Where To Watch Project Runway: New Season, Release Date, & Cast

Great design doesn’t happen by accident — it happens under pressure. That idea has made Project Runway one of reality TV’s most iconic competitions for more than two decades.

Now Project Runway will put that pressure to the test again as Season 22 introduces the largest cast in franchise history, along with the familiar judges and mentors who know exactly what it takes to make (or break) a winning look.

Get the latest on the premiere date, Season 22 cast, streaming details, and how to watch Project Runway on Hulu.

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Season 22: What To Know Before the First Challenge

Before the designers race to the workroom, here’s a quick look at what to expect from Project Runway Season 22.

Premiere: Project Runway Season 22 premieres on Freeform on Thursday, July 9 , with a special two-episode event.

Streaming: The Season 22 premiere arrives on Hulu and Disney+ on Friday, July 10 . New episodes will roll out weekly.

Where To Watch: New episodes air on Freeform and stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+ . You can also watch live with Hulu + Live TV .

The Competition: A record-breaking 22 designers — including one returning competitor — compete to become the next Project Runway winner.

The Creative Team: Heidi Klum returns as host alongside industry titans Nina Garcia and Law Roach, while Christian Siriano continues his role as mentor.

Project Runway Season 22 Release Schedule

Premiere Date

Project Runway Season 22 kicks off with a special two-episode premiere on Thursday, July 9, on Freeform. The premiere is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ beginning Friday, July 10.

Weekly Episode Schedule

Following the two-episode premiere, new episodes arrive weekly throughout the season. Watch new episodes on Freeform, or stream them on Hulu and Disney+ to keep up with each design challenge, runway presentation, and elimination as the competition unfolds.

Meet the Project Runway Season 22 Cast

A larger cast means more competition — and more opportunities to impress the judges.

22 Designers Enter the Workroom

Season 22 features 22 designers, making it the largest cast in Project Runway history.

The lineup includes newcomers alongside returning contestant Joseph McRae, who gets another shot after competing in Season 21. RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Plane Jane and Robert Crone (Q) also compete this season, adding a reality competition crossover to the workroom.

Heidi Klum Returns as Host

Original Project Runway host Heidi Klum returns for another season as host and head judge, bringing more than two decades of runway experience to the competition.

Nina Garcia, Law Roach, and Christian Siriano Return

Fashion editor Nina Garcia and celebrity stylist Law Roach return to the judges’ table, while former Project Runway winner Christian Siriano continues mentoring designers before every runway presentation.

Joining them throughout the season is a rotating lineup of guest judges, including recurring judge Tyra Banks as well as Ciara, Nina Dobrev, Kiernan Shipka, and Ice Spice.

Where To Watch Project Runway

Here’s how to watch Project Runway on Hulu, stream new episodes, and revisit previous seasons.

Stream Season 22 on Hulu

Project Runway Season 22 streams on Hulu, with new episodes available weekly throughout the season.

Watch Live With Hulu + Live TV

If you’d rather watch episodes as they premiere on Freeform, you can stream them live with Hulu + Live TV .

Catch Up on Previous Seasons

Can’t get enough Project Runway? Stream Seasons 5 – 11 and 21 anytime on Hulu. You can also stream both seasons of Project Runway Jr. , hosted by Tim Gunn, as a new generation of designers compete for the chance to launch their fashion careers.

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