In his new limited series, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog continues his on-the-scene reports from the campaign trail, the Emmys, and anywhere else the news takes him. All this plus topical comedy bits, incisive chats with pundits, engrossing interviews with A to D list celebrities, games, sketches, childish pranks on other shows and much more.more
In his new limited series, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog continues...More
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In his new limited series, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog continues his on-the-scene reports from the campaign trail, the Emmys, and anywhere else the news takes him. All this plus topical comedy bits, incisive chats with pundits, engrossing interviews with A to D list celebrities, games, sketches, childish pranks on other shows and much more.
About this Show
Triumph
In his new limited series, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog continues his on-the-scene reports from the campaign trail, the Emmys, and anywhere else the news takes him. All this plus topical comedy bits, incisive chats with pundits, engrossing interviews with A to D list celebrities, games, sketches, childish pranks on other shows and much more.