‘DWTS the Next Pro’: Streaming, Cast & Release Date

Every Dancing With the Stars pro started somewhere. Now, fans get to watch the next generation compete for their big break.

Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro puts 12 rising ballroom dancers through the ultimate audition. They'll live and train together as they compete for a coveted spot as a professional dancer on the next season of Dancing With the Stars.

Hosted by reigning Mirrorball champion Robert Irwin, the new competition series shifts the spotlight from celebrity contestants to the talented professionals behind the routines. Here’s everything you need to know about DWTS: The Next Pro, including the cast, premiere date, and how to watch on Hulu.

Watch: Coming soon

DWTS: The Next Pro: Quick Facts

Premiere Date: Monday, July 13, 2026

Where to Watch: Live on ABC and next-day on Hulu

Host: Robert Irwin

Judges: Mark Ballas, Shirley Ballas, and a rotating roster of guest judges and mentors

Competition: 12 rising ballroom dancers compete for a single spot as a professional dancer on Dancing With the Stars Season 35

Setting: Australia, where contestants live and train together throughout the competition

What Is Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro?

While Dancing With the Stars is all about celebrity partnerships, this new ABC series turns the spotlight toward the talented dancers hoping to earn a place in the ballroom.

The new competition series follows 12 rising ballroom dancers as they compete in the franchise’s first-ever spinoff dedicated entirely to professional talent. Living together in Australia, they’ll train, perform, and take on weekly challenges for one ultimate prize: a new job as a professional dancer on Dancing With the Stars Season 35.

Unlike the original series, there are no celebrity partners. Instead, every dancer is competing for themselves, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the talent, dedication, and determination it takes to earn a place in the ballroom.

DWTS: The Next Pro Host and Judges

A new competition calls for a star-studded panel. From reigning Mirrorball champion Robert Irwin behind the mic to the mother-son judging duo of Mark and Shirley Ballas, DWTS: The Next Pro brings together familiar faces from across the Dancing With the Stars universe.

Robert Irwin Hosts the Competition

Fresh off his Mirrorball Trophy win on Dancing With the Stars Season 34, Robert Irwin returns to the ballroom — this time as host. After winning fans over with his enthusiasm, determination, and memorable performances, Irwin now introduces audiences to a new generation of dancers chasing their own dreams of joining the Dancing With the Stars pro lineup.

Mark and Shirley Ballas Lead the Judges Table

The dancers will perform for an accomplished judging panel led by longtime Dancing With the Stars pro Mark Ballas and legendary ballroom champion Shirley Ballas. Often called the “Queen of Latin,” Shirley is also the head judge on Strictly Come Dancing, the U.K. series that inspired Dancing With the Stars. Throughout the season, they’ll be joined by guest judges and mentors who bring their own ballroom expertise to help challenge and inspire the next generation of dancers.

DWTS: The Next Pro Cast: Meet the Contestants

From seasoned ballroom competitors to familiar faces from the Dancing With the Stars universe, these 12 dancers are ready to prove they have what it takes to earn their place in the ballroom.

Here’s who’s competing on DWTS: The Next Pro:

AJ Pritchard – Former Strictly Come Dancing pro and Britain’s Got Talent semifinalist. Ballroom fans may also recognize him as the brother of Love Island alum Curtis Pritchard.

Adele Zaikman – A Los Angeles-based dance teacher with Israeli and Ukrainian roots.

Allen Genkin – So You Think You Can Dance alum, former DWTS “Ballroom Battle” challenge winner, and California dance studio owner.

Benjamin Castro – Top 8 finalist on So You Think You Can Dance Season 16 who began dancing professionally at a young age.

Briar Nolet – Actress and dancer best known for starring in the Canadian dance drama The Next Step .

Erik Linder – Competitive ballroom dancer and former America’s Got Talent semifinalist.

Jake Monreal – Former Dancing With the Stars: Juniors contestant and So You Think You Can Dance finalist who returns to the franchise looking to earn a spot as a pro.

Natalie Jolley – Eight-time U.S. national dance champion with an impressive competitive ballroom résumé.

Nina Mayster – Ballroom dancer, entrepreneur, and owner of a dance apparel boutique.

Selena Hamilton – Commercial dancer who has appeared in campaigns with KATSEYE and performed as a backup dancer for Doechii.

Stephani Sosa – Dancing With the Stars troupe member in Season 33 and sister of current pro Ezra Sosa.

Tristen Sanders – Ballroom and hip-hop dancer who manages a dance studio in Atlanta.

While every contestant brings a unique background to the ballroom, only one can claim victory.

How the Competition Works

While the original Dancing With the Stars pairs celebrities with professional dancers, The Next Pro puts the spotlight on the pros themselves. Throughout the season, contestants face performances and challenges designed to showcase the technique, versatility, creativity, and stage presence needed to join the Dancing With the Stars ballroom.

By season’s end, one contestant will be crowned The Next Pro. The winning dancer earns a spot as a professional on Dancing With the Stars Season 35, joining the show’s pro lineup and taking their place in the famous ballroom.

How The Next Pro Connects to Dancing With the Stars

The journey doesn’t end when The Next Pro crowns its winner. The champion will officially join the professional lineup for Dancing With the Stars * Season 35, partnering with a celebrity contestant and competing for the Mirrorball Trophy.

For the first time, fans can watch the journey before the ballroom. The Next Pro offers a rare look at the skill, discipline, and determination it takes to earn a place on one of television’s most iconic dance competitions.

*Dancing With the Stars is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

How To Watch Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro

Whether you want to watch live or catch up the next day, there are multiple ways to stream Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro with Hulu. New episodes premiere Mondays on ABC beginning Monday, July 13, 2026, and are available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Watch Live on ABC With Hulu + Live TV

Subscribers with Hulu + Live TV can watch Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro live on ABC every Monday at 8:00 p.m.

Get Hulu + Live TV

Stream New Episodes on Hulu

Prefer to watch on your own schedule? New episodes of Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro stream the day after they air on ABC with any Hulu subscription.