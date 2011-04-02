(Sub) Tiger & Bunny Trailer
Tiger & Bunny

TV14 • Anime, Fantasy, Adventure, Science Fiction, Animation, International, Action • TV Series • 2011

The city of Stern Bild is protected by corporate superheroes known as NEXT, who fight crime while promoting their sponsors on the popular show "HERO TV.

The city of Stern Bild is protected by corporate superheroes known as NEXT, who fight crime while promoting their sponsors on the popular show “HERO T...more

Episode 1

(Sub) All's Well That Ends Well.

Stern Bild is a metropolitan city where superheroes called NEXT help to maintain peace. Sporting sponsor logos on their suits, these heroes work to solve cases and save people’s lives in order to earn Hero Points.
Episode 1

(Dub) All's Well That Ends Well

Stern Bild is a metropolitan city where superheroes called NEXT help to maintain peace. Sporting sponsor logos on their suits, these heroes work to solve cases and save people’s lives in order to earn Hero Points.
Episode 2

(Sub) A Good Beginning Makes a Good Ending.

Under the orders of his new employer, Wild Tiger (Kotetsu) finds himself paired up with Barnaby Brooks Jr. But the difference in their approach to being a hero, prevents them from working as a team.
Episode 2

(Dub) A Good Beginning Makes a Good Ending.

Under the orders of his new employer, Wild Tiger (Kotetsu) finds himself paired up with Barnaby Brooks Jr. But the difference in their approach to being a hero, prevents them from working as a team.
Episode 3

(Sub) Many a True Word Is Spoken in Jest.

A documentary on Barnaby’s personal life is being filmed to help market the new hero’s growing popularity. Believing that a hero’s job is to protect the city, Kotetsu is reluctant to take part in his partner’s PR.
Episode 3

(Dub) Many a True Word Is Spoken in Jest.

A documentary on Barnaby’s personal life is being filmed to help market the new hero’s growing popularity. Believing that a hero’s job is to protect the city, Kotetsu is reluctant to take part in his partner’s PR.
Episode 4

(Sub) Fear Is Often Greater Than the Danger.

Karina Lyle is a teenage girl who loves to sing in front of people. But as Blue Rose, she is forced to assume the role of an ice-wielding superstar on HERO TV.
Episode 4

(Dub) Fear Is Often Greater Than the Danger.

Karina Lyle is a teenage girl who loves to sing in front of people. But as Blue Rose, she is forced to assume the role of an ice-wielding superstar on HERO TV.
Episode 5

(Sub) Go for Broke!

Kotetsu and the other heroes decide to hold a surprise birthday party for Barnaby. As they make preparations, Blue Rose urges Kotetsu to get a special birthday gift for his partner.
Episode 5

(Dub) Go for Broke!

Kotetsu and the other heroes decide to hold a surprise birthday party for Barnaby. As they make preparations, Blue Rose urges Kotetsu to get a special birthday gift for his partner.
Episode 6

(Sub) Fire Is a Good Servant But a Bad Master.

Fire Emblem is suspected of murder after convicted criminals are found burnt to death by powerful flames inside a prison cell.
Episode 6

(Dub) Fire Is a Good Servant But a Bad Master.

Fire Emblem is suspected of murder after convicted criminals are found burnt to death by powerful flames inside a prison cell. To help clear Fire Emblem’s name and prevent his possible suspension from HERO TV.
Episode 7

(Sub) The Wolf Knows What the Ill Beast Thinks.

Kotetsu criticizes Barnaby for losing his cool and allowing a mysterious NEXT to kill the culprit they were chasing. It is later revealed that for years, Barnaby has searched for “Ouroboros,” the single clue to the killer of his parents.
Episode 7

(Dub) The Wolf Knows What the Ill Beast Thinks.

Kotetsu criticizes Barnaby for losing his cool and allowing a mysterious NEXT to kill the culprit they were chasing. It is later revealed that for years, Barnaby has searched for “Ouroboros.”
Episode 8

(Sub) There Is Always a Next Time.

Stern Bild city does not practice capital punishment, but Lunatic’s act of killing criminals begins to win the support of the people, who praise him as an antihero.
Episode 8

(Dub) There Is Always a Next Time.

Stern Bild city does not practice capital punishment, but Lunatic’s act of killing criminals begins to win the support of the people, who praise him as an antihero.
Episode 9

(Sub) Spare the Rod and Spoil the Child.

Huang Pao-Lin, a.k.a. Dragon Kid, is a tomboy who doesn’t like to dress in cute girly fashion. Meanwhile, Agnes assigns Kotetsu to babysit the mayor’s infant son, but the baby takes a liking to Pao-Lin instead.
Episode 9

(Dub) Spare the Rod and Spoil the Child.

Huang Pao-Lin, a.k.a. Dragon Kid, is a tomboy who doesn’t like to dress in cute girly fashion. Meanwhile, Agnes assigns Kotetsu to babysit the mayor’s infant son, but the baby takes a liking to Pao-Lin instead.
Episode 10

(Sub) The Calm Before the Storm.

Barnaby has finally tracked down the whereabouts of his parents’ killer. Meanwhile, Kotetsu decides to take some time off to visit his daughter Kaede, but on the way he encounters the bombing of a bridge.
Episode 10

(Dub) The Calm Before the Storm.

Barnaby has finally tracked down the whereabouts of his parents’ killer. Meanwhile, Kotetsu decides to take some time off to visit his daughter Kaede, but on the way he encounters the bombing of a bridge.
Episode 11

(Sub) The Die Is Cast.

