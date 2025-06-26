From slapstick classics like Grown Ups (2010) and essential rom-coms like 50 First Dates (2004) to sketch comedy on Saturday Night Live * and thought-provoking dramatic roles like Howard Ratner in Benny and Josh Safdie’s Uncut Gems (2019) — we’re positive there’s nothing Adam Sandler can’t do.

Check out this list of the 26 best Adam Sandler movies of all time, including the most quotable Adam Sandler lines from each film.

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The Best Adam Sandler Movies of All Time

1. Happy Gilmore (1996)

“The price is wrong!” – Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore in a fistfight with Bob Barker

Happy Gilmore (Sandler) lives and breathes hockey. So you can imagine how devastated he was getting kicked off the team for his powerful yet uncontrolled slapshot. To Happy’s surprise, it translates to the world’s most powerful golf drive — landing him in the PGA (Professional Golfers’ Association).

Now he must shake his rough-and-tumble, hockey-player mentality and learn the poise of professional golf.

Watch: Happy Gilmore *

2. Grown Ups (2010) and Grown Ups 2 (2013)

“Wasted is when you have a hankering for ice cream.” – Adam Sandler as Lenny Feder

We all know Adam Sandler can bring the laughs on his own. But when he’s with his troupe of comedic-genius besties, you’re in for a side-splitting 90 minutes. Laugh along with Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Rob Schneider, and Steve Buscemi in these summer comedy classics.

Watch: Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2

3. The Waterboy (1998)

“Now that’s what I call high-quality H20.” – Adam Sandler as Bobby Boucher

The Waterboy is a true underdog story told in the most Adam Sandler way possible: through quirky characters and slapstick comedy. In this film, Sandler plays Bobby Boucher — a severely sheltered adult who discovers his supernatural football skills while volunteering as a water boy for a college team.

Laugh and cheer along as Bobby steps off the sidelines for the very first time to stand up to his bullies (including his overprotective mother) and find confidence in himself, even when the odds are stacked against him.

Watch: The Waterboy

4. You Don’t Mess With the Zohan (2008)

“I just want to make people silky smooth!” – Adam Sandler as Zohan

Lather. Rinse. Save the world. Repeat.

Special forces soldier Zohan (Sandler) fakes his own death to start a new life and pursue his dream of becoming a world-class hair stylist in New York City. All goes according to plan until someone from his past threatens to blow(dry) his cover — see what we did there?

Watch: You Don’t Mess With the Zohan

5. Just Go With It (2011)

“We have, sort of, a little bit of children right?” – Adam Sandler as Danny Maccabee

Danny Maccabee (Sandler) is a successful plastic surgeon and the ultimate bachelor. He even wears a fake wedding ring coupled with made-up sob stories to get attention. His tactics seem to work flawlessly until he meets Palmer (Brooklyn Decker) — someone he can see himself finally settling down with. But his devious web of lies complicates his chances with Palmer, so he strings his assistant Katherine (Jennifer Aniston) along for the ride.

Watch: Just Go With It

6. Mr. Deeds (2002)

“I can’t run a company! I can’t even run my own life!” – Adam Sandler as Longfellow Deeds

Much like the real-life Adam Sandler, Longfellow Deeds (Sandler) is a humble and down-to-Earth guy. But when a very large and unexpected inheritance falls into his lap, Deeds’ morals and values are tested.

7. 50 First Dates (2004)

“Sorry to interrupt, but I noticed we were both eating alone and I thought perhaps I could sit with you, maybe build a syrup Jacuzzi for your waffle house?” – Adam Sandler as Henry Roth

If you met the person of your dreams, would you do whatever it takes to win them over — every day?

In this classic early 2000s rom-com movie, commitment-phobe Henry Roth (Sandler) falls head over heels when he meets Lucy Whitmore (Drew Barrymore). The two hit things off immediately, sharing a connection Henry has never felt before. There’s only one problem: Lucy has short-term memory loss and wakes up the next day having forgotten all about Henry.

Watch: 50 First Dates *

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8. Hotel Transylvania

“I will track you down and suck every ounce of blood from your body until you look like a deflated whoopee cushion!” – Adam Sandler as Dracula

Comedy, drama, and voice acting — is there anything Adam Sandler can’t do?

