, Abbott Elementary follows a ragtag crew of educators who are always worth rooting for — even when their lesson plans have gone out the window.

Wondering where to watch Abbott Elementary? Season 5 is in full swing, and watching new episodes is easy. Tune in live on ABC with Hulu + Live TV or stream each episode the next day on Hulu. We’ll map out both options below, along with the Season 5 schedule and answers to your most burning questions — because we’re all invested in what happens next at Abbott.

Watch: Abbott Elementary

How to Watch Abbott Elementary

Stream Live on ABC

If you like to watch in real time (or just don’t trust the internet to keep spoilers to itself), going live is your best bet. New episodes of Abbott Elementary air on ABC on Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. EST.

To stream ABC live without cable, you’ll want a Hulu + Live TV subscription to watch episodes as they premiere.

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*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Stream Next-Day on Hulu

If your ideal viewing setup involves snacks, sweatpants, and zero schedule pressure, streaming ABC shows next-day on Hulu is the move.

New episodes of Abbott Elementary are available to watch on-demand for Hulu subscribers the day after airing on ABC. So, Wednesday night on ABC = Thursday on Hulu.

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Abbott Elementary Season 5: Everything You Need to Know

Season 5 premiered on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, and the wheels on the school bus are still rolling.

Is Abbott Elementary on Tonight?

Watch new episodes of Abbott Elementary on ABC every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. EST throughout the season.

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Release Schedule

New episodes of Abbott Elementary air live on ABC on Wednesdays and are available to watch on-demand on Hulu the next day (Thursdays).

This season of Abbott Elementary has been different than years past, making way for two three-week-long breaks in November and December 2025 before returning to regularly scheduled programming in January 2026.

Follow Abbott Elementary on Instagram for the latest on new episodes.

When Is Abbott Elementary Coming Back?

Season 5 of Abbott Elementary is slated to return to its regular Wednesday night schedule beginning on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

Abbott Elementary FAQs

How Many Seasons of Abbott Elementary Are There?

There are five seasons right now, with Season 5 currently airing. Earlier seasons are available to stream now on Hulu , so you can start from the beginning and catch up before Season 5 picks back up.

Did Abbott Elementary Win an Emmy?

Abbott Elementary has had strong Emmy runs and multiple nominations. At the 2025 Primetime Emmys, the show was nominated but didn’t take home a win that night. Recently, the sitcom has been nominated for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the 2026 Golden Globes ®.

How Do I Watch Abbott Elementary From Season 1?

Seasons 1 – 4 are available to stream in full with a Hulu subscription. The first half of Season 5 is currently available, and new episodes will be added to Hulu the day after they air on ABC.

If Abbott Elementary is in your cozy re-watch rotation, you’ll probably vibe with these comfort shows on Hulu , too.

Meet the Abbott Elementary Cast

Meet the school staff of Abbott Elementary School, and the actors who bring them to life — a gloriously mismatched crew of teachers and administrators who somehow keep the place running.

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues

She’s an eternally optimistic second-grade teacher and the heart of the show. Don’t let her small stature fool you — her dreams (and emotions) are big enough to fill a school gymnasium.

Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie

Gregory starts out at Abbott structured and serious, but this school has a way of bringing out his softer side — usually when he least expects it.

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard

As one of Abbott’s longest-tenured teachers, Barbara is the school’s anchor — a technologically challenged moral center and the first stop for wisdom when the rest of the staff needs advice (or a gentle reality check).

Janelle James as Ava Coleman

Principal, menace, icon. Just when you think she’s in it for all the wrong reasons, she surprises everyone by going above and beyond to do the right thing.

Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti

She’s no-nonsense and pure Philly. The only thing she puts above her students is Sweet Cheeks the guinea pig.

Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill

Earnest, awkward, and loyal to a fault, Jacob is Abbott’s resident good guy and try-hard — forever leading with heart even when his vibe is just … a lot.

William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson

As the mysterious and unbothered king of maintenance, Mr. Johnson seems to always have something up his sleeve, but it’s always weird — and sometimes wise.