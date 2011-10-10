One day, Yukiteru discovers that his cell phone "diary" can now tell him the events of the future. The problem is, eleven others also have similar dia...more
One day, Yukiteru discovers that his cell phone "diary" can now tell him the events of the future. The problem is, eleven others also have similar diaries, and only one can win this Survival Game. The winner becomes a god. The losers: DEAD END.
1 season available (52 episodes)
1 season available
(52 episodes)
