‘Adventure Time’: Streaming the Original Series and Spinoffs

More than a decade after Finn the Human and Jake the Dog first set out across the Land of Ooo, Adventure Time has grown far beyond its original 10-season run. Today, the franchise includes sequel specials, multiverse adventures, and new stories that continue expanding one of animation’s most imaginative worlds.

You may be discovering Adventure Time for the first time or returning to Ooo after years away. Either way, keeping track of the franchise can be tricky. Between the original series, Adventure Time: Distant Lands, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, and the upcoming Adventure Time: Side Quests, there’s more than one path through the story.

This guide breaks down where to stream every Adventure Time series, how to watch Adventure Time in order, and where each entry fits within the larger franchise.

Adventure Time Quick Guide

The Adventure Time franchise now spans multiple series, specials, and spinoffs.

Hulu is home to all 10 seasons of the original Adventure Time series.

The recommended watch order is Adventure Time , Distant Lands , Fionna and Cake , and Side Quests .

Additional franchise content is available through select Hulu bundle options.

Beyond the Original Series: The Adventure Time Franchise Explained

The original Adventure Time series may have ended after 10 seasons, but the franchise continued to grow. Adventure Time: Distant Lands expands on stories and characters from the original show, while Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake explores an alternate corner of the franchise’s universe. The newest addition, Adventure Time: Side Quests, introduces another collection of adventures set in the world fans know and love.

Together, each series of the Adventure Time franchise offers a different experience of the Land of Ooo.

Where To Watch Every Adventure Time Series

From the original series to its latest spinoffs, the Adventure Time franchise spans multiple shows and specials. Explore the complete lineup and where to watch each title.

Adventure Time (Original Series)

The original Adventure Time series follows Finn the Human and Jake the Dog as they journey through the colorful, unpredictable Land of Ooo. Packed with imaginative creatures, offbeat humor, and unforgettable adventures, the series introduces viewers to one of animation’s most inventive fantasy worlds and serves as the foundation of the larger Adventure Time franchise.

Watch: Adventure Time

Adventure Time: Distant Lands

Adventure Time: Distant Lands expands the world of Ooo through four standalone specials centered on fan-favorite characters and untold stories. For many viewers, the collection serves as an essential bridge between the original series and later entries in the franchise.

Watch: Adventure Time: Distant Lands

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake

The rules of Ooo get a little weirder in Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake. Following alternate-universe versions of familiar characters, the series trades one adventure for countless possibilities, sending its heroes across a sprawling multiverse packed with surprises. New viewers can enjoy the ride, while longtime fans will find plenty of lore to unpack along the way.

Watch: Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake *

Adventure Time: Side Quests

Every adventure starts with a quest. Adventure Time: Side Quests takes fans back to the early days of Finn and Jake, when the pair spent their time battling monsters, meeting unforgettable characters, and chasing adventure across the fantastical Land of Ooo. Told through standalone stories, the series captures the playful, anything-can-happen energy that made Adventure Time a fan favorite.

Adventure Time: Side Quests is streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Adventure Time: Side Quests

How To Watch Adventure Time in Order

With multiple spinoffs and specials now part of the franchise, you may be wondering how to watch Adventure Time in order. For the most complete story, start with the original series before moving on to the stories that expand the world of Ooo.

Watch Adventure Time Seasons 1 – 10. Finn and Jake’s original adventures provide the foundation for everything that follows. Continue with Adventure Time: Distant Lands. Begin with “BMO,” followed by “Obsidian” and “Wizard City,” which each explore different characters. Finish Distant Lands with “Together Again.” While it was released before “Wizard City,” many fans choose to save this special for last because of its significance within the larger Adventure Time story. Watch Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake. The acclaimed spinoff introduces new adventures while building on the mythology established throughout the original series and Distant Lands. Continue your journey with Adventure Time: Side Quests. The newest entry in the franchise returns to the adventurous spirit of Finn and Jake through a collection of standalone stories set in the Land of Ooo.

Whether you’re visiting Ooo for the first time or planning a complete rewatch, this order provides an easy way to watch the franchise from its earliest adventures through its latest expansions.

Why Many Fans Consider “Together Again” the Emotional Finale

Part of Adventure Time: Distant Lands, “Together Again” reunites Finn and Jake after the original series had already come to a close. Many fans consider the special the emotional endpoint of their journey, which is why some viewers choose to save it for the end of their Distant Lands watch through even though “Wizard City” was the final special released.

The Best Ways To Stream Adventure Time and Its Spinoffs

Whether you’re starting with Season 1 or planning a complete franchise watch through, Hulu offers multiple ways to explore the world of Adventure Time.

Hulu

The original Adventure Time series is available to stream on Hulu. With all 10 seasons in one place, it’s the perfect starting point for anyone looking to follow Finn and Jake’s adventures across the Land of Ooo.

Sign Up for Hulu

HBO Max on Hulu

HBO Max on Hulu gives eligible subscribers access to Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake alongside their Hulu favorites.

Get HBO Max on Hulu

Disney+, Hulu, and Max Bundle

Looking for the ultimate Adventure Time experience? The Disney+, Hulu, and Max bundle brings together the original series, current spinoffs, and the newest adventures in one convenient package.

Get the Disney+, Hulu, and Max Bundle

More Shows Adventure Time Fans May Enjoy

Looking for your next animated adventure? Hulu is home to several beloved Cartoon Network series that share the humor and imagination that make Adventure Time a fan favorite.

Check out these adventures streaming now on Hulu.

The Amazing World of Gumball

Gumball Watterson never seems to have a normal day. Whether he’s at school, at home, or somewhere in between, everyday situations in Elmore have a way of taking unexpected turns.

Watch: The Amazing World of Gumball

Regular Show

Park groundskeepers Mordecai and Rigby are always looking for the easy way out. Their plans rarely work as intended, but that’s usually where the fun begins.

And for more adventures, check out the revival, Regular Show: The Lost Tapes .

Watch: Regular Show

Steven Universe

Before creating Steven Universe, Rebecca Sugar helped shape some of Adventure Time’s most memorable stories. Her series follows Steven and the Crystal Gems through adventures that gradually reveal a much larger world.

Watch: Steven Universe

*Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake require the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility varies by service. ©2026 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2026 Home Box Office, Inc.”