In the Hotel Transylvania (2012) animated movie franchise, Sandler lends his voice to Dracula, a vampire who also happens to be the owner of a high-end resort for monsters looking to get a little R&R from the human world. When a human boy happens to stumble upon the resort, Dracula must do whatever it takes to keep him hidden from the resort guests in this kid-friendly comedy .

Watch: Hotel Transylvania * and Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)*

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9. Blended (2014)

“Hello? An avalanche? In our backyard? I’ll be home right away. It’s an emergency!” – Adam Sandler as Jim Friedman

So you want another Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore rom-com? Say no more.

After going on a less-than-stellar blind date, Jim (Sandler) and Lauren (Barrymore) find themselves — and their families — on vacation in Africa at the same time and, as happenstance would have it, at the same resort.

Maybe it wasn’t love at first sight, but this sounds like fate if you ask us.

Watch: Blended *

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10. The Wedding Singer (1998)

“Once again, things that could have been brought to my attention YESTERDAY!” – Adam Sandler as Robbie Hart

Everything changes for jaded wedding singer Robbie Hart (Sandler) when he meets his perfect match in Julia Sullivan (Barrymore). It’s obvious the two are meant to be together, but life — and their current fiances — keep getting in the way.

As the first film in the Sandler/Barrymore rom-com set of movies, The Wedding Singer is a feel-good classic sure to make you laugh and cry.

11. Big Daddy (1999)

“Having a kid is great as long as his eyes are closed and he’s not moving or speaking.” – Adam Sandler as Sonny Koufax

Sonny Koufax (Sandler) has slacked his way through everything in life — law school, his job as a toll booth operator, and especially his relationships. When his girlfriend threatens to leave him for someone with more ambition, Sonny decides to adopt a five-year-old boy to prove his “maturity.”

12. Billy Madison (1995)

“Stop looking at me, Swan!” – Adam Sandler as Billy Madison

Born into extreme privilege, Billy Madison hasn’t had to work hard for anything in his life — he didn’t even finish grade school. But when Billy’s father presents him with the shocking decision to keep him out of the will, Billy must prove himself by repeating grades 1 – 12 all over again.

13. Uncut Gems (2019)

“I made a crazy risk, a gamble, and it’s about to pay off.” – Adam Sandler as Howard Ratner

The true range of Adam Sandler’s acting ability is demonstrated in his captivating performance as Howard Ratner, an ambitious New York City jeweler willing to risk it all to stay alive. Alongside Julia Fox and Idina Menzel, Uncut Gems is a must-see crime drama that shows a side of Sandler’s talent far beyond his usual comedic roles.

14. I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

“Larry, I love you, but I’m not in love with you, if that makes any sense. I still want to be friends.” – Adam Sandler as Chuck Levine

Adam Sandler and Kevin James co-star in the mid-2000s comedy gem, I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry. In this rom-com, the pair play friends, coworkers, and… lovers? Despite being straight, Chuck and Larry reluctantly decide to tie the knot solely for the domestic-partner benefits. But can committing fraud by getting hitched really go off without a hitch?

15. The Longest Yard (2005)

“My, you have lovely hair. You ever find any spiders in it?” – Adam Sandler as Paul Crewe

A former pro quarterback, Paul Crewe (Sandler) is arrested and imprisoned after a messy drunk-driving incident. In an unexpected turn of events, Crewe must now lead a team of inmates in a high-stakes football game against the prison guards.

Check out other football movies .

16. Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

“I have a love in my life. It makes me stronger than anything you can imagine.” – Adam Sandler as Barry Egan

Romance meets dark comedy in this Adam Sandler film where he plays Barry Egan — a socially awkward man with repressed emotions and anger issues. In an effort to help alleviate his loneliness and self-loathing, Barry gets himself into deep trouble but also finds unconditional love along the way.

17. Click (2006)

“Bring me back the Twinkies!” – Adam Sandler as Michael Newman

What would you change if you could pause and rewind your life?

In Click, Adam Sandler stars as Michael Newman, an overworked architect who finds a special TV remote in the “Beyond” section of Bed Bath & BeyondⓇ. What makes this remote so magical? It allows him to fast forward, pause, and rewind his life, leading Michael to discover the value of time and the importance of cherishing all of life’s moments.

