When you see Jim Carrey’s name on the marquee, you know you’re in for some superb acting — and often, a lot of fun. Though he’s known for nailing the comedic trifecta of vocal expression, physical humor, and timing, Jim Carrey’s also got the chops for in-depth character portrayals and serious drama.

With so many films to draw from, finding the “best” is quite a task. But we’ve narrowed the field here with a sampling of some of the best and funniest Jim Carrey movies of all time.

Bruce Almighty (2003)

When Buffalo, New York, newscaster Bruce Nolan (Carrey) is turned down for a promotion, he goes berserk with anger and disappointment. Bruce throws a rage-filled rant at God, who then appears.

God (Morgan Freeman) gives Bruce total power — over a limited Buffalo area — which he wields to hilarious effect. In the process, Bruce confronts a few things about himself and the world.

Watch: Bruce Almighty *

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Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

This acclaimed Jim Carrey movie combines romance, sci-fi, drama, and comedy.

In the film, Joel (Carrey) finds out that his former girlfriend, Clementine (Kate Winslet), had enlisted a New York City company to remove him from her memory. He decides to do the same, but he begins to regret his choice mid-memory wipe.

On a Long Island train, the two meet anew. As they get to know each other, the film delves into questions about memory, reality, and what love is.

Watch: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind *

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The Mask (1994)

In this cult favorite, a mild-mannered bank clerk named Stanley (Carrey) is routinely bullied and experiences a decent amount of bad luck. Stanley finds a magical mask that, when he puts it on, turns him into a cartoonish, green-skinned party animal and trickster. The mask also gives him superhero abilities, which he hilariously employs to get even with those who wronged him. Add a romantic angle and a bunch of gangsters, and you’ve got a whacky rampage of a film.

Watch: The Mask *

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Me, Myself & Irene (2000)

This goofy, slapstick Jekyll-and-Hyde comedy showcases Carrey’s ability to play two characters at the same time.

Me, Myself & Irene centers around a Rhode Island state trooper named Charlie (Carrey) who develops a completely separate personality known as Hank. While Charlie is something of a wallflower, Hank is rather obnoxious and has a violent streak.

Things get even more interesting when a woman named Irene (Renée Zellweger) is hunted by her mobster ex-boyfriend, and Charlie/Hank becomes her protector.

Watch: Me, Myself & Irene *

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Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

Inspired by a 1938 children’s book, Mr. Popper’s Penguins is a family comedy about a divorced dad, Thomas Popper, Jr. (Carrey). The movie begins with a flashback to Popper’s childhood, when his father was mostly absent, traveling on one global adventure after another.

Back in the present day, Popper inherits a penguin from his deceased father. In trying to return the bird, Popper mistakenly receives five additional penguins. His two young kids are enamored with the penguins, who (not unexpectedly) cause a fair bit of chaos for the family.

While Popper’s memories of his father aren’t pleasant, he finds a note from him which illuminates that nothing, including childhood memory, is ever black-and-white.

Watch: Mr. Popper’s Penguins *

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Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective is a comedy about a missing team mascot, an unconventional (to say the least) private detective, and a whole bunch of outlandish, hilarious situations.

When the Miami Dolphins’ mascot, a dolphin named Snowflake, goes missing, the team hires Ace Ventura (Carrey) to sniff out the thieves and recover the beloved aquatic mammal. On his quest, Ace discovers a potential motive for the theft — and for a murder.

The movie also features Dan Marino, who was the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins when the film was made. Ace Ventura: Nature Calls (1995) is the OG film’s sequel.

Watch: Ace Ventura: Pet Detective * and Ace Ventura: Nature Calls *

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Horton Hears a Who! (2008)

Horton Hears a Who! is an animated movie based on the children’s book of the same name. Though Jim Carrey doesn’t technically appear in this flick, he voices the lead character, Horton the elephant.

In the famous Dr. Seuss story, Horton is a nature teacher in the jungle of Nool. When Horton hears sounds coming from a floating speck of dust, he discovers it contains an entire town — Whoville — populated with microscopic beings called Whos.

