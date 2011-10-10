1 season available

The Future Diary

TVMA • Anime, Animation, International, Supernatural, Action • TV Series • 2011

One day, Yukiteru discovers that his cell phone "diary" can now tell him the events of the future. The problem is, eleven others also have similar diaries.

One day, Yukiteru discovers that his cell phone "diary" can now tell him the events of the future. The problem is, eleven others also have similar dia...more

1 season available (52 episodes)

1 season available

(52 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Dub) Sign up

Yukiteru spends his days writing into his cell phone "diary," a listing of the things that happen around him. When it suddenly starts telling him everything that is going to happen before it does, he's thrilled. Until it tells him he's going to die!
Episode 1

(Sub) Sign up

Yukiteru spends his days writing into his cell phone "diary," a listing of the things that happen around him. When it suddenly starts telling him everything that is going to happen before it does, he's thrilled. Until it tells him he's going to die!
Episode 2

(Dub) Contract Terms

Having bested the Third Diary User with the help of Yuno, Yukiteru now has a giant target painted on him. A bomb wielding Diary User takes the school hostage, and Yukiteru must decide if he can trust Yuno, even though she's been stalking him!
Episode 2

(Sub) Contract Terms

Having bested the Third Diary User with the help of Yuno, Yukiteru now has a giant target painted on him. A bomb wielding Diary User takes the school hostage, and Yukiteru must decide if he can trust Yuno, even though she's been stalking him!
Episode 3

(Dub) Broken On Arrival

Kurusu asks Yukiteru and Yuno to act as bait to lure out Minene, which means going on an amusement park date. And maybe some bonding. Meanwhile, Minene is taken in by a "helpful" stranger, who believes in justice. His justice.
Episode 3

(Sub) Broken On Arrival

Kurusu asks Yukiteru and Yuno to act as bait to lure out Minene, which means going on an amusement park date. And maybe some bonding. Meanwhile, Minene is taken in by a "helpful" stranger, who believes in justice. His justice.
Episode 4

(Dub) Manual Input

Yukiteru opened a door he REALLY shouldn't have at Yuno's place. Now scared beyond belief, he accompanies Yuno and Kurusu to the headquarters of a local cult, where Minene is said to be being held prisoner. But she's not the only diary holder there...
Episode 4

(Sub) Manual Input

Yukiteru opened a door he REALLY shouldn't have at Yuno's place. Now scared beyond belief, he accompanies Yuno and Kurusu to the headquarters of a local cult, where Minene is said to be being held prisoner. But she's not the only diary keeper there...
Episode 5

(Dub) Voice Memo

The Twelfth's assault on Tsubaki continues, with Yukiteru caught in the crossfire. As the truth behind the cult is revealed, who's side is the Sixth really on? Who is Yukiteru supposed to trust? And what does Kurusu really want with Minene?
Episode 5

(Sub) Voice Memo

The Twelfth's assault on Tsubaki continues, with Yukiteru caught in the crossfire. As the truth behind the cult is revealed, who's side is the Sixth really on? Who is Yukiteru supposed to trust? And what does Kurusu really want with Minene?
Episode 6

(Sub) Manner Mode

When Yukiteru's mother comes home for a bit, Yuno knows this is her chance to make a great impression! So she breaks in to cook and clean. Yuki is less than pleased, but it seems his mom likes Yuno? Meanwhile, the fallout from the cult incident continues.
Episode 6

(Dub) Manner Mode

When Yukiteru's mother comes home for a bit, Yuno knows this is her chance to make a great impression! So she breaks in to cook and clean. Yuki is less than pleased, but it seems his mom likes Yuno? Meanwhile, the fallout from the cult incident continues.
Episode 7

(Sub) Answering Machine

It's all out war at Yukiteru's house now that the Fifth has been revealed. As Yuki searches for Rei's diary, Yuno advocates the direct approach. But Rei isn't an opponent to be underestimated - even if he is only four years old. Babysitting is hell.
Episode 7

(Dub) Answering Machine

It's all out war at Yukiteru's house now that the Fifth has been revealed. As Yuki searches for Rei's diary, Yuno advocates the direct approach. But Rei isn't an opponent to be underestimated - even if he is only four years old. Babysitting is hell.
Episode 8

(Dub) New Model

School is back in session and Yuki is nervous about making friends. Yuno would rather he just didn't. Another Diary User is making a play, people are being murdered left and right and who is Aru Akise and why is he so interested in Yuki?!
Episode 8