Ouroboros have taken the people of Stern Bild City hostage in exchange for the release of a convict, the same man that Barnaby was investigating.
Episode 11

(Dub) The Die Is Cast.

Ouroboros have taken the people of Stern Bild City hostage in exchange for the release of a convict, the same man that Barnaby was investigating.
Episode 12

(Sub) Take Heed of the Snake in the Grass.

Origami Cyclone infiltrates the hideout of Ouroboros so he can learn how to deactivate the powered exosuits storming the city, but is soon discovered by the enemy.
Episode 12

(Dub) Take Heed of the Snake in the Grass.

Origami Cyclone infiltrates the hideout of Ouroboros so he can learn how to deactivate the powered exosuits storming the city, but is soon discovered by the enemy.
Episode 13

(Dub) Confidence Is a Plant of Slow Growth.

To protect Stern Bild and its people, the heroes have accepted Jake’s challenge to a one-on-one death match. Each hero in turn falls before Jake’s mysterious power, until Barnaby steps up to challenge him.
Episode 13

(Sub) Confidence is a plant of slow growth.

To protect Stern Bild and its people, the heroes have accepted Jake's challenge to a one-on-one death match. Each hero in turn falls before Jake's mysterious power, until Barnaby steps up to challenge him.
Episode 14

(Sub) Love Is Blind

Ten months have passed since the epic battle between the heroes and the terrorist Jake Martinez. Tiger and Barnaby, now hailed as the heroes who saved Stern Bild, find their lives occupied with interviews and other media events.
Episode 14

(Dub) Love Is Blind.

Ten months have passed since the epic battle between the heroes and the terrorist Jake Martinez. Tiger and Barnaby, now hailed as the heroes who saved Stern Bild, find their lives occupied with interviews.
Episode 15

(Dub) The Sky's the Limit…

Sky High falls in love with a woman he met at a park.
Episode 15

(Sub) The Sky's The Limit…

Sky High falls in love with a woman he met at a park.
Episode 16

(Dub) Truth Lies at the Bottom of a Well.

Ben informs Kotetsu of a possible explanation behind the hero’s recent boost in powers, a fact that does not please Kotetsu. Meanwhile, a past incident begins to haunt Yuri, a.k.a. Lunatic.
Episode 16

(Sub) Truth Lies at The Bottom Of a well.

Ben informs Kotetsu of a possible explanation behind the hero's recent boost in powers, a fact that does not please Kotetsu. Meanwhile, a past incident begins to haunt Yuri, a.k.a. Lunatic.
Episode 17

(Sub) Blood Is Thicker Than Water.

Troubled by the recent events, Kotetsu decides to take a vacation and visit his hometown.
Episode 17

(Dub) Blood Is Thicker Than Water.

Troubled by the recent events, Kotetsu decides to take a vacation and visit his hometown.
Episode 18

(Sub) Ignorance Is Bliss

Kotetsu tries to tell Barnaby of his decision to retire from the hero business, only to be interrupted by the news of Kriem awakening from her coma.
Episode 18

(Dub) Ignorance Is Bliss.

Kotetsu tries to tell Barnaby of his decision to retire from the hero business, only to be interrupted by the news of Kriem awakening from her coma.
Episode 19

(Dub) There’s No Way Out.

Barnaby grows unstable as his memories of his parents’ murderer continue to fluctuate.
Episode 19

(Sub) There's No Way Out.

Barnaby grows unstable as his memories of his parents' murderer continue to fluctuate.
Episode 20

(Sub) Full of Courtesy, Full of Craft

Samantha, having brought the new information she uncovered, asks to see Barnaby.
Episode 20

(Dub) Full of Courtesy, Full of Craft.

Samantha, having brought the new information she uncovered, asks to see Barnaby.
Episode 21

(Dub) Heaven Helps Those Who Help Themselves.

Kotetsu finds himself wanted for a crime he didn’t commit.
Episode 21

(Sub) Heaven Helps Those Who Help Themselves.

Kotetsu finds himself wanted for a crime he didn't commit.
Episode 22

(Sub) Bad Luck Often Brings Good Luck.

Kotetsu comes up with an idea to clear his name. Appearing before the heroes, he puts his plan into action.
Episode 22

(Dub) Bad Luck Often Brings Good Luck.

Kotetsu comes up with an idea to clear his name. Appearing before the heroes, he puts his plan into action.
Episode 23

(Dub) Misfortunes Never Come Singly.

Kotetsu is finally reunited with Barnaby. Meanwhile, danger closes in on the other heroes.
Episode 23

(Sub) Misfortunes Never Come Singly.

Kotetsu is finally reunited with Barnaby.
Episode 24

(Sub) Nothing Ventured, Nothing Gained.

Kotetsu and Barnaby go up against H-01.
Episode 24

(Dub) Nothing Ventured, Nothing Gained.

Kotetsu and Barnaby go up against H-01. Meanwhile, the captured heroes find themselves forced to make a tough decision.
Episode 25

(Dub) Eternal Immortality.

The heroes suffer a great loss. As they mourn over their fallen friend, Barnaby finally comes face to face with his parents’ true killer.
Episode 25

(Sub) Eternal Immortality

The heroes suffer a great loss.

(Dub) Tiger and Bunny Panel: The Simulcast Process

(Sub) Producer & Co-Creator of TIGER & BUNNY at New York Comic-Con

(Sub) Tiger & Bunny

(Sub) Tiger & Bunny Trailer