Watch: Click *

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18. That's My Boy (2012)

“We were friends for 20 years, guy!” – Adam Sandler as Donny Berger

As irreverent a comedy as they come, That’s My Boy has a plotline that’s enough to leave your mouth agape even before the opening credits.

In That’s My Boy, Adam Sandler stars as middle-aged Donny Berger. The scandalous backstory is that at age 13, Donny became a celebrity after having an affair with his teacher and fathering her son.

Fast-forward a couple of decades, and Donny is an alcoholic and pathetic man-boy with a debt to pay to the IRS. Donny attempts to capitalize anew on the illicit affair by reuniting with that now-adult estranged son, Todd (Andy Samberg), on television. Donny hopes that the publicized event will ignite a sensation that earns him enough to stay out of jail.

Watch: That’s My Boy

19. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023)

“That’s why we fought the Nazis? So you could have a mojito bar?” – Adam Sandler as Danny Friedman

Bat Mitzvahs tend to be family affairs. So it’s fitting that You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah not only stars Adam Sandler, but his wife Jackie Sandler and their two daughters, Sadie and Sunny, too.

Based on the novel of the same name, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah follows Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Samantha Lorraine), two middle-school girls who are best friends. As the two young ladies plan and study for their Bat Mitzvahs, they spar over a not-so-nice Jewish boy — causing all kinds of drama.

With Adam Sandler playing Stacy’s dad, the movie takes family relations, friendship, and one small slice of the Jewish American experience and deftly twists them all together like a tasty rugelach.

Check out other movies based on books .

20. Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights (2002)

“Your Honor, I still got a pretty good jump shot. Let me show you.” – Adam Sandler as Davey Stone

In this animated Adam Sandler movie, Davey Stone (voiced by Sandler) is an alcoholic local nuisance who’s granted the opportunity to do community service during Hanukkah instead of going to jail — though if you ask Davey, he’ll probably agree jail might have been easier.

Though Eight Crazy Nights is an animated film, keep in mind that it’s rated PG-13 for adult themes and language.

21. The Cobbler (2014)

“I’m not going to eat you!” – Adam Sandler as Max Simkin

In this heartfelt mix of comedy and fantasy, Adam Sandler plays a shoemaker who discovers a magic machine that lets him step into other people’s lives when he wears their shoes — learning important lessons about empathy and understanding.

22. Funny People (2009)

“I don’t know how to fight, I’m a comedian.” — Adam Sandler as George Simmons

George Simmons (Sandler) is a famous comedian with a terminal medical diagnosis, forcing him to closely examine humility, redemption, relationships, authenticity, and humor in the face of mortality.

Watch: Funny People *

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23. Anger Management (2003)

“Good news — I fed my anger monkey a banana this morning and he’s feeling much better.” — Adam Sandler as Dave Buznik

It’s all just a big misunderstanding — or so Sandler’s character Dave Buznik thought. When an incident aboard an airplane lands Dave in court-ordered anger management therapy, he begins to realize he might not actually be just a victim of his circumstances. Adam Sandler stars alongside Jack Nicholson in the classic comedy film, Anger Management.

24. The Hot Chick (2002)

“I didn’t even know you could hear that.” – Adam Sandler as the Mambuza Bongo Guy

Blink and you might miss it — Adam Sandler’s cameo as the Mambuza Bongo Guy in The Hot Chick may be brief, but it certainly packs a humorous punch.

25. Pixels (2015)

“I’m a home theater installer, man. I don’t even have a BB gun.” – Adam Sandler as Sam Brenner

Who can the human race call on when real-life retro game characters are sent by aliens to take over the planet? Former arcade champion Sam Brenner (Sandler) and his friends — that’s who.

26. Bedtime Stories (2008)

“Okay, ‘ding-dong.’ That’s my new catchphrase. I’m not sure when I’m gonna use it, but you’ll know when I do.” – Adam Sandler as Skeeter Bronson

Skeeter Bronson (Sandler) is a loving uncle to his young niece and nephew. These kids have big imaginations thanks to Uncle Skeeter’s bedtime stories chock full of creative tangents involving medieval knights, Wild West cowboys, and space-trekking aliens.

When the family’s fictional stories manifest in real life, Uncle Skeeter realizes the power of family, dreams, and imagination.

Watch: Bedtime Stories *

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