All is not roses for Whoville. Horton carries around the town-in-a-speck, which spurs strange happenings within Whoville. And sinister animals in the jungle of Nool threaten Whoville’s existence.

Watch: Horton Hears a Who! *

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I Love You, Phillip Morris (2009)

I Love You, Phillip Morris is a comedy-drama-romance based on a true story.

Stephen Jay Russell (Carrey) is a police officer who becomes a convicted con man. In prison, Russell and another inmate, Phillip Morris (Ewan McGregor), fall in love. When Phillip is released from jail, Russell escapes the confines of his cell — multiple times — to find and be with Morris again.

Find more LGBTQ+ movies and shows on Hulu.

The Truman Show (1998)

Straddling the line between comedy and drama, the Academy AwardⓇ-nominated film The Truman Show tells the tale of a young man, Truman Burbank (Carrey), whose entire life is one long reality show. Unbeknownst to Truman, the world he inhabits is artificial; the places he goes are sets, the people he encounters (including his family) are actors, and everyday items are props.

Though he’s surrounded with artifice, Truman himself is an actual person with feelings, hopes, and problems that are no act. With this tragic reality constantly lurking backstage, The Truman Show is both a commentary on the power of the media and a look at the divergent forces of truth and perception.

Man on the Moon (1999)

Man on the Moon is a Jim Carrey tour-de-force about the late showman Andy Kaufman. While watching the movie, you may need to remind yourself that the guy on the screen is Carrey and not actually Kaufman. It’s a fitting situation for this biography of Kaufman, who himself toed the line between reality and performance.

The movie follows the chaotic, kooky Kaufman from his childhood through stand-up comedy stints, his role as the mechanic Latka on the TV show Taxi, and one particular unhinged appearance on The David Letterman Show.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Sonic the Hedgehog is a movie series based on the popular Sega video game franchise of the same name.

In the movie, cerulean hedgehog Sonic lives on the planet Mobius. He has an incredible repository of talents at his disposal, including sprinting faster than the speed of sound.

Evil forces on Mobius attempt to take advantage of Sonic’s powers, prompting his escape to a small town in Montana. While Sonic settles into his new earthly home, the genius Dr. Robotnik (Carrey) schemes and scams on a diabolical quest to capture Sonic, harness his powers, and rule the world.

Sequels include Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024). Sonic X , a TV series that’s part of the franchise, is available to stream on Hulu.

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Best buds Lloyd Christmas (Carrey) and Harry Dunne (Jeff Daniels) embark on a road trip from their home in Rhode Island to Colorado to return a briefcase full of cash. On their ill-advised trip, the child-like duo are embroiled in a ransom plot — and leave a wake of gaffes, offended people, and even a dead man.

What Lloyd and Harry lack in smarts, they make up for in heart and laughs. Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003) and Dumb and Dumber To (2014) are the film’s sequels.

Watch: Dumb and Dumber *

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Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

In this remake of a 1977 film, Jim Carrey plays traditional husband Dick Harper, who gets a new job as a corporate Vice President. The position pays a decent amount — so Dick convinces his wife, Jane, to become a stay-at-home mom.

On Dick’s first day, his company’s stock goes into a tailspin. Now bankrupt, the company shuts down, setting off an economic recession and incinerating the Harper family’s finances.

To make ends meet, Dick and Jane resort to unsavory and illegal activities, which put them at odds with the law.

The Cable Guy (1996)

Rumor has it that Adam Sandler was considered for the lead role in this comedy-thriller. As much as we love the Sandman, Jim Carrey makes a convincing — and very funny — cable guy.

In the movie, single architect Steven Kovacs (Matthew Broderick) bribes a cable TV installer named Chip (Carrey) to give him free cable. But Chip wants more: to hang out with Steven as his friend.

Bit by bit, Chip becomes increasingly involved in Steven’s life — to the point where it enters stalker territory. When Steven has had enough, he tells Chip to hit the road. Chip gets obsessive revenge with a series of actions that wreak havoc in Steven’s life.