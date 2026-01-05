Pop the popcorn and make your predictions — the 2026 Golden Globes® are almost here. You can watch the awards live on CBS on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. EST with Hulu + Live TV.

Want to go into awards night fully prepared? Hulu is streaming a bunch of this year’s nominees right now. From Hulu Original series like Only Murders in the Building and ABC sitcoms like Abbott Elementary to the most-watched FX shows of 2025, like The Bear, you can stream this Golden Globe-nominated programming now on Hulu.

Where Can I Watch the Golden Globes 2026?

You can watch this year’s Golden Globes Awards live on CBS with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

What Channel Is the Golden Globes On?

CBS.

Open Live TV on Hulu + Live TV and select your local CBS station.

When Are the Golden Globes 2026? Date and Start Time

The 2026 Golden Globes air Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. EST, live on CBS.

Who Is Hosting the 2026 Golden Globes?

Comedian Nikki Glaser is hosting the 2026 Golden Globes. After making history as the first solo female host last year, she’s back for another round — so expect sharp jokes and plenty of reasons to keep your eyes on the stage between awards.

How to Watch the Golden Globes Live Without Cable

Watch CBS live without cable using a Hulu + Live TV subscription. See all available live channels in our Hulu + Live TV Channels Guide .

Get Started With Hulu + Live TV

Getting started with Hulu + Live TV is easy. New to Hulu? Simply select Live TV at sign-up . Existing Hulu subscribers can upgrade their current subscription in their account menu .

Busy during showtime? Hulu + Live TV includes DVR, so you can record the ceremony and watch later. Set the recording ahead of time and avoid spoilers like it’s your job.

Get Hulu + Live TV

2026 Golden Globe Nominees You Can Stream Now

We couldn’t be more excited to be the home of several 2026 Golden Globe nominees. See what all the hype’s about and catch up on these contenders before awards night.

Abbott Elementary

Quinta Brunson’s love letter to Philadelphia public schools is back in the Golden Globes mix — and this year it’s up for Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy). If you’re looking for a sitcom that’s as heartwarming as it is funny, catching up on Abbott Elementary is the easiest homework you’ll ever do before awards night.

Watch: Abbott Elementary

Only Murders in the Building

The Arconia’s true-crime trio is nominated again, with Only Murders in the Building up for Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy). The show also picked up acting nominations this year, including Selena Gomez for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy), plus nods for Steve Martin and Martin Short in Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy).

All five seasons of the Hulu Original series Only Murders in the Building are streaming now.

Watch: Only Murders in the Building

The Bear

The Bear is up for a Golden Globe for the fourth year in a row, with another Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) nod plus acting nominations for Ayo Edebiri (Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy) and Jeremy Allen White (Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy).

It’s a hit FX series that drops a fine-dining chef into a struggling family restaurant, blending the cutthroat intensity of a commercial kitchen with humor and heart. All four seasons of The Bear are streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: The Bear

Elio (2025)

Nominated for Best Motion Picture (Animated), Pixar’s Elio follows an 11-year-old who accidentally becomes earth’s ambassador to a galaxy of very opinionated aliens — making for a funny, heartfelt ride that’s easy to love and even easier to root for on awards night.

Watch: Elio *

*Elio is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.