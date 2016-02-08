Original • 1 season available (6 episodes)

TriumphTriumph

In his new limited series, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog continues his on-the-scene reports from the campaign trail, the Emmys, and anywhere else the news takes him. All this plus topical comedy bits, incisive chats with pundits, engrossing interviews with A to D list celebrities, games, sketches, childish pranks on other shows and much more.more

In his new limited series, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog continues...More

Starring: Robert Smigel

TVMAPoliticalComedyTV Series2016
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EpisodesExtrasDetails
A Different Perspective
Gary Johnson Exclusive Interview
The Art of the Dad
Election Watch 2016 Promo
Ben Franklin
Bernie Sanders Supporters at the DNC
Summer Election Special - Trailer
Trump Focus Group
Trump Tank
Triumph Interviews Bob Schieffer
Triumph Stalks Ted Cruz
Ben Carson Social Experiment
Triumph Interviews Donald Trump Supporters
Triumph Mentors Mike Huckabee
Ben Carson / Dirty Joke
Bernie and Hillary
Debt Board
Jeb Bush
Meet the Panel
Prepping for Chris Christie
Triumph's Election Special 2016 - Trailer
Triumph’s Fox News Field Reporters
Trump Merchandise

About this Show

Triumph

In his new limited series, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog continues his on-the-scene reports from the campaign trail, the Emmys, and anywhere else the news takes him. All this plus topical comedy bits, incisive chats with pundits, engrossing interviews with A to D list celebrities, games, sketches, childish pranks on other shows and much more.

Starring: Robert Smigel

TVMAPoliticalComedyTV Series2016
  • da
  • hd

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