(Sub) New Model

School is back in session and Yuki is nervous about making friends. Yuno would rather he just didn't. Another Diary User is making a play, people are being murdered left and right and who is Aru Akise and why is he so interested in Yuki?!
Episode 9

(Sub) Block List

Attack dogs outside, betrayal inside. Akise plays a dangerous game, gambling Yukiteru's diary and his life. Hinata gambles both her future and the Tenth's. And Yuno would rather just be rid of them all, forcing Yukiteru to make a dangerous choice.
Episode 9

(Dub) Block List

Attack dogs outside, betrayal inside. Akise plays a dangerous game, gambling Yukiteru's diary and his life. Hinata gambles both her future and the Tenth's. And Yuno would rather just be rid of them all, forcing Yukiteru to make a dangerous choice.
Episode 10

(Sub) Family Plan

Minene and Murmur take a stroll down memory lane, though they don't quite agree on how things played out. Meanwhile, Yukiteru and Yuno spend the day at a wedding fair. Because who doesn't want to play dress up with a psycho killer girlfriend?
Episode 10

(Dub) Family Plan

Minene and Murmur take a stroll down memory lane, though they don't quite agree on how things played out. Meanwhile, Yukiteru and Yuno spend the day at a wedding fair. Because who doesn't want to play dress up with a psycho killer girlfriend?
Episode 11

(Sub) Service Terminated

Kurusu sets his plan to take out Yukiteru and Yuno into motion, and the bullets start flying. So much for that alliance! But what sort of deal did the Fourth make with Minene? Three Dead Ends are triggered; no one knows who will make it out alive.
Episode 11

(Dub) Service Terminated

Kurusu sets his plan to take out Yukiteru and Yuno into motion, and the bullets start flying. So much for that alliance! But what sort of deal did the Fourth make with Minene? Three Dead Ends are triggered; no one knows who will make it out alive.
Episode 12

(Sub) Out of Range

Negotiations have failed and the Fourth goes in for the kill. Yuno shows the lengths she'll go to keep Yukiteru alive, but how far will he go for her? Meanwhile, the Ninth really wishes she and a certain cop would stop meeting like this.
Episode 12

(Dub) Out of Range

Negotiations have failed and the Fourth goes in for the kill. Yuno shows the lengths she'll go to keep Yukiteru alive, but how far will he go for her? Meanwhile, the Ninth really wishes she and a certain cop would stop meeting like this.
Episode 13

(Sub) Unknown Number

Akise the "boy detective" is on the tail of fugitives Yukiteru and Yuno. Does Yukiteru KNOW he's a fugitive? Hinata, Mao and Kousuke get recuited in the manhunt, but they may not be prepared for the consequences. Then, Murmur and Deus make a bet.
Episode 13

(Dub) Unknown Number

Akise the "boy detective" is on the tail of fugitives Yukiteru and Yuno. Does Yukiteru KNOW he's a fugitive? Hinata, Mao and Kousuke get recuited in the manhunt, but they may not be prepared for the consequences. Then, Murmur and Deus make a bet.
Episode 14

(Dub) Memory Wipe

Yuki's friends are caught in a death trap and Yuno? She's forgotten who any of them are. However, she hasn't forgotten how to get and keep the upper hand. A ray of hope arrives in the form of a Diary, but remember, every Diary has its limits.
Episode 14

(Sub) Memory Wipe

Yuki's friends are caught in a death trap and Yuno? She's forgotten who any of them are. However, she hasn't forgotten how to get and keep the upper hand. A ray of hope arrives in the form of a Diary, but remember, every Diary has its limits.
Episode 15

(Dub) Dual Cell Phones

So what if the Eighth can make "Apprentice" Diaries, and their holders are coming after Yuki. He's got friends and even the police on his side. Unless of course, a clever plan to neutralize those diaries doesn't quite go off without a hitch…
Episode 15

(Sub) Dual Cell Phones

So what if the Eighth can make "Apprentice" Diaries, and their holders are coming after Yuki. He's got friends and even the police on his side. Unless of course, a clever plan to neutralize those diaries doesn't quite go off without a hitch...
Episode 16

(Dub) Repairs

Minene trains Yukiteru for… something? And his dad suddenly appears for a visit! Maybe, just maybe life can go back to normal. Except that the Sevenths have Yuki and Yuno's cell phones, and Dad has a secret.
Episode 16

(Sub) Repairs

Minene trains Yukiteru for... something? And his dad suddenly appears for a visit! Maybe, just maybe life can go back to normal. Except that the Sevenths have Yuki and Yuno's cell phones, and Dad has a secret.
Episode 17

(Dub) Split Family

The battle with the Sevenths reaches its explosive climax! Will Ai and Marco's "real" love defeat Yuno and Yukiteru's "fake" love? The two couples square off, but only one will make it out alive.
Episode 17

(Sub) Split Family

The battle with the Sevenths reaches its explosive climax! Will Ai and Marco's "real" love defeat Yuno and Yukiteru's "fake" love? The two couples square off, but only one will make it out alive.
Episode 18

(Sub) Interference

Families are special. Once upon a time, Yuno Gasai had a family... It didn't go so well. As Yukiteru deals with the fallout of his father's crime, Murmur offers a solution to all his problems: "Kill everyone, to save everyone."
Episode 18

(Dub) Interference

Families are special. Once upon a time, Yuno Gasai had a family… It didn't go so well. As Yukiteru deals with the fallout of his father's crime, Murmur offers a solution to all his problems: "Kill everyone, to save everyone."
Episode 19

(Sub) Memory Wipe

The Eleventh is revealed, and all the players unmasked. Yukiteru's new-found resolve is seemingly unshakable. He will kill anyone and everyone between him and godhood, with Yuno at his side. Unless there is more to this story than he knows.
Episode 19

(Dub) Memory Wipe

The Eleventh is revealed, and all the players unmasked. Yukiteru's new-found resolve is seemingly unshakable. He will kill anyone and everyone between him and godhood, with Yuno at his side. Unless there is more to this story than he knows.
Episode 20

(Dub) Data Transfer

The Eleventh is about to make a move that will transform the entire city, and Minene is determined to take him down. And she's got help doing it… not that she asked for any of it! Nishijima chooses a side, and many things explode.
Episode 20

(Sub) Data Transfer

The Eleventh is about to make a move that will transform the entire city, and Minene is determined to take him down. And she's got help doing it... not that she asked for any of it! Nishijima chooses a side, and many things explode.
Episode 21

(Dub) Personal Identification Number

The body count rises in the assualt on the Quad Towers. But the Eleventh always seems to be one step ahead of the others! Can Yuki find a way to take him out, or will Minene make good on her threat to kill him? One miscalculation can change the future.
Episode 21

(Sub) Personal Identification Number

The body count rises in the assualt on the Quad Towers. But the Eleventh always seems to be one step ahead of the others! Can Yuki find a way to take him out, or will Minene make good on her threat to kill him? One miscalculation can change the future.
Episode 22

(Sub) Disconnect

Yuki and Yuno go after the Eighth and victory, while Akise gambles against Deus himself! Can Yuki really win and remake the world? Does he trust Yuno or does he trust Akise - when he doesn't know who either of them really are?
Episode 22

(Dub) Disconnect

Yuki and Yuno go after the Eighth and victory, while Akise gambles against Deus himself! Can Yuki really win and remake the world? Does he trust Yuno or does he trust Akise - when he doesn't know who either of them really are?
Episode 23

(Dub) Breach of Contract

It's three days till the end of the world. Yuki tries to figure out Yuno's motives, and debates giving her the Happy End she's been after all this time. But that might not be enough for Murmur, she wants things interesting…
Episode 23

(Sub) Breach of Contract

It's three days till the end of the world. Yuki tries to figure out Yuno's motives, and debates giving her the Happy End she's been after all this time. But that might not be enough for Murmur, she wants things interesting...
Episode 24

(Sub) Now Connecting

Murmur is ready to declare the winner, but an unexpected figure throws a wrench in her plans. Yukiteru might be getting another chance, but it won't last for long if he can't figure out who it is he really wants to save!
Episode 24

(Dub) Now Connecting

Murmur is ready to declare the winner, but an unexpected figure throws a wrench in her plans. Yukiteru might be getting another chance, but it won't last for long if he can't figure out who it is he really wants to save!
Episode 25

(Dub) Reset

Yuki decides who he has to save. Yuno decides who she has to kill. Minene keeps her promises. And Murmur… There is even more to Murmur than anyone knew. And the fate of more than one world lays in the balance.
Episode 25

(Sub) Reset

Yuki decides who he has to save. Yuno decides who she has to kill. Minene keeps her promises. And Murmur... There is even more to Murmur than anyone knew. And the fate of more than one world lays in the balance.
Episode 26

(Dub) Initialize

Once, long ago, Yukiteru changed the future by opening a door. Can such a small action change the course of an entire world again? Will it be a HAPPY END for anyone?
Episode 26

(Sub) Initialize

Once, long ago, Yukiteru changed the future by opening a door. Can such a small action change the course of an entire world again? Will it be a HAPPY END for anyone?

