The leaves are starting to change, which means your favorite ABC shows are coming back to primetime — and Hulu. Tune in for new episodes of hit ABC shows like Abbott Elementary and Grey’s Anatomy — along with the highly anticipated debut of 9-1-1: Nashville.

Explore the full ABC fall lineup and stream fresh episodes on Hulu the very next day.

ABC Fall TV Lineup 2025: Returning Favorites

Kids are back in school, football is on, and the wait for fall TV is over. As fan favorites like Abbott Elementary, 9-1-1, and Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) return to primetime, you can catch every episode streaming the next day on Hulu or watch live with Hulu + Live TV* .

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Abbott Elementary (Season 5)

An EmmyⓇ-nominated workplace sitcom , Abbott Elementary returns for its fifth season on ABC, starting Wednesday, October 1 at 8:30 p.m. EST. Class is back in session at Abbott, where Philadelphia teacher Janine Teagues faces every challenge with a smile, chaos is never far from the teacher’s lounge, and the laughs just keep coming.

Watch: Abbott Elementary

Dancing with the Stars (Season 34)

Celebrate 20 years of sparkle, sequins, and show-stopping routines with Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars. The competition airs live Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with next-day streaming on Hulu.

This milestone season brings together some of the hottest celebrity contestants yet, including Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, social media superstar Alix Earle, and wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin. With fan favorites returning to the ballroom and a new Mirrorball Trophy on the line, the 20th anniversary season promises unforgettable performances every week.

Watch: Dancing with the Stars

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9-1-1 (Season 9)

Still reeling from the devastating loss of one of their own, the first responders of Station 118 in Los Angeles must find a way to carry on as they tackle new emergencies and personal challenges. With every call, the team leans on each other to face the unimaginable. Stream new episodes the next day on Hulu.

9-1-1 returns for Season 9 on Thursday, October 9, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Watch live with a Hulu + Live TV subscription .*

Watch: 9-1-1

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Shark Tank (Season 17)

The Sharks are swimming back into primetime. Shark Tank kicks off its Season 17 premiere on Wednesday, September 24 at 10:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Bold entrepreneurs come face-to-face with the toughest investors in the game. With high-stakes pitches, surprise deals, and plenty of jaw-dropping moments, this milestone season proves why Shark Tank remains the ultimate stage for entrepreneurs and their big ideas. Catch every new episode the next day on Hulu.

Watch: Shark Tank

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 22)

One of the longest-running primetime medical dramas in history continues for Season 22. After an explosion tears through Grey Sloan Memorial in the Season 21 finale, the staff is left to pick up the pieces. As they fight to recover, Meredith Grey steps back into the fold — bringing both hope and new complications. Season 22 pushes the doctors to their limits as they face fallout from tragedy and the choices that will shape their futures.

Stream new episodes every Thursday at 10:00 p.m. ET throughout the season on ABC with Hulu + Live TV * or stream them the next day (Fridays) on demand with any Hulu subscription.

Watch: Grey’s Anatomy

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

ABC Fall TV Lineup 2025: What’s New?

9-1-1: Nashville (Season 1)

From the creators of 9-1-1 comes a new chapter set in the heart of Music City. 9-1-1: Nashville follows a fresh team of first responders, led by Chris O’Donnell’s Captain Don Sharpe, as they take on high-stakes emergencies and personal battles in America’s country music capital. Catch the series premiere Thursday, October 9, on ABC.

Stream new episodes every Thursday at 9:00 p.m. ET throughout the season on ABC with Hulu + Live TV * or stream them the next day on Hulu.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Watch: 9-1-1: Nashville

ABC Fall TV Schedule 2025

Check out ABC’s fall 2025 primetime TV schedule below.

Monday

8:00 p.m. ET: Monday Night Football (Select Mondays)

Tuesday

8:00 p.m. ET: Dancing with the Stars (Season 34)

10:00 p.m. ET: High Potential (Season 2)

Wednesday

8:00 p.m. ET: Shifting Gears (Season 2)

8:30 p.m. ET: Abbott Elementary (Season 5)

9:00 p.m. ET: The Golden Bachelor (Season 2)

Thursday

8:00 p.m. ET: 9-1-1 (Season 9)

9:00 p.m. ET: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 1)

10:00 p.m. ET: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 22)

Friday

8:00 p.m. ET: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 6)

9:00 p.m. ET: 20/20 (Season 48)

Saturday

7:30 p.m. ET: College Football

Sunday

7:00 p.m. ET: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 36)

8:00 p.m. ET: The Wonderful World of Disney