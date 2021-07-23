Summer is triggering—in the absolute best way possible.

As kids, 10 weeks of summer vacation meant total and complete freedom—freedom from our responsibilities, freedom to spend quality time with friends and family, and freedom to get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

Sunny, warm summer days still trigger that sense of freedom within us, and our favorite summer movies help us channel that wonderful, inimitable energy all year long. Check out titles like Weekend at Bernie’s, The Parent Trap,* and more of the best summer movies streaming now on Hulu.

*The Parent Trap is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Summer Camp Movies

Dirty Dancing

Looking to have the time of your life? Then look no further than Dirty Dancing.

The film follows Francis “Baby” (Jennifer Grey), who is spending the summer with her family at a holiday camp in the Catskill Mountains when Johnny (Patrick Swayze), the camp’s dance instructor, sweeps her off her feet (literally).

Don’t miss this classic ’80s romance movie that gave us one of the most recognizable dance scenes of all time.

Watch: Dirty Dancing *

*Dirty Dancing requires CINEMAX® on Hulu add-on subscription.

The Parent Trap (1998)

One of the most iconic summer camp movies of all time, Disney’s The Parent Trap delivers double the heart, double the fun, and, of course, double the Linsday Lohan.

The classic ’90s movie follows twins Annie and Hallie (Lohan), who were separated at birth and reunite at Camp Walden. After the initial shock wears off (and they bond over some Oreos and peanut butter), they hatch a plan to switch places and get their parents back together.

Watch: The Parent Trap *

*The Parent Trap is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Summer Love Movies

Mystic Pizza

The summer after high school is usually one for the books—at least that was the case for Daisy (Julia Roberts), Kat (Annabeth Gish), and Jojo (Lili Taylor). In between their shifts slinging pizzas at their hometown pizzeria, the teenagers find time for lots of laughs, romance, and adventure.

Watch: Mystic Pizza

500 Days of Summer

Summer (Zooey Deschanel) doesn’t believe in love, but that doesn’t stop Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) from falling for her. The Golden Globe®-nominated film 500 Days of Summer follows Tom as he reflects on his relationship with Summer, a roller-coaster ride of love and heartbreak.

Watch: 500 Days of Summer

Summer Vacation Movies

Weekend at Bernie’s

Junior salesmen Richard (Jonathan Silverman) and Larry (Andrew McCarthy) are stoked to be invited to their boss Bernie’s (Terry Kiser) lavish beach house for the weekend. That is, until they show up and find him dead.

Wait until you see the antics that ensue when the guys pretend he’s still alive for the sake of their wild beach weekend.

Watch: Weekend at Bernie’s

Hot Summer Nights

Set in the ’90s, the crime-drama Hot Summer Nights follows Daniel (Timothée Hal Chalamet), an awkward teen who gets in way over his head selling drugs when he’s shipped to his Aunt’s house in Cape Cod, Massachusetts for the summer.

If you love crime shows and movies, be sure to check out the best true crime documentaries on Hulu .

Watch: Hot Summer Nights *

*Hot Summer Nights requires SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar

Need some summer vacation inspiration? Grab your best friend and watch the new comedy movie Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar.

From the creators of Bridesmaids comes a film about two best friends, Barb (Annie Mumolo) and Star (Kristen Wiig), who leave their small town for the first time to embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Check out this and more new movies on Hulu .

Watch: Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar

Palm Springs

Wish you could relive your summer vacation over and over again? You might rethink that after watching the Hulu Original comedy Palm Springs.

The Golden Globe®-nominated wedding movie follows Nyles (Adam Samberg) and Sarah (Cristin Milioti), who get stuck in a time warp and can’t stop reliving their friends’ destination wedding.

Watch: Palm Springs

Summer of Soul

The new Hulu documentary Summer of Soul delivers the summer concert vibes you’ve been craving.

The documentary features never-before-seen footage from an epic music event in the summer of 1969, featuring performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Baretto, and many more.

Watch: Summer of